Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|0
|8.97
|445.45
|890.29
|312.96
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.86
|6.73
|23.17
|32.00
|32.87
|183.30
|199.68
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.23
|11.86
|9.98
|6.36
|6.69
|118.86
|132.04
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.04
|-1.23
|-0.90
|26.33
|54.42
|357.63
|282.21
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.28
|15.64
|65.80
|92.60
|56.58
|797.94
|387.26
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|03 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Issue Of Warrants
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue & A.G.M.
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1990PLC013979 and registration number is 013979. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹53.55 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is 4.69 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹51.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on Aug 30, 2023.