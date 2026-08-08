Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shree Manufacturing Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE MANUFACTURING COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Shree Manufacturing Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.55 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shree Manufacturing Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.55₹11.55
₹11.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.50₹22.99
₹11.55
Open Price
₹11.55
Prev. Close
₹11.55
Volume
17

Source: Dion Global

Shree Manufacturing Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Manufacturing Company		5.0015.85-35.51-40.89-48.765.2726.26
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Manufacturing Company has declined 48.76% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Manufacturing Company has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Shree Manufacturing Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Manufacturing Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.611.03
1010.4410.86
2010.6611.33
5014.6313.14
10016.214.07
20013.7213.83

Source: Dion Global

Shree Manufacturing Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Manufacturing Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.21%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 20.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shree Manufacturing Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTShree Manufacturing - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On 12-08-2026
Jul 15, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTShree Manufacturing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTShree Manufacturing - Declaration For Reg. 23(9) Along With Audited Results For Mar 2026
May 27, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTShree Manufacturing - Reg. 32 For Mar 2026 Along With Audited Results For Mar 2026
May 27, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTShree Manufacturing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27-05-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Manufacturing Company

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999MH1976PLC286340 and registration number is 286340. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Dedhia
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Hetal Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Soni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Manufacturing Company Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Manufacturing Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Manufacturing Company is ₹11.55 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Manufacturing Company?

The Shree Manufacturing Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Manufacturing Company?

The market cap of Shree Manufacturing Company is ₹9.59 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Manufacturing Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Manufacturing Company are ₹11.55 and ₹11.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Manufacturing Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Manufacturing Company is ₹22.99 and 52-week low of Shree Manufacturing Company is ₹9.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Shree Manufacturing Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Manufacturing Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 15.85% for the past month, -35.51% over 3 months, -48.76% over 1 year, 5.27% across 3 years, and 26.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Manufacturing Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Manufacturing Company are -64.53 and -3.58 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Manufacturing Company News

More Shree Manufacturing Company News
Market Pulse