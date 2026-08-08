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Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE GANESH ELASTOPLAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.21 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.21₹18.21
₹18.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.23₹23.10
₹18.21
Open Price
₹18.21
Prev. Close
₹18.21
Volume
28

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast		0-4.96-3.7030.54-23.4911.156.25
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Ganesh Elastoplast has declined 23.49% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Ganesh Elastoplast has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.2318.34
1018.5718.43
2018.3918.3
5017.0417.58
10016.7217.7
20019.3419.33

Source: Dion Global

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Ganesh Elastoplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.73%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 84.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTShree Ganesh Ela - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended On 30 June 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTShree Ganesh Ela - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTShree Ganesh Ela - Share Purchase Disclosure
Jun 27, 2026, 01:03 AM IST ISTShree Ganesh Ela - Declaration Under Regulation 29(2) For Aquasition Of Shares
May 29, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTShree Ganesh Ela - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Ganesh Elastoplast

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1994PLC021666 and registration number is 021666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mihir Rameshchandra Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mrs. Bina Vijay Patel
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director
  • Mr. Harishbhai Ratilal Mehta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Kush Jigenbhai Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chinubhai Sutaria
    Non Exe.Additional Director
  • Ms. Nikita Rajan Shah
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is ₹18.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Ganesh Elastoplast?

The Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast?

The market cap of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is ₹10.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast are ₹18.21 and ₹18.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Elastoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is ₹23.10 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is ₹13.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Ganesh Elastoplast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Ganesh Elastoplast has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.96% for the past month, -3.7% over 3 months, -23.49% over 1 year, 11.15% across 3 years, and 6.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast are -21.00 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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