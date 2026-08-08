What is the share price of Shoora Designs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shoora Designs is ₹77.71 as on .

What kind of stock is Shoora Designs? The Shoora Designs is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shoora Designs? The market cap of Shoora Designs is ₹35.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shoora Designs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shoora Designs are ₹77.71 and ₹77.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shoora Designs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shoora Designs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shoora Designs is ₹98.20 and 52-week low of Shoora Designs is ₹34.25 as on .

How has the Shoora Designs performed historically in terms of returns? The Shoora Designs has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -15.93% for the past month, 58.92% over 3 months, 15.64% over 1 year, -6.73% across 3 years, and -4.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shoora Designs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shoora Designs are 996.28 and 1.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global