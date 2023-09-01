Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Right issue of Equity Shares
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1993PLC394793 and registration number is 019111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Miscellaneous. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is ₹94.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is -219.91 and PB ratio of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is 2.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is ₹46.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is ₹48.54 and 52-week low of Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is ₹27.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.