What is the share price of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is ₹100.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries? The Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries? The market cap of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is ₹135.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries are ₹100.50 and ₹100.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is ₹149.30 and 52-week low of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is ₹29.70 as on .

How has the Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries has shown returns of -2.43% over the past day, -4.29% for the past month, -17.28% over 3 months, 188.88% over 1 year, 68.52% across 3 years, and 47.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries are 6.99 and 2.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global