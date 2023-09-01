Follow Us

SHRADDHA PRIME PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹46.62 Closed
1.990.91
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.80₹46.62
₹46.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.12₹48.54
₹46.62
Open Price
₹44.80
Prev. Close
₹45.71
Volume
27,528

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R147.23
  • R247.83
  • R349.05
  • Pivot
    46.01
  • S145.41
  • S244.19
  • S343.59

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.7745.94
  • 1016.0244.5
  • 2014.7142.06
  • 5011.1836.3
  • 1008.9928.15
  • 2006.430

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98
9.7411.4314.8522.0516.2885.0380.75

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Mar, 2023Board MeetingRight issue of Equity Shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd.

Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1993PLC394793 and registration number is 019111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudhir Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Surendra Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shivangi Datta
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Santosh Sadashiv Samant
    Additional Director
  • Ms. Nimisha Soni
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Ramchandra Krishna Ralkar
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Mehta
    Director

FAQs on Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is ₹94.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is -219.91 and PB ratio of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is ₹46.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is ₹48.54 and 52-week low of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is ₹27.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

