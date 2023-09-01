Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|45.05
|74.05
|-0.62
|-28.44
|-9.30
|-22.97
|-0.90
|8.27
|11.81
|-4.91
|-13.48
|286.65
|124.69
|0.33
|26.52
|16.88
|27.81
|-1.43
|219.31
|69.39
|4.15
|19.25
|15.21
|28.45
|11.15
|114.55
|47.20
|0.28
|5.09
|1.26
|5.95
|-8.72
|112.05
|-6.78
|-1.37
|20.24
|14.83
|23.95
|0.66
|110.74
|-14.72
|-10.56
|0.53
|26.26
|57.98
|91.18
|295.10
|173.92
|-2.39
|17.94
|16.15
|12.31
|12.50
|10.50
|104.80
|-2.82
|13.00
|15.81
|31.49
|47.34
|171.21
|8.60
|-0.49
|6.65
|10.99
|12.83
|-25.85
|83.82
|-47.07
|1.79
|44.94
|77.18
|86.57
|59.59
|392.14
|183.44
|6.81
|21.24
|22.75
|54.92
|-7.25
|67.62
|-26.82
|0.11
|15.69
|33.52
|25.95
|11.06
|268.75
|68.57
|-2.52
|11.31
|16.69
|25.24
|9.14
|236.30
|86.35
|8.53
|33.81
|34.28
|38.73
|9.82
|185.02
|18.61
|-3.06
|21.40
|17.24
|26.09
|1.24
|114.43
|12.81
|-0.29
|7.13
|-3.15
|44.74
|60.53
|169.11
|24.12
|-4.13
|0.13
|8.01
|-5.18
|-11.54
|78.95
|0.13
|-1.87
|6.05
|0.38
|7.00
|-22.42
|-9.00
|-50.09
|5.62
|15.67
|-8.88
|24.42
|178.36
|751.06
|493.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|15 Feb, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Dec, 2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2017
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015UP1979PLC004783 and registration number is 004783. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2017.
The market cap of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹11.21 Cr as on Jun 26, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is -0.27 and PB ratio of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is -0.04 as on Jun 26, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹3.22 as on Jun 26, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹4.90 and 52-week low of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹1.70 as on Jun 26, 2023.