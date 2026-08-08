Here's the live share price of Shoora Designs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shoora Designs
|-5.23
|-15.93
|58.92
|43.91
|15.64
|-6.73
|-4.09
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shoora Designs has gained 15.64% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Shoora Designs has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|82.45
|82.69
|10
|87.46
|84.79
|20
|88.83
|84.64
|50
|72.06
|76.15
|100
|59.86
|68.17
|200
|62.26
|63.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shoora Designs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 56.16%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Shoora Designs - Appointment Of Internal Auditor And Secretarial Auditor
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Shoora Designs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 02, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Shoora Designs - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 01St August, 2026, In Terms Of The Provisions Of
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Shoora Designs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Shoora Designs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Source: Dion Global
Shoora Designs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110GJ2021PLC120894 and registration number is 120894. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shoora Designs is ₹77.71 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shoora Designs is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shoora Designs is ₹35.93 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shoora Designs are ₹77.71 and ₹77.71.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shoora Designs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shoora Designs is ₹98.20 and 52-week low of Shoora Designs is ₹34.25 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shoora Designs has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -15.93% for the past month, 58.92% over 3 months, 15.64% over 1 year, -6.73% across 3 years, and -4.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shoora Designs are 996.28 and 1.79 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global