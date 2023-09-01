What is the Market Cap of Shoora Designs Ltd.? The market cap of Shoora Designs Ltd. is ₹13.60 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shoora Designs Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shoora Designs Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shoora Designs Ltd. is 6.77 as on .

What is the share price of Shoora Designs Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shoora Designs Ltd. is ₹90.75 as on .