Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|2.71
|14.45
|-20.35
|11.18
|-29.06
|-23.48
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1994PLC021666 and registration number is 021666. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management of other investment funds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is ₹7.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is 43.79 and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is 1.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is ₹13.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is ₹21.30 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast Ltd. is ₹11.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.