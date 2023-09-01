Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.54
|11.11
|13.60
|7.04
|-13.44
|207.69
|-47.95
|-0.90
|8.27
|11.81
|-4.91
|-13.48
|286.65
|124.69
|0.33
|26.52
|16.88
|27.81
|-1.43
|219.31
|69.39
|4.15
|19.25
|15.21
|28.45
|11.15
|114.55
|47.20
|0.28
|5.09
|1.26
|5.95
|-8.72
|112.05
|-6.78
|-1.37
|20.24
|14.83
|23.95
|0.66
|110.74
|-14.72
|-10.56
|0.53
|26.26
|57.98
|91.18
|295.10
|173.92
|-2.39
|17.94
|16.15
|12.31
|12.50
|10.50
|104.80
|-2.82
|13.00
|15.81
|31.49
|47.34
|171.21
|8.60
|-0.49
|6.65
|10.99
|12.83
|-25.85
|83.82
|-47.07
|1.79
|44.94
|77.18
|86.57
|59.59
|392.14
|183.44
|6.81
|21.24
|22.75
|54.92
|-7.25
|67.62
|-26.82
|0.11
|15.69
|33.52
|25.95
|11.06
|268.75
|68.57
|-2.52
|11.31
|16.69
|25.24
|9.14
|236.30
|86.35
|8.53
|33.81
|34.28
|38.73
|9.82
|185.02
|18.61
|-3.06
|21.40
|17.24
|26.09
|1.24
|114.43
|12.81
|-0.29
|7.13
|-3.15
|44.74
|60.53
|169.11
|24.12
|-4.13
|0.13
|8.01
|-5.18
|-11.54
|78.95
|0.13
|-1.87
|6.05
|0.38
|7.00
|-22.42
|-9.00
|-50.09
|5.62
|15.67
|-8.88
|24.42
|178.36
|751.06
|493.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21012TZ1991PLC003570 and registration number is 003570. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.56 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is ₹14.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is 9.44 and PB ratio of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is 6.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is ₹9.40 and 52-week low of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is ₹5.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.