MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1997PLC110971 and registration number is 110971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹84.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is 12.18 and PB ratio of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹41.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹62.35 and 52-week low of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹21.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.