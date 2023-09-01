What is the Market Cap of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.? The market cap of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is ₹14.52 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is 9.44 and PB ratio of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is 6.98 as on .

What is the share price of Shree Karthik Papers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on .