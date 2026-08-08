Here's the live share price of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries
|2.87
|-4.77
|-15.53
|-22.13
|-29.05
|-12.18
|10.59
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries has declined 29.05% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.47
|3.55
|10
|3.51
|3.55
|20
|3.62
|3.6
|50
|3.81
|3.78
|100
|4.06
|4.02
|200
|4.54
|4.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 84.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Shree Hanuman Sugar - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2026
|Jun 16, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Shree Hanuman Sugar - Revised Financial Results For The March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Shree Hanuman Sugar - Results - Financial Results For 2026-03-31
|May 07, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Shree Hanuman Sugar - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Apr 23, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Shree Hanuman Sugar - Submission Of Compliance Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015
Source: Dion Global
Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1932 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15432WB1932PLC007276 and registration number is 007276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of molasses. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is ₹3.59 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is ₹6.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries are ₹3.69 and ₹3.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is ₹6.05 and 52-week low of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is ₹3.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -4.77% for the past month, -15.53% over 3 months, -29.05% over 1 year, -12.18% across 3 years, and 10.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries are -6.90 and 0.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global