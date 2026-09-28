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Shivchem Agro Share Price

Sector
Chemicals

Shivchem Agro has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 30, 2026. The price band has been set at 59.00-62.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Shivchem Agro Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Shivchem Agro Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
UPL		-5.16-6.66-3.23-7.69-15.12-2.41-4.61
PI Industries		1.4-4.32-6.24-14.62-31.18-10.9-5.29
Sumitomo Chemical India		-3.15-15.856.319.14-16.641.611.79
Atul		-1.62-6.98-8.14-2.720.64-4.77-8.38
Bayer Cropscience		-1.64-9.09-8.58-17.5-26.37-11.56-6.81
Sharda Cropchem		0.87-5.81-14.86-18.02-9.320.1917.87
Epigral		-4.04-15.1-4.7226.41-36.083.228.21
Dhanuka Agritech		-0.92-2.12-8.63.02-35.774.133.06
Rallis India		-1.68-6.33-10.78-12.8-34.99-2.31-6.85
NACL Industries		-4.82-21.36-30.98.05-30.9723.4714.7
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.51-14.31-13.0631.2-1.7226.5827.6
GSP Crop Science		3.35-22.5328.6539.7439.8611.836.94
Bharat Rasayan		-6.16-14.21-18.47-12.87-55.9-21.87-18.68
Insecticides (India)		-0.513.97-7.58.3-20.839.245.62
Astec Lifesciences		1.6924.523.6927.46-9.78-17.2-10.72
India Pesticides		-0.56-4.66-16.963.4-36-22.67-15.74
Meghmani Organics		-7.18-5.3721.2648.53-27.64-9.8-13.53
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		0.18-3.75.5718.51-15.210.2-7.51
3B BlackBio Dx		10.3811.4824.0611.8511.853.82.27

Source: Dion Global

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About Shivchem Agro

Shivchem Agro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24290DL2021PLC386444 and registration number is 386444. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Agarwal
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Sachin Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Deepa Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ayushi Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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