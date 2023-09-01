Follow Us

SHREE KRISHNA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹51.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.00₹51.00
₹51.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.35₹51.00
₹51.00
Open Price
₹51.00
Prev. Close
₹51.00
Volume
0

Pivot Level

  • R151
  • R251
  • R351
  • Pivot
    51
  • S151
  • S251
  • S351

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.244.65
  • 1013.9740.02
  • 2013.4133.24
  • 509.2822.55
  • 1005.20
  • 2002.60

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0008.97445.45890.29312.96
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
03 Oct, 2022Board MeetingIssue Of Warrants
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue & A.G.M.
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1990PLC013979 and registration number is 013979. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Rajiv Kotia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Keyur Sharadchandra Gandhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Arshita Devpura
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Pukhrajbhai Prajapati
    Independent Director

What is the Market Cap of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹53.55 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is 4.69 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹51.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹9.35 as on Aug 30, 2023.

