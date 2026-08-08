Here's the live share price of Shree Krishna Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Krishna Infrastructure
|7.24
|11.85
|-26.71
|-33.92
|-85.81
|-44.77
|2.89
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Krishna Infrastructure has declined 85.81% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Krishna Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.39
|7.73
|10
|7
|7.59
|20
|7.75
|7.96
|50
|9.54
|9.61
|100
|11.56
|14.34
|200
|29.36
|22.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Krishna Infrastructure saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake increased to 6.43%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 93.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Shree Krishna Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 01:25 AM IST IST
|Shree Krishna Infra. - Announcement Under Regulation 30, LODR
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:36 AM IST IST
|Shree Krishna Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 08Th July, 2026
|Jul 01, 2026, 05:00 AM IST IST
|Shree Krishna Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for We Hereby Inform You That A Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Comp
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Shree Krishna Infra. - Announcement Under Regulation 30, LODR
Source: Dion Global
Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1990PLC013979 and registration number is 013979. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Krishna Infrastructure is ₹8.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Krishna Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Krishna Infrastructure is ₹9.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Krishna Infrastructure are ₹8.59 and ₹8.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Krishna Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Krishna Infrastructure is ₹64.50 and 52-week low of Shree Krishna Infrastructure is ₹6.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Krishna Infrastructure has shown returns of 2.63% over the past day, 11.85% for the past month, -26.71% over 3 months, -85.81% over 1 year, -44.77% across 3 years, and 2.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Infrastructure are 102.26 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global