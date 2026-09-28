Shivchem Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24290DL2021PLC386444 and registration number is 386444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.