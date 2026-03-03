Facebook Pixel Code
Shivalic Power Control Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIVALIC POWER CONTROL

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Shivalic Power Control along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹76.35 Closed
1.60₹ 1.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shivalic Power Control Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.00₹76.50
₹76.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.00₹149.50
₹76.35
Open Price
₹71.00
Prev. Close
₹75.15
Volume
32,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shivalic Power Control has declined 25.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.24%.

Shivalic Power Control’s current P/E of 16.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shivalic Power Control Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shivalic Power Control		-7.45-18.91-3.35-25.29-45.93-38.39-25.22
ABB India		-1.215.5517.1515.3117.5821.5831.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.757.607.17-2.9321.3333.2763.84
Siemens Energy India		2.2717.51-5.64-13.518.692.821.68
Waaree Energies		-12.57-14.80-14.97-18.0124.924.162.48
Premier Energies		-8.26-9.94-26.59-30.46-16.69-5.32-3.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-2.6318.4612.851.5045.4775.2350.34
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.77-9.45-23.26-15.22-15.22-5.35-3.25
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.75-9.55-19.78-18.82-2.67-0.90-0.54
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.21-16.08-24.262.2542.9241.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.96-12.05-8.54-12.61-12.61-4.39-2.66
Saatvik Green Energy		-9.85-14.68-9.49-19.50-19.50-6.98-4.25
Marine Electricals (India)		-1.08-3.64-12.988.3529.2471.5824.49
Ravindra Energy		-0.33-4.75-6.60-1.0732.3418.1410.52
Websol Energy Systems		-10.88-28.82-49.97-58.77-38.8490.4768.74
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-6.527.8912.01-9.49-26.0059.1386.38
Alpex Solar		-7.48-6.65-32.22-41.1625.6627.8615.89
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.89-12.93-4.18-6.7522.9256.55103.46
Servotech Renewable Power System		-5.79-16.64-16.50-43.70-36.4953.51102.92
Rishabh Instruments		-2.831.83-2.67-8.9996.44-2.69-1.62

Over the last one year, Shivalic Power Control has declined 45.93% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Shivalic Power Control has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).

Shivalic Power Control Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Shivalic Power Control Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
581.8880.07
1084.9783.05
2089.5286.64
5092.0689.95
10091.9794
200103.16111.73

Shivalic Power Control Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shivalic Power Control remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.69%, FII holding fell to 0.59%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shivalic Power Control Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shivalic Power Control fact sheet for more information

About Shivalic Power Control

Shivalic Power Control Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31200HR2004PLC035502 and registration number is 035502. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Kanwar Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Sapna Jindal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tarun Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dheeraj Mangla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surojit Bose
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shivalic Power Control Share Price

What is the share price of Shivalic Power Control?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivalic Power Control is ₹76.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shivalic Power Control?

The Shivalic Power Control is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shivalic Power Control?

The market cap of Shivalic Power Control is ₹184.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shivalic Power Control?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivalic Power Control are ₹76.50 and ₹71.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shivalic Power Control?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivalic Power Control stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivalic Power Control is ₹149.50 and 52-week low of Shivalic Power Control is ₹71.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shivalic Power Control performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shivalic Power Control has shown returns of 1.6% over the past day, -19.67% for the past month, -7.45% over 3 months, -48.24% over 1 year, -38.39% across 3 years, and -25.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shivalic Power Control?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivalic Power Control are 16.56 and 1.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Shivalic Power Control News

