Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE HANUMAN SUGAR & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.70 Closed
3.450.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.54₹5.90
₹5.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.94₹7.63
₹5.70
Open Price
₹5.89
Prev. Close
₹5.51
Volume
65,375

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.89
  • R26.07
  • R36.25
  • Pivot
    5.71
  • S15.53
  • S25.35
  • S35.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.815.34
  • 105.845.3
  • 205.935.27
  • 5065.26
  • 1005.755.26
  • 2006.855.35

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.1611.335.5615.623.45162.67162.67
3.272.1912.494.69-1.05358.62297.13
0.22-3.20-2.00-6.62-11.7162.23120.68
3.52-2.601.619.6010.96155.90420.87
3.326.0815.1315.9733.13330.61732.28
-0.99-3.57-2.99-2.13-1.82106.9582.79
6.9655.1170.3292.00149.90321.24266.67
3.07-0.635.2418.267.01186.72507.77
0.80-5.932.3419.7210.7272.49192.67
0.95-1.281.558.71-9.40190.81379.52
4.874.4245.4857.5837.72329.63332.84
0.56-19.44-5.3817.3489.33634.77722.61
17.0581.77142.07186.69224.321,256.301,165.06
13.124.1088.32107.0446.34312.89281.35
10.02-0.9220.0634.358.71195.56225.92
7.55-2.246.3113.43-2.24-2.24-2.24
0.7842.6776.6260.89242.28703.52703.52
10.1312.9946.1268.9077.79333.01826.86
-0.17-6.542.2824.36-18.86170.6214.78
6.2412.7315.6326.366.67295.83685.80

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd.

Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1932 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15432WB1932PLC007276 and registration number is 007276. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Leonard Carvey
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shabnam Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bijan Aditya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chinmoy Dey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Datta Ram Gill
    Director

FAQs on Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹10.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is -1.47 and PB ratio of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is 0.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹7.63 and 52-week low of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹3.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

