SHREE MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.89 Closed
4.910.51
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.38₹10.89
₹10.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹13.05
₹10.89
Open Price
₹10.38
Prev. Close
₹10.38
Volume
101

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.06
  • R211.23
  • R311.57
  • Pivot
    10.72
  • S110.55
  • S210.21
  • S310.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.1110.28
  • 1011.4210.08
  • 209.879.88
  • 507.79.96
  • 1008.749.76
  • 2006.389.58

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.8730.89-4.47-4.476.35241.3872.86
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1976 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36999MH1976PLC286340 and registration number is 286340. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Dedhia
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Samirkumar Sampat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Hetal Dave
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹9.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. is -34.14 and PB ratio of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. is -4.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹10.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹13.05 and 52-week low of Shree Manufacturing Company Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

