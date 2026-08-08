What is the share price of Shree Manufacturing Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Manufacturing Company is ₹11.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Manufacturing Company? The Shree Manufacturing Company is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Manufacturing Company? The market cap of Shree Manufacturing Company is ₹9.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Manufacturing Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Manufacturing Company are ₹11.55 and ₹11.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Manufacturing Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Manufacturing Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Manufacturing Company is ₹22.99 and 52-week low of Shree Manufacturing Company is ₹9.50 as on .

How has the Shree Manufacturing Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Manufacturing Company has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 15.85% for the past month, -35.51% over 3 months, -48.76% over 1 year, 5.27% across 3 years, and 26.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Manufacturing Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Manufacturing Company are -64.53 and -3.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global