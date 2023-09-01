Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
|12.30
|19.57
|23.66
|37.48
|6.05
|164.89
|-1.84
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1986PLC041252 and registration number is 041252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of direct reduction of iron (sponge iron) and other spongy ferrous products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 127.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is ₹4,17.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is 224.29 and PB ratio of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is 2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is ₹31.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is ₹39.49 and 52-week low of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is ₹3.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.