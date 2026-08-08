Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE KRISHNA INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Shree Krishna Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.59 Closed
2.63₹ 0.22
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.59₹8.59
₹8.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.23₹64.50
₹8.59
Open Price
₹8.59
Prev. Close
₹8.37
Volume
1,250

Source: Dion Global

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Krishna Infrastructure		7.2411.85-26.71-33.92-85.81-44.772.89
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Krishna Infrastructure has declined 85.81% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Krishna Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.397.73
1077.59
207.757.96
509.549.61
10011.5614.34
20029.3622.7

Source: Dion Global

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Krishna Infrastructure saw a drop in promoter holding to 0.00%, while DII stake increased to 6.43%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 93.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTShree Krishna Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 01:25 AM IST ISTShree Krishna Infra. - Announcement Under Regulation 30, LODR
Jul 09, 2026, 12:36 AM IST ISTShree Krishna Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 08Th July, 2026
Jul 01, 2026, 05:00 AM IST ISTShree Krishna Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for We Hereby Inform You That A Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Comp
Jul 01, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTShree Krishna Infra. - Announcement Under Regulation 30, LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Krishna Infrastructure

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1990PLC013979 and registration number is 013979. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prashant Natwarlal Lakhani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumitkumar Jayantibhai Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Nisha Panchal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Shree Krishna Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Krishna Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Krishna Infrastructure is ₹8.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Krishna Infrastructure?

The Shree Krishna Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Krishna Infrastructure?

The market cap of Shree Krishna Infrastructure is ₹9.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Krishna Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Krishna Infrastructure are ₹8.59 and ₹8.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Krishna Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Krishna Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Krishna Infrastructure is ₹64.50 and 52-week low of Shree Krishna Infrastructure is ₹6.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Krishna Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Krishna Infrastructure has shown returns of 2.63% over the past day, 11.85% for the past month, -26.71% over 3 months, -85.81% over 1 year, -44.77% across 3 years, and 2.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Infrastructure are 102.26 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Krishna Infrastructure News

More Shree Krishna Infrastructure News
Market Pulse