Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|1.47
|3.10
|2.82
|35.13
|-28.80
|765.00
|1,583.41
|-13.36
|51.44
|83.62
|91.76
|53.31
|220.05
|86.91
|8.67
|-2.17
|167.61
|370.43
|520.69
|2,037.50
|2,242.47
|3.57
|4.65
|8.07
|41.26
|64.98
|64.98
|64.98
|-1.32
|6.14
|30.03
|53.39
|44.09
|161.56
|259.02
|-8.32
|-5.57
|4.02
|23.18
|4.67
|119.22
|-34.33
|-4.79
|-5.16
|-4.50
|34.18
|13.68
|257.00
|123.76
|-5.65
|-11.98
|35.78
|931.63
|2,852.72
|11,193.36
|15,366.67
|-4.91
|-5.84
|-29.24
|67.02
|95.90
|5,394.77
|9,325.64
|-2.57
|-12.21
|51.73
|63.18
|153.70
|565.76
|209.00
|-6.28
|0.09
|2.75
|4.85
|21.85
|150.00
|66.67
|-4.97
|0.19
|8.67
|13.86
|6.75
|44.01
|28.15
|-0.84
|8.44
|27.22
|37.97
|603.68
|1,574.35
|1,624.68
|0.17
|0.38
|-0.31
|-2.90
|-12.12
|370.16
|292.33
|-10.84
|31.49
|51.63
|68.43
|33.00
|107.48
|-11.17
|-2.86
|-4.61
|43.58
|47.83
|22.41
|91.44
|40.36
|10.94
|23.84
|31.00
|51.02
|14.70
|205.87
|-11.50
|-1.89
|-2.29
|-8.60
|33.10
|15.72
|170.41
|831.46
|-8.75
|35.92
|40.36
|32.74
|-8.10
|383.10
|444.05
Trading & Distributors
The market cap of Shradha Industries Ltd. is ₹67.90 Cr as on Sep 12, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shradha Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shradha Industries Ltd. is 5.29 as on Sep 12, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shradha Industries Ltd. is ₹55.70 as on Sep 12, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shradha Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shradha Industries Ltd. is ₹55.70 and 52-week low of Shradha Industries Ltd. is ₹48.40 as on Sep 12, 2023.