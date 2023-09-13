What is the Market Cap of Shradha Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Shradha Industries Ltd. is ₹67.90 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shradha Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shradha Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shradha Industries Ltd. is 5.29 as on .

What is the share price of Shradha Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shradha Industries Ltd. is ₹55.70 as on .