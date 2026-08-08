Here's the live share price of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Ganesh Elastoplast
|0
|-4.96
|-3.70
|30.54
|-23.49
|11.15
|6.25
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Ganesh Elastoplast has declined 23.49% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Ganesh Elastoplast has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.23
|18.34
|10
|18.57
|18.43
|20
|18.39
|18.3
|50
|17.04
|17.58
|100
|16.72
|17.7
|200
|19.34
|19.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Ganesh Elastoplast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.73%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 84.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Ela - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Result For Quarter Ended On 30 June 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Ela - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Ela - Share Purchase Disclosure
|Jun 27, 2026, 01:03 AM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Ela - Declaration Under Regulation 29(2) For Aquasition Of Shares
|May 29, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Shree Ganesh Ela - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1994PLC021666 and registration number is 021666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is ₹18.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is ₹10.02 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast are ₹18.21 and ₹18.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Elastoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is ₹23.10 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is ₹13.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Ganesh Elastoplast has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.96% for the past month, -3.7% over 3 months, -23.49% over 1 year, 11.15% across 3 years, and 6.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast are -21.00 and 2.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global