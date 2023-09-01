Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.16
|11.33
|5.56
|15.62
|3.45
|162.67
|162.67
|3.27
|2.19
|12.49
|4.69
|-1.05
|358.62
|297.13
|0.22
|-3.20
|-2.00
|-6.62
|-11.71
|62.23
|120.68
|3.52
|-2.60
|1.61
|9.60
|10.96
|155.90
|420.87
|3.32
|6.08
|15.13
|15.97
|33.13
|330.61
|732.28
|-0.99
|-3.57
|-2.99
|-2.13
|-1.82
|106.95
|82.79
|6.96
|55.11
|70.32
|92.00
|149.90
|321.24
|266.67
|3.07
|-0.63
|5.24
|18.26
|7.01
|186.72
|507.77
|0.80
|-5.93
|2.34
|19.72
|10.72
|72.49
|192.67
|0.95
|-1.28
|1.55
|8.71
|-9.40
|190.81
|379.52
|4.87
|4.42
|45.48
|57.58
|37.72
|329.63
|332.84
|0.56
|-19.44
|-5.38
|17.34
|89.33
|634.77
|722.61
|17.05
|81.77
|142.07
|186.69
|224.32
|1,256.30
|1,165.06
|13.12
|4.10
|88.32
|107.04
|46.34
|312.89
|281.35
|10.02
|-0.92
|20.06
|34.35
|8.71
|195.56
|225.92
|7.55
|-2.24
|6.31
|13.43
|-2.24
|-2.24
|-2.24
|0.78
|42.67
|76.62
|60.89
|242.28
|703.52
|703.52
|10.13
|12.99
|46.12
|68.90
|77.79
|333.01
|826.86
|-0.17
|-6.54
|2.28
|24.36
|-18.86
|170.62
|14.78
|6.24
|12.73
|15.63
|26.36
|6.67
|295.83
|685.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1932 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15432WB1932PLC007276 and registration number is 007276. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹10.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is -1.47 and PB ratio of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is 0.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹7.63 and 52-week low of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is ₹3.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.