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Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Share Price

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BSE

SHREE KRISHNA PAPER MILLS & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹100.50 Closed
-2.43₹ -2.50
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.00₹100.50
₹100.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.70₹149.30
₹100.50
Open Price
₹100.00
Prev. Close
₹103.00
Volume
285

Source: Dion Global

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries		-1.79-4.29-17.286.43188.8868.5247.18
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries has gained 188.88% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5104.47103.47
10104.32103.57
20101.78105.06
50117.19109.62
100110.85108.81
200103.1599.13

Source: Dion Global

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTShree Krishna Paper - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 202
Aug 04, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTShree Krishna Paper - Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Intimation Regarding Re-Appoint
Aug 04, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTShree Krishna Paper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTShree Krishna Paper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 04, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTShree Krishna Paper - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Intimation Regarding Re-Appointment Of Manag

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012DL1972PLC279773 and registration number is 279773. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of news print. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 228.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Pasari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Naynesh Pasari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Dev Kishan Chanda
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Yukti Gulati Chanana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harish Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is ₹100.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries?

The Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries?

The market cap of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is ₹135.89 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries are ₹100.50 and ₹100.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is ₹149.30 and 52-week low of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is ₹29.70 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries has shown returns of -2.43% over the past day, -4.29% for the past month, -17.28% over 3 months, 188.88% over 1 year, 68.52% across 3 years, and 47.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries are 6.99 and 2.57 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries News

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