Here's the live share price of Shree Manufacturing Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Manufacturing Company
|5.00
|15.85
|-35.51
|-40.89
|-48.76
|5.27
|26.26
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Manufacturing Company has declined 48.76% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Manufacturing Company has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.6
|11.03
|10
|10.44
|10.86
|20
|10.66
|11.33
|50
|14.63
|13.14
|100
|16.2
|14.07
|200
|13.72
|13.83
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Manufacturing Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.21%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Shree Manufacturing - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On 12-08-2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|Shree Manufacturing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Shree Manufacturing - Declaration For Reg. 23(9) Along With Audited Results For Mar 2026
|May 27, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Shree Manufacturing - Reg. 32 For Mar 2026 Along With Audited Results For Mar 2026
|May 27, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Shree Manufacturing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27-05-2026
Source: Dion Global
Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999MH1976PLC286340 and registration number is 286340. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Manufacturing Company is ₹11.55 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shree Manufacturing Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Manufacturing Company is ₹9.59 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Manufacturing Company are ₹11.55 and ₹11.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Manufacturing Company is ₹22.99 and 52-week low of Shree Manufacturing Company is ₹9.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shree Manufacturing Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 15.85% for the past month, -35.51% over 3 months, -48.76% over 1 year, 5.27% across 3 years, and 26.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Manufacturing Company are -64.53 and -3.58 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global