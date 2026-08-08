What is the share price of Shree Krishna Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Krishna Infrastructure is ₹8.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Krishna Infrastructure? The Shree Krishna Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Krishna Infrastructure? The market cap of Shree Krishna Infrastructure is ₹9.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Krishna Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Krishna Infrastructure are ₹8.59 and ₹8.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Krishna Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Krishna Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Krishna Infrastructure is ₹64.50 and 52-week low of Shree Krishna Infrastructure is ₹6.23 as on .

How has the Shree Krishna Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Krishna Infrastructure has shown returns of 2.63% over the past day, 11.85% for the past month, -26.71% over 3 months, -85.81% over 1 year, -44.77% across 3 years, and 2.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Infrastructure are 102.26 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global