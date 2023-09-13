Follow Us

Shradha Industries Ltd. Share Price

SHRADHA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹55.70 Closed
52.65
As on Sep 12, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Shradha Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.50₹55.70
₹55.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.40₹55.70
₹55.70
Open Price
₹55.70
Prev. Close
₹53.05
Volume
30,530

Shradha Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R156.43
  • R257.17
  • R358.63
  • Pivot
    54.97
  • S154.23
  • S252.77
  • S352.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.610
  • 105.30
  • 202.650
  • 501.060
  • 1000.530
  • 2000.270

Shradha Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.005.005.005.005.005.005.00
1.473.102.8235.13-28.80765.001,583.41
-13.3651.4483.6291.7653.31220.0586.91
8.67-2.17167.61370.43520.692,037.502,242.47
3.574.658.0741.2664.9864.9864.98
-1.326.1430.0353.3944.09161.56259.02
-8.32-5.574.0223.184.67119.22-34.33
-4.79-5.16-4.5034.1813.68257.00123.76
-5.65-11.9835.78931.632,852.7211,193.3615,366.67
-4.91-5.84-29.2467.0295.905,394.779,325.64
-2.57-12.2151.7363.18153.70565.76209.00
-6.280.092.754.8521.85150.0066.67
-4.970.198.6713.866.7544.0128.15
-0.848.4427.2237.97603.681,574.351,624.68
0.170.38-0.31-2.90-12.12370.16292.33
-10.8431.4951.6368.4333.00107.48-11.17
-2.86-4.6143.5847.8322.4191.4440.36
10.9423.8431.0051.0214.70205.87-11.50
-1.89-2.29-8.6033.1015.72170.41831.46
-8.7535.9240.3632.74-8.10383.10444.05

Shradha Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

About Shradha Industries Ltd.

Trading & Distributors

Management

  • Ms. Anjana Tolani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Lalitkumar Bafna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Swapnil Shivkumar Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Archana Pankaj Bhole
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Shradha Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shradha Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Shradha Industries Ltd. is ₹67.90 Cr as on Sep 12, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shradha Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shradha Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shradha Industries Ltd. is 5.29 as on Sep 12, 2023.

What is the share price of Shradha Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shradha Industries Ltd. is ₹55.70 as on Sep 12, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shradha Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shradha Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shradha Industries Ltd. is ₹55.70 and 52-week low of Shradha Industries Ltd. is ₹48.40 as on Sep 12, 2023.

