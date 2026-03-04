Here's the live share price of Shradha Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shradha Realty has gained 29.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.90%.
Shradha Realty’s current P/E of 13.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shradha Realty
|-8.76
|-7.15
|-16.69
|-32.59
|-29.90
|28.83
|29.58
|Larsen & Toubro
|-8.84
|-3.87
|-2.64
|7.83
|21.43
|21.74
|21.00
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-12.31
|-13.12
|-9.50
|-15.71
|-12.84
|62.44
|54.49
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.85
|-4.32
|-7.33
|-7.40
|-7.29
|10.70
|28.59
|NBCC (India)
|-9.42
|-14.74
|-24.36
|-17.10
|16.22
|53.38
|20.58
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-9.32
|-17.40
|-30.66
|-35.68
|-31.29
|-16.18
|-10.05
|Cemindia Projects
|-6.55
|-18.19
|-33.38
|-23.78
|5.17
|73.03
|45.20
|NCC
|-3.79
|-6.23
|-15.15
|-32.66
|-18.84
|16.68
|9.13
|Welspun Enterprises
|-9.34
|-3.06
|-12.69
|-6.48
|8.37
|53.64
|36.44
|PNC Infratech
|-7.30
|-12.55
|-18.36
|-35.43
|-22.52
|-11.28
|-5.52
|Keystone Realtors
|-8.42
|-21.19
|-25.52
|-34.53
|-23.36
|-5.71
|-6.39
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-9.37
|-16.97
|-27.30
|-24.05
|10.31
|15.67
|20.55
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-10.62
|-17.10
|-26.95
|-31.39
|-17.30
|10.37
|17.43
|Man Infraconstruction
|-7.35
|-9.19
|-25.44
|-38.34
|-30.54
|8.66
|31.70
|AGI Infra
|4.98
|19.57
|13.90
|31.38
|89.36
|51.66
|28.39
|KNR Constructions
|-7.14
|-19.92
|-16.64
|-36.12
|-41.68
|-22.28
|-9.63
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-11.62
|-18.66
|-25.54
|-35.36
|-25.18
|17.69
|2.02
|HG Infra Engineering
|-11.32
|-22.77
|-39.92
|-49.34
|-48.84
|-11.80
|11.81
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-6.83
|-8.90
|-24.08
|-24.27
|2.66
|16.88
|37.11
|Hubtown
|1.51
|-3.51
|-31.71
|-39.21
|5.29
|75.58
|63.10
Over the last one year, Shradha Realty has declined 29.90% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (21.43%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-12.84%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (-7.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Shradha Realty has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (21.00%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (54.49%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.98
|37.79
|10
|39
|38.27
|20
|38.66
|38.56
|50
|38.88
|39.41
|100
|41.51
|41.85
|200
|48.68
|45.7
In the latest quarter, Shradha Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shradha Realty fact sheet for more information
Shradha Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1997PLC110971 and registration number is 110971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shradha Realty is ₹35.30 as on Mar 04, 2026.
The Shradha Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shradha Realty is ₹285.92 Cr as on Mar 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shradha Realty are ₹36.50 and ₹34.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shradha Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shradha Realty is ₹67.19 and 52-week low of Shradha Realty is ₹34.65 as on Mar 04, 2026.
The Shradha Realty has shown returns of -3.66% over the past day, -7.15% for the past month, -16.69% over 3 months, -29.9% over 1 year, 28.83% across 3 years, and 29.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shradha Realty are 13.65 and 1.67 on Mar 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.42 per annum.