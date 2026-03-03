Here's the live share price of Shivalic Power Control along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shivalic Power Control has declined 25.22% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.24%.
Shivalic Power Control’s current P/E of 16.56x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shivalic Power Control
|-7.45
|-18.91
|-3.35
|-25.29
|-45.93
|-38.39
|-25.22
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.55
|17.15
|15.31
|17.58
|21.58
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.75
|7.60
|7.17
|-2.93
|21.33
|33.27
|63.84
|Siemens Energy India
|2.27
|17.51
|-5.64
|-13.51
|8.69
|2.82
|1.68
|Waaree Energies
|-12.57
|-14.80
|-14.97
|-18.01
|24.92
|4.16
|2.48
|Premier Energies
|-8.26
|-9.94
|-26.59
|-30.46
|-16.69
|-5.32
|-3.23
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-2.63
|18.46
|12.85
|1.50
|45.47
|75.23
|50.34
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.77
|-9.45
|-23.26
|-15.22
|-15.22
|-5.35
|-3.25
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.75
|-9.55
|-19.78
|-18.82
|-2.67
|-0.90
|-0.54
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.21
|-16.08
|-24.26
|2.25
|42.92
|41.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.96
|-12.05
|-8.54
|-12.61
|-12.61
|-4.39
|-2.66
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-9.85
|-14.68
|-9.49
|-19.50
|-19.50
|-6.98
|-4.25
|Marine Electricals (India)
|-1.08
|-3.64
|-12.98
|8.35
|29.24
|71.58
|24.49
|Ravindra Energy
|-0.33
|-4.75
|-6.60
|-1.07
|32.34
|18.14
|10.52
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.88
|-28.82
|-49.97
|-58.77
|-38.84
|90.47
|68.74
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-6.52
|7.89
|12.01
|-9.49
|-26.00
|59.13
|86.38
|Alpex Solar
|-7.48
|-6.65
|-32.22
|-41.16
|25.66
|27.86
|15.89
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.89
|-12.93
|-4.18
|-6.75
|22.92
|56.55
|103.46
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|-5.79
|-16.64
|-16.50
|-43.70
|-36.49
|53.51
|102.92
|Rishabh Instruments
|-2.83
|1.83
|-2.67
|-8.99
|96.44
|-2.69
|-1.62
Over the last one year, Shivalic Power Control has declined 45.93% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Shivalic Power Control has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|81.88
|80.07
|10
|84.97
|83.05
|20
|89.52
|86.64
|50
|92.06
|89.95
|100
|91.97
|94
|200
|103.16
|111.73
In the latest quarter, Shivalic Power Control remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.69%, FII holding fell to 0.59%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shivalic Power Control fact sheet for more information
Shivalic Power Control Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31200HR2004PLC035502 and registration number is 035502. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 132.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shivalic Power Control is ₹76.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shivalic Power Control is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shivalic Power Control is ₹184.12 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shivalic Power Control are ₹76.50 and ₹71.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shivalic Power Control stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shivalic Power Control is ₹149.50 and 52-week low of Shivalic Power Control is ₹71.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shivalic Power Control has shown returns of 1.6% over the past day, -19.67% for the past month, -7.45% over 3 months, -48.24% over 1 year, -38.39% across 3 years, and -25.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shivalic Power Control are 16.56 and 1.56 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.