What is the Market Cap of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd.? The market cap of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹9.04 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. is -34.14 and PB ratio of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. is -4.12 as on .

What is the share price of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹10.89 as on .