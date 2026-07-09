PB Fintech‘s recent share price correction has already priced in much of the regulatory uncertainty around insurance commissions, creating an attractive entry point for investors, according to Jefferies. The brokerage has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating and believes the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals remain largely intact.

“PB Fintech has derated c.20% over last 6 months due to concerns around commission regulations and founder exit, despite largely unchanged consensus earnings,” Jefferies said. “We estinate the price is already factoring a 10% commission cut. Further, the business model is unlikely to change with renewal profitability unchanged,” the brokerage added.

Jefferies on PB Fintech

Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on PB Fintech with a target price of Rs 1,950, implying an upside of around 23%.

The brokerage believes the recent valuation correction has created a disconnect between the stock price and the company’s earnings trajectory. PB Fintech is currently trading at 53 times FY27 estimated EV/Adjusted EBITDA, even as Jefferies expects EBITDA to more than double between FY27 and FY29.

According to the brokerage, the market is already discounting a 10% reduction in insurance commissions, limiting further downside if regulatory changes remain within expectations.

Commission changes may not alter the business model

Insurance commission regulations remain the biggest overhang for the stock, but Jefferies believes the impact could be less severe than investors fear.

The brokerage said discussions with industry participants suggest the regulator could either defer upfront commissions or reduce commissions outright. While a deferred commission structure would mainly affect cash flows, an absolute reduction would have a direct impact on earnings.

However, Jefferies noted that even under an absolute commission cut, renewal profitability remains largely unchanged, preserving the economics of PB Fintech’s business model.

“Our discussions indicate the regulator could also look at deferment of upfront commissions or an absolute reduction in commissions,” Jefferies said.

“However, we do not see the commission cut as a risk to PB’s business model as renewal profitability is unlikely to change,” the brokerage added.

The report also highlighted that lower commissions could ultimately benefit customers through lower insurance premiums, potentially supporting higher policy volumes over time.

Strong balance sheet cushions regulatory uncertainty

Jefferies believes PB Fintech is well positioned to absorb any temporary cash flow disruption arising from changes in commission structures.

The brokerage pointed out that the company has around Rs 5,200 crore in cash, providing ample financial flexibility even if upfront commission payments are deferred.

It added that deferred commissions would have no impact on the profit and loss account, as PB Fintech recognises the entire commission income upfront under its accounting policy, although cash flows would be delayed.

Founder stake sale concerns appear overdone

Jefferies also addressed investor concerns around repeated founder stake sales.

The brokerage noted that founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal together now own 5% of the company, compared with 6.3% two years ago.

However, it argued that investors are placing too much emphasis on promoter ownership while overlooking the strength of the management team.

“While this has been an investor concern, we think it ignores PB’s management strength,” Jefferies said.

The brokerage pointed out that only five key management personnel have left Policybazaar and Paisabazaar over the past five years and most have been replaced by internal talent. It also highlighted that Sarabvir Singh has assumed a larger operational role as Executive Director and Joint CEO since FY24.

Growth momentum remains intact

Jefferies said operating trends continue to remain healthy despite regulatory uncertainty.

The brokerage expects PB Fintech to benefit from rising insurance penetration, increasing digital adoption and a growing renewal premium base.

It forecasts insurance premiums to grow at a 33% CAGR between FY26 and FY29, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to expand nearly four-fold during the same period, supported by operating leverage and improving margins.

The brokerage projects revenue to increase from Rs 6,794 crore in FY26 to Rs 15,200 crore by FY29, while adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise from Rs 722 crore to Rs 2,920 crore. Net profit is projected to grow from Rs 670 crore to Rs 2,230 crore over the same period.

Valuation leaves room for re-rating

Jefferies believes the stock’s current valuation does not fully reflect its medium-term earnings potential.

The brokerage noted that concerns around commission regulations, founder stake sales and expansion into the UK have driven nearly a 20% derating in the stock over the past six months, despite consensus earnings remaining broadly unchanged.

“Monthly premium growth in retail health and sum assured indicates momentum has continued in PB Fintech’s key products,” Jefferies said.

It expects rising renewal premiums and improving profitability in newer businesses to drive a significant expansion in earnings over the next three years.

Conclusion

Jefferies believes the recent correction in PB Fintech’s share price has created an attractive risk-reward opportunity, as much of the regulatory uncertainty is already reflected in the valuation. While insurance commission regulations remain the key near-term monitorable, the brokerage believes the company’s business model, renewal profitability and long-term growth trajectory remain intact.

Supported by strong cash reserves, improving operating leverage and continued momentum in its core insurance marketplace, Jefferies expects PB Fintech to deliver robust earnings growth over the coming years.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a third-party brokerage report by Jefferies regarding PB Fintech and is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It highlights a specific stock investment, target price, and a ‘Buy’ rating, which should not be construed as direct investment advice or a solicitation to trade. Financial markets are subject to regulatory shifts and price volatility; readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions.

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