What is the share price of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is ₹18.21 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Ganesh Elastoplast? The Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast? The market cap of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is ₹10.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast are ₹18.21 and ₹18.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Ganesh Elastoplast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is ₹23.10 and 52-week low of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast is ₹13.23 as on .

How has the Shree Ganesh Elastoplast performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Ganesh Elastoplast has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.96% for the past month, -3.7% over 3 months, -23.49% over 1 year, 11.15% across 3 years, and 6.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast are -21.00 and 2.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global