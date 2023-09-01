Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE KARTHIK PAPERS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.60 Closed
-6.29-0.51
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.50₹8.11
₹7.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.61₹9.40
₹7.60
Open Price
₹8.00
Prev. Close
₹8.11
Volume
15,969

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.97
  • R28.35
  • R38.58
  • Pivot
    7.74
  • S17.36
  • S27.13
  • S36.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.097.79
  • 108.147.53
  • 2087.31
  • 508.147.19
  • 1007.797.16
  • 2007.67.19

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.5411.1113.607.04-13.44207.69-47.95
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012TZ1991PLC003570 and registration number is 003570. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vignesh Velu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Selvambal Sengottu Velu
    Director
  • Mr. P Kanagavadivelu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P C Narendran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Uma Shankar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is ₹14.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is 9.44 and PB ratio of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is 6.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is ₹9.40 and 52-week low of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is ₹5.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data