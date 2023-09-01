Follow Us

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE GANESH ELASTOPLAST LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.62 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.62₹13.62
₹13.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.41₹21.30
₹13.62
Open Price
₹13.62
Prev. Close
₹13.62
Volume
5

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.62
  • R213.62
  • R313.62
  • Pivot
    13.62
  • S113.62
  • S213.62
  • S313.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.1613.65
  • 1013.6113.62
  • 2013.113.47
  • 5013.0113.46
  • 10015.4514.09
  • 20016.7114.92

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
02.7114.45-20.3511.18-29.06-23.48
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd.

Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1994PLC021666 and registration number is 021666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mihir R Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Bina V Patel
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Harishbhai Ratilal Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Satish M Kavathe
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is ₹7.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is 43.79 and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is 1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is ₹13.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is ₹21.30 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is ₹11.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

