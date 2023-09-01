What is the Market Cap of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd.? The market cap of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is ₹4,17.38 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is 224.29 and PB ratio of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is 2.26 as on .

What is the share price of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is ₹31.58 as on .