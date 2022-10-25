scorecardresearch
Shoppers Stop Rating: ADD Robust quarter; 60% jump in revenue at Rs 10 billion

There was rebounding demand for clothes and shoes

Shop aims to add 12 department stores and 15 beauty stores in FY23,

Retail chain shoppers STOP (SHOP) reported revenue of Rs 10 bn (up 60% y-o-y, 7% q-o-q) and Ebitda of Rs 1.7 bn in Q2FY23, which were above consensus estimates. Ebitda margin at 16.6% was up 540bps y-o-y, but down 67bps sequentially. Revenue recovery rate from Q2FY20 (pre-covid levels) continued its upward trajectory with 119% recovery in Q2FY23 vs 113% q-o-q. SHOP added a single department store and a single beauty store, in net terms, during the quarter. This takes the total count to 91 department stores and 175 beauty stores, with plans to add 9 and 11 stores (net) in the respective categories in H2FY23. SHOP is also targeting ~9% area addition in the course of FY23. Under the new management, company is likely to improve its growth trajectory driven by accelerated small-size store expansions, growth in private-label mix, and increased focus on the high-growth beauty business, aided by improved consumer sentiment. We raise our pre Ind-AS 116 FY23e-FY24e Ebitda by 14-22% and DCF-based TP  to Rs 850/sh (earlier: `530). Maintain ADD. Key risks: Lower discretionary spends, and execution challenges.

n Revenue (Ind-AS) stood at Rs 10 bn, up 60% y-o-y, on a favourable base as covid-led restrictions were still in place in a few locations during Q2FY22. Management indicated that the demand trend was strong during the quarter and the momentum is continuing in Oct’22 as well.  Company recorded 35% revenue growth during Pujo festival in the eastern region. Average transaction value (ATV) increased by 8% y-o-y in Q2FY23 while customer visits (online + offline) were at a record high of 40.8mn during the quarter. 

SHOP aims to add 12 department stores and 15 beauty stores in FY23, of which 9 are expected to be opened in tiers-2 & 3 towns. SHOP added 2 stores during the quarter and currently has 6 department stores under fit-out, which are likely to open in Oct-Nov’22.  

First Citizen (FC) customers accounted for 77% of sales, with new enrolments increasing by >16% y-o-y in Q2FY23, taking the total count to 9.2mn as of Sep’22-end. 

