Here's the live share price of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries
|-1.79
|-4.29
|-17.28
|6.43
|188.88
|68.52
|47.18
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries has gained 188.88% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|104.47
|103.47
|10
|104.32
|103.57
|20
|101.78
|105.06
|50
|117.19
|109.62
|100
|110.85
|108.81
|200
|103.15
|99.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 57.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Shree Krishna Paper - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 202
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Shree Krishna Paper - Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Intimation Regarding Re-Appoint
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Shree Krishna Paper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Shree Krishna Paper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|Shree Krishna Paper - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting And Intimation Regarding Re-Appointment Of Manag
Source: Dion Global
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012DL1972PLC279773 and registration number is 279773. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of news print. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 228.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is ₹100.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is ₹135.89 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries are ₹100.50 and ₹100.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is ₹149.30 and 52-week low of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries is ₹29.70 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries has shown returns of -2.43% over the past day, -4.29% for the past month, -17.28% over 3 months, 188.88% over 1 year, 68.52% across 3 years, and 47.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries are 6.99 and 2.57 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global