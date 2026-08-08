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Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE HANUMAN SUGAR & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.59 Closed
-0.28₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.50₹3.69
₹3.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.36₹6.05
₹3.59
Open Price
₹3.55
Prev. Close
₹3.60
Volume
5,548

Source: Dion Global

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries		2.87-4.77-15.53-22.13-29.05-12.1810.59
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries has declined 29.05% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.473.55
103.513.55
203.623.6
503.813.78
1004.064.02
2004.544.43

Source: Dion Global

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 84.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTShree Hanuman Sugar - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Jun 16, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTShree Hanuman Sugar - Revised Financial Results For The March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTShree Hanuman Sugar - Results - Financial Results For 2026-03-31
May 07, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTShree Hanuman Sugar - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Apr 23, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTShree Hanuman Sugar - Submission Of Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1932 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15432WB1932PLC007276 and registration number is 007276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of molasses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bijan Aditya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chinmoy Dey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Datta Ram Gill
    Director

FAQs on Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is ₹3.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries?

The Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries?

The market cap of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is ₹6.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries are ₹3.69 and ₹3.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is ₹6.05 and 52-week low of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is ₹3.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -4.77% for the past month, -15.53% over 3 months, -29.05% over 1 year, -12.18% across 3 years, and 10.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries are -6.90 and 0.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries News

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