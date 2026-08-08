Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shraddha Prime Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRADDHA PRIME PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Shraddha Prime Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹154.00 Closed
1.62₹ 2.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shraddha Prime Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹147.20₹154.40
₹154.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹139.80₹258.90
₹154.00
Open Price
₹151.10
Prev. Close
₹151.55
Volume
5,792

Source: Dion Global

Shraddha Prime Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shraddha Prime Projects		2.125.52-7.17-12.03-4.35107.8597.09
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shraddha Prime Projects has declined 4.35% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Shraddha Prime Projects has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Shraddha Prime Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shraddha Prime Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5150.98150.42
10156.87152.24
20153.44153.84
50158.06156.82
100160.34161.83
200179.39165.48

Source: Dion Global

Shraddha Prime Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shraddha Prime Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shraddha Prime Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTShraddha Prime Proj. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Standalone And Consoldiated Un-Audited Financia
Jul 13, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTShraddha Prime Proj. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTShraddha Prime Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 08, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTShraddha Prime Proj. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 08, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTShraddha Prime Proj. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Shraddha Prime Projects

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1993PLC394793 and registration number is 019111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 329.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Balu Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ramchandra Krishnakant Ralkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Santosh Sadashiv Samant
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shivangi Datta
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Kapil Purohit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ankita Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Shraddha Prime Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Shraddha Prime Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shraddha Prime Projects is ₹154.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shraddha Prime Projects?

The Shraddha Prime Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shraddha Prime Projects?

The market cap of Shraddha Prime Projects is ₹622.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shraddha Prime Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shraddha Prime Projects are ₹154.40 and ₹147.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shraddha Prime Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shraddha Prime Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shraddha Prime Projects is ₹258.90 and 52-week low of Shraddha Prime Projects is ₹139.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shraddha Prime Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shraddha Prime Projects has shown returns of 1.62% over the past day, 5.52% for the past month, -7.17% over 3 months, -4.35% over 1 year, 107.85% across 3 years, and 97.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shraddha Prime Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shraddha Prime Projects are 11.57 and 4.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shraddha Prime Projects News

More Shraddha Prime Projects News
Market Pulse