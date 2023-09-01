Follow Us

SHRADHA INFRAPROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹41.90 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.05₹42.85
₹41.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.02₹62.35
₹41.90
Open Price
₹41.90
Prev. Close
₹41.90
Volume
5,767

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.62
  • R243.63
  • R344.42
  • Pivot
    41.83
  • S140.82
  • S240.03
  • S339.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 571.7143.07
  • 1067.5343.96
  • 2063.5744.69
  • 5056.2145.64
  • 10051.1945.5
  • 20052.7443

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.67-4.04-0.81-11.4184.65159.16124.18
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. Share Holdings

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
06 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shradha Infraprojects Ltd.

Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1997PLC110971 and registration number is 110971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satish Wate
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Nitesh Sanklecha
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shreyas Raisoni
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Mragna Anunay Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Singh Singhvi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Asha Sampath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shradha Infraprojects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd.?

The market cap of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹84.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is 12.18 and PB ratio of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is 1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹41.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹62.35 and 52-week low of Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹21.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

