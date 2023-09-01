Follow Us

SHOORA DESIGNS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹90.75 Closed
-4.99-4.77
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shoora Designs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.75₹90.75
₹90.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹91.20₹100.54
₹90.75
Open Price
₹90.75
Prev. Close
₹95.52
Volume
3,000

Shoora Designs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R190.75
  • R290.75
  • R390.75
  • Pivot
    90.75
  • S190.75
  • S290.75
  • S390.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.150
  • 109.580
  • 204.790
  • 501.920
  • 1000.960
  • 2000.480

Shoora Designs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.23-5.23-5.23-5.23-5.23-5.23-5.23
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Shoora Designs Ltd. Share Holdings

About Shoora Designs Ltd.

Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery

Management

  • Mr. Rajeshbhai Labhubhai Mer
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sejalben Satish Kansodariya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhankhodiya Dharmesh Ishvarbhai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jigneshbhai Valjibhai Mer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shoora Designs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shoora Designs Ltd.?

The market cap of Shoora Designs Ltd. is ₹13.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shoora Designs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shoora Designs Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shoora Designs Ltd. is 6.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shoora Designs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shoora Designs Ltd. is ₹90.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shoora Designs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shoora Designs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shoora Designs Ltd. is ₹100.54 and 52-week low of Shoora Designs Ltd. is ₹91.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

