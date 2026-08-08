Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shree Karthik Papers Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE KARTHIK PAPERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Shree Karthik Papers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.60 Closed
1.33₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shree Karthik Papers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.40₹7.89
₹7.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.04₹10.65
₹7.60
Open Price
₹7.53
Prev. Close
₹7.50
Volume
11,315

Source: Dion Global

Shree Karthik Papers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Karthik Papers		7.657.8019.1211.11-15.563.37-0.72
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.57-1.77-12.81-2.98-26.1010.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.187.123.4017.999.354.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5212.7415.5936.5319.757.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-12.79-57.36-53.8054.7062.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.401.32-15.43-7.36-13.17-4.842.60
Andhra Paper		-2.04-2.36-13.02-12.08-21.96-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.62-0.329.91-1.54-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7415.9311.9619.43-21.8732.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9233.188.0425.1850.1619.6011.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4312.787.00-3.42-31.96-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4521.6433.7124.9415.72-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7113.21-11.440.14-22.21-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.840.09-5.8219.1283.9213.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.9014.423.138.80-1.5839.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.659.07-6.75-13.06-33.73-25.26-10.00
Asgard Alcobev		-6.80-4.70-11.36-40.20-49.0028.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-4.50-24.42-21.98-62.03-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.585.85-11.35-10.13-16.47-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.644.63-6.113.15-30.70-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Karthik Papers has declined 15.56% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-26.10%), JK Paper (9.35%), West Coast Paper Mills (19.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Karthik Papers has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Shree Karthik Papers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Karthik Papers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.987.12
106.897.03
206.936.95
506.746.81
1006.56.81
2007.157.23

Source: Dion Global

Shree Karthik Papers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Karthik Papers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.50%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shree Karthik Papers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTShree Karthik Pa - Annual General Meeting And Revised Book Closure Date And Cut Off Date
Jul 18, 2026, 04:57 PM IST ISTShree Karthik Pa - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jul 18, 2026, 04:48 PM IST ISTShree Karthik Pa - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jul 18, 2026, 04:44 PM IST ISTShree Karthik Pa - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jul 18, 2026, 04:37 PM IST ISTShree Karthik Pa - Compliance Under Regulatin 32(1)(3) Of Statement Of Deviation And Variation For June 26

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Karthik Papers

Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012TZ1991PLC003570 and registration number is 003570. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vignesh Velu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Selvambal Sengottu Velu
    Director
  • Mr. P Kanagavadivelu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P C Narendran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Uma Shankar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Karthik Papers Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Karthik Papers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Karthik Papers is ₹7.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Karthik Papers?

The Shree Karthik Papers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Karthik Papers?

The market cap of Shree Karthik Papers is ₹14.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Karthik Papers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Karthik Papers are ₹7.89 and ₹7.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Karthik Papers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Karthik Papers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Karthik Papers is ₹10.65 and 52-week low of Shree Karthik Papers is ₹5.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Karthik Papers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Karthik Papers has shown returns of 1.33% over the past day, 7.8% for the past month, 19.12% over 3 months, -15.56% over 1 year, 3.37% across 3 years, and -0.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Karthik Papers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Karthik Papers are 41.87 and 4.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Karthik Papers News

More Shree Karthik Papers News
Market Pulse