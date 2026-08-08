What is the share price of Shraddha Prime Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shraddha Prime Projects is ₹154.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shraddha Prime Projects? The Shraddha Prime Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shraddha Prime Projects? The market cap of Shraddha Prime Projects is ₹622.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shraddha Prime Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shraddha Prime Projects are ₹154.40 and ₹147.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shraddha Prime Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shraddha Prime Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shraddha Prime Projects is ₹258.90 and 52-week low of Shraddha Prime Projects is ₹139.80 as on .

How has the Shraddha Prime Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Shraddha Prime Projects has shown returns of 1.62% over the past day, 5.52% for the past month, -7.17% over 3 months, -4.35% over 1 year, 107.85% across 3 years, and 97.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shraddha Prime Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shraddha Prime Projects are 11.57 and 4.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global