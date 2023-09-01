Follow Us

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. Share Price

SHREE GLOBAL TRADEFIN LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.58 Closed
1.90.59
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.21₹32.00
₹31.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.96₹39.49
₹31.58
Open Price
₹30.99
Prev. Close
₹30.99
Volume
7,83,540

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.4
  • R233.09
  • R334.19
  • Pivot
    31.3
  • S130.61
  • S229.51
  • S328.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.6930.66
  • 104.8131.22
  • 204.8131.29
  • 505.3326.97
  • 1006.5321.12
  • 2007.1815.63

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45
12.3019.5723.6637.486.05164.89-1.84

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Global Tradefin Ltd.

Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/10/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100MH1986PLC041252 and registration number is 041252. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of direct reduction of iron (sponge iron) and other spongy ferrous products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 127.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh R Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manesh Cherian
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikram Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohan Krishnamoorthy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mohinder Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Aole
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Global Tradefin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is ₹4,17.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is 224.29 and PB ratio of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is 2.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is ₹31.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is ₹39.49 and 52-week low of Shree Global Tradefin Ltd. is ₹3.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

