What is the share price of Shree Karthik Papers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Karthik Papers is ₹7.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Karthik Papers? The Shree Karthik Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Karthik Papers? The market cap of Shree Karthik Papers is ₹14.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Karthik Papers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Karthik Papers are ₹7.89 and ₹7.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Karthik Papers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Karthik Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Karthik Papers is ₹10.65 and 52-week low of Shree Karthik Papers is ₹5.04 as on .

How has the Shree Karthik Papers performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Karthik Papers has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, 7.8% for the past month, 19.12% over 3 months, -15.56% over 1 year, 3.37% across 3 years, and -0.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Karthik Papers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Karthik Papers are 41.87 and 4.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global