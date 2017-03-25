Shoppers Stop rated ‘Buy’; Edelweiss says ready for profitable growth

SSL is targeting 7-8% LTL sales growth in departmental stores in FY18.

We recently met Govind Shrikhande, MD, Shoppers Stop (SSL). Apart from recent IPO listing which has re-rated most retail stocks, we expect retailers like SSL to reap benefits from higher discretionary spends. SSL’s omni channel strategy will help it counter online competition effectively and likely constitute ~10% of revenues in next 3 years. For HyperCity, space rationalisation, higher fashion mix and better assortments will help it revert to growth path. Lower sales days and lower discounting, shutting loss-making stores and stress on online players are key positives. Maintain Buy.

Departmental store: Ebitda margin to surge

Plans are afoot to open 4 departmental stores in FY18. SSL is targeting 7-8% LTL sales growth in departmental stores in FY18. The company expects standalone Ebitda margin of ~6.5% in FY18 and >8% in FY19, aided by gross margin expansion, increase in private brands, brand mix, operational efficiency and closure of loss-making stores.

HyperCity to break-even

Management has guided double-digit LTL sales growth for HyperCity in FY18, driven by equal increase in volume and price. LTL growth will come on strengthening the team—inducting bakery experts, etc. In Q4FY17, HyperCity should turn Ebitda positive at store level with 40-50 bps margin expansion. Ebitda breakeven at company level is expected in FY18. Management has guided to open 2 smaller size HyperCity stores. Earlier, the store size was 55,000 sq ft, which has now declined to 28,000-30,000 sq ft.

Outlook and valuations:

Positive; maintain ‘BUY’

We are positive on SSL’s expansion strategy and cost control. The government’s directive (read press note 3) to online players is a positive for physical retailers. However, entry of single brand retailers, such as, H&M and Forever21 will remain key monitorables. We maintain Buy/SP with SoTP–based target price of R445. At CMP, the stock is trading at 9.3x FY19E EV/Ebitda.