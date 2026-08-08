Here's the live share price of Shree Karthik Papers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Karthik Papers
|7.65
|7.80
|19.12
|11.11
|-15.56
|3.37
|-0.72
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|-1.77
|-12.81
|-2.98
|-26.10
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|7.12
|3.40
|17.99
|9.35
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|12.74
|15.59
|36.53
|19.75
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-12.79
|-57.36
|-53.80
|54.70
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.40
|1.32
|-15.43
|-7.36
|-13.17
|-4.84
|2.60
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-2.36
|-13.02
|-12.08
|-21.96
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.62
|-0.32
|9.91
|-1.54
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|15.93
|11.96
|19.43
|-21.87
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|33.18
|8.04
|25.18
|50.16
|19.60
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|12.78
|7.00
|-3.42
|-31.96
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|21.64
|33.71
|24.94
|15.72
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|13.21
|-11.44
|0.14
|-22.21
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|0.09
|-5.82
|19.12
|83.92
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.90
|14.42
|3.13
|8.80
|-1.58
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|9.07
|-6.75
|-13.06
|-33.73
|-25.26
|-10.00
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.80
|-4.70
|-11.36
|-40.20
|-49.00
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-4.50
|-24.42
|-21.98
|-62.03
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|5.85
|-11.35
|-10.13
|-16.47
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|4.63
|-6.11
|3.15
|-30.70
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Karthik Papers has declined 15.56% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Karthik Papers has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.98
|7.12
|10
|6.89
|7.03
|20
|6.93
|6.95
|50
|6.74
|6.81
|100
|6.5
|6.81
|200
|7.15
|7.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Karthik Papers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Shree Karthik Pa - Annual General Meeting And Revised Book Closure Date And Cut Off Date
|Jul 18, 2026, 04:57 PM IST IST
|Shree Karthik Pa - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jul 18, 2026, 04:48 PM IST IST
|Shree Karthik Pa - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jul 18, 2026, 04:44 PM IST IST
|Shree Karthik Pa - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jul 18, 2026, 04:37 PM IST IST
|Shree Karthik Pa - Compliance Under Regulatin 32(1)(3) Of Statement Of Deviation And Variation For June 26
Source: Dion Global
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012TZ1991PLC003570 and registration number is 003570. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Karthik Papers is ₹7.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Karthik Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Karthik Papers is ₹14.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Karthik Papers are ₹7.89 and ₹7.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Karthik Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Karthik Papers is ₹10.65 and 52-week low of Shree Karthik Papers is ₹5.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Karthik Papers has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, 7.8% for the past month, 19.12% over 3 months, -15.56% over 1 year, 3.37% across 3 years, and -0.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Karthik Papers are 41.87 and 4.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global