What is the share price of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is ₹3.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries? The Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries? The market cap of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is ₹6.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries are ₹3.69 and ₹3.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is ₹6.05 and 52-week low of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries is ₹3.36 as on .

How has the Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries has shown returns of -0.28% over the past day, -4.77% for the past month, -15.53% over 3 months, -29.05% over 1 year, -12.18% across 3 years, and 10.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries are -6.90 and 0.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global