Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE BHAWANI PAPER MILLS LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.22 Closed
00
As on Jun 26, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.21₹3.53
₹3.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.70₹4.90
₹3.22
Open Price
₹3.53
Prev. Close
₹3.22
Volume
0

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.43
  • R23.64
  • R33.75
  • Pivot
    3.32
  • S13.11
  • S23
  • S32.79

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.223.14
  • 103.42.93
  • 203.692.66
  • 503.572.44
  • 1003.672.57
  • 2004.152.9

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
045.0574.05-0.62-28.44-9.30-22.97
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 Feb, 2018Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Dec, 2017Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2017Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2017Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2017Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd.

Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/07/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21015UP1979PLC004783 and registration number is 004783. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2017.

Management

  • Mr. Girish Tandon
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Badri Vishal Tandon
    Director
  • Brig.(Retd) S C Rajeev Lochan Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Atul Seth
    Director
  • Mr. Alankar Tandon
    Director
  • Mrs. Anjoo Vinod
    Additional Director

FAQs on Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹11.21 Cr as on Jun 26, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is -0.27 and PB ratio of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is -0.04 as on Jun 26, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹3.22 as on Jun 26, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹4.90 and 52-week low of Shree Bhawani Paper Mills Ltd. is ₹1.70 as on Jun 26, 2023.

