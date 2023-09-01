Shradha Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1997PLC110971 and registration number is 110971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.