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Shoora Designs Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHOORA DESIGNS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Shoora Designs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.71 Closed
-5.00₹ -4.09
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shoora Designs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.71₹77.71
₹77.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.25₹98.20
₹77.71
Open Price
₹77.71
Prev. Close
₹81.80
Volume
1,500

Source: Dion Global

Shoora Designs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shoora Designs		-5.23-15.9358.9243.9115.64-6.73-4.09
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shoora Designs has gained 15.64% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Shoora Designs has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Shoora Designs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shoora Designs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
582.4582.69
1087.4684.79
2088.8384.64
5072.0676.15
10059.8668.17
20062.2663.58

Source: Dion Global

Shoora Designs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shoora Designs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 56.16%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shoora Designs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 02, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTShoora Designs - Appointment Of Internal Auditor And Secretarial Auditor
Aug 02, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTShoora Designs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 02, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTShoora Designs - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 01St August, 2026, In Terms Of The Provisions Of
Jul 17, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTShoora Designs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTShoora Designs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors

Source: Dion Global

About Shoora Designs

Shoora Designs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110GJ2021PLC120894 and registration number is 120894. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satish Kalubhai Kansodariya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeshbhai Labhubhai Mer
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sejal Satish Kansodariya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Ishvarbhai Bhankhodiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jigneshbhai Valjibhai Mer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shoora Designs Share Price

What is the share price of Shoora Designs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shoora Designs is ₹77.71 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shoora Designs?

The Shoora Designs is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shoora Designs?

The market cap of Shoora Designs is ₹35.93 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shoora Designs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shoora Designs are ₹77.71 and ₹77.71.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shoora Designs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shoora Designs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shoora Designs is ₹98.20 and 52-week low of Shoora Designs is ₹34.25 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Shoora Designs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shoora Designs has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -15.93% for the past month, 58.92% over 3 months, 15.64% over 1 year, -6.73% across 3 years, and -4.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shoora Designs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shoora Designs are 996.28 and 1.79 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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