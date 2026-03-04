Facebook Pixel Code
Shradha Realty Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRADHA REALTY

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Shradha Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.30 Closed
-3.66₹ -1.34
As on Mar 4, 2026, 3:53 PM IST
Shradha Realty Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.65₹36.50
₹35.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.65₹67.19
₹35.30
Open Price
₹36.49
Prev. Close
₹36.64
Volume
15,516

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shradha Realty has gained 29.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.90%.

Shradha Realty’s current P/E of 13.65x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shradha Realty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shradha Realty		-8.76-7.15-16.69-32.59-29.9028.8329.58
Larsen & Toubro		-8.84-3.87-2.647.8321.4321.7421.00
Rail Vikas Nigam		-12.31-13.12-9.50-15.71-12.8462.4454.49
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.85-4.32-7.33-7.40-7.2910.7028.59
NBCC (India)		-9.42-14.74-24.36-17.1016.2253.3820.58
Afcons Infrastructure		-9.32-17.40-30.66-35.68-31.29-16.18-10.05
Cemindia Projects		-6.55-18.19-33.38-23.785.1773.0345.20
NCC		-3.79-6.23-15.15-32.66-18.8416.689.13
Welspun Enterprises		-9.34-3.06-12.69-6.488.3753.6436.44
PNC Infratech		-7.30-12.55-18.36-35.43-22.52-11.28-5.52
Keystone Realtors		-8.42-21.19-25.52-34.53-23.36-5.71-6.39
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-9.37-16.97-27.30-24.0510.3115.6720.55
Hindustan Construction Company		-10.62-17.10-26.95-31.39-17.3010.3717.43
Man Infraconstruction		-7.35-9.19-25.44-38.34-30.548.6631.70
AGI Infra		4.9819.5713.9031.3889.3651.6628.39
KNR Constructions		-7.14-19.92-16.64-36.12-41.68-22.28-9.63
Ashoka Buildcon		-11.62-18.66-25.54-35.36-25.1817.692.02
HG Infra Engineering		-11.32-22.77-39.92-49.34-48.84-11.8011.81
Ramky Infrastructure		-6.83-8.90-24.08-24.272.6616.8837.11
Hubtown		1.51-3.51-31.71-39.215.2975.5863.10

Over the last one year, Shradha Realty has declined 29.90% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (21.43%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-12.84%), IRB Infrastructure Developers (-7.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Shradha Realty has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (21.00%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (54.49%).

Shradha Realty Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Shradha Realty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.9837.79
103938.27
2038.6638.56
5038.8839.41
10041.5141.85
20048.6845.7

Shradha Realty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shradha Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shradha Realty Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shradha Realty fact sheet for more information

About Shradha Realty

Shradha Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1997PLC110971 and registration number is 110971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Wate
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Nitesh Sanklecha
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shreyas Raisoni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant Waikar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Singh Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Asha Sampath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shradha Realty Share Price

What is the share price of Shradha Realty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shradha Realty is ₹35.30 as on Mar 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shradha Realty?

The Shradha Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shradha Realty?

The market cap of Shradha Realty is ₹285.92 Cr as on Mar 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shradha Realty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shradha Realty are ₹36.50 and ₹34.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shradha Realty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shradha Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shradha Realty is ₹67.19 and 52-week low of Shradha Realty is ₹34.65 as on Mar 04, 2026.

How has the Shradha Realty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shradha Realty has shown returns of -3.66% over the past day, -7.15% for the past month, -16.69% over 3 months, -29.9% over 1 year, 28.83% across 3 years, and 29.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shradha Realty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shradha Realty are 13.65 and 1.67 on Mar 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.42 per annum.

Shradha Realty News

