Here's the live share price of Shraddha Prime Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shraddha Prime Projects
|2.12
|5.52
|-7.17
|-12.03
|-4.35
|107.85
|97.09
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shraddha Prime Projects has declined 4.35% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Shraddha Prime Projects has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|150.98
|150.42
|10
|156.87
|152.24
|20
|153.44
|153.84
|50
|158.06
|156.82
|100
|160.34
|161.83
|200
|179.39
|165.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shraddha Prime Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Shraddha Prime Proj. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Standalone And Consoldiated Un-Audited Financia
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Shraddha Prime Proj. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|Shraddha Prime Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Shraddha Prime Proj. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 08, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Shraddha Prime Proj. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Shraddha Prime Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1993PLC394793 and registration number is 019111. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 329.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shraddha Prime Projects is ₹154.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shraddha Prime Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shraddha Prime Projects is ₹622.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shraddha Prime Projects are ₹154.40 and ₹147.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shraddha Prime Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shraddha Prime Projects is ₹258.90 and 52-week low of Shraddha Prime Projects is ₹139.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shraddha Prime Projects has shown returns of 1.62% over the past day, 5.52% for the past month, -7.17% over 3 months, -4.35% over 1 year, 107.85% across 3 years, and 97.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shraddha Prime Projects are 11.57 and 4.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global