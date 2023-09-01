What is the Market Cap of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹11.21 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is -0.27 and PB ratio of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is -0.04 as on .

What is the share price of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹3.22 as on .