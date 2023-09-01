Follow Us

SHREE KRISHNA PAPER MILLS & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.70 Closed
-0.2-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.70₹24.70
₹24.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.51₹33.95
₹24.70
Open Price
₹24.70
Prev. Close
₹24.75
Volume
1

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.7
  • R224.7
  • R324.7
  • Pivot
    24.7
  • S124.7
  • S224.7
  • S324.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.1224.56
  • 1030.7524.21
  • 2030.1823.68
  • 5026.4823.42
  • 10023.6323.45
  • 20024.7423.72

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.2017.629.7820.190.20-7.14-32.24
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd.

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012DL1972PLC279773 and registration number is 279773. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of news print. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Pasari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dev Kishan Chanda
    Director
  • Mr. Lal Chand Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Prakash Narayan Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Shikha Singhal
    Director
  • Mrs. Rakhi Verma
    Director

FAQs on Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. is ₹33.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. is 23.13 and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. is 1.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. is ₹24.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. is ₹33.95 and 52-week low of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. is ₹16.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

