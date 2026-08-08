Here's the live share price of Shiva Texyarn along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Maral Overseas
|-8.90
|1.81
|10.27
|14.34
|-15.55
|0.21
|-11.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shiva Texyarn has declined 9.21% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Shiva Texyarn has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|160.21
|163.49
|10
|157.69
|159.97
|20
|153.26
|156.78
|50
|156.32
|155.61
|100
|154.96
|158.45
|200
|167.68
|166.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shiva Texyarn remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Shiva Texyarn - Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 3
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Shiva Texyarn - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:44 PM IST IST
|Shiva Texyarn - Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:39 PM IST IST
|Shiva Texyarn - Intimation Of 45Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company And Cut-Off Date For Remote E-Voting
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:36 PM IST IST
|Shiva Texyarn - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Shiva Texyarn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921TZ1980PLC000945 and registration number is 000945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 340.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Texyarn is ₹172.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shiva Texyarn is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shiva Texyarn is ₹222.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Texyarn are ₹172.00 and ₹161.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Texyarn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Texyarn is ₹228.15 and 52-week low of Shiva Texyarn is ₹120.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shiva Texyarn has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, 20.45% for the past month, 2.32% over 3 months, -9.21% over 1 year, 5.1% across 3 years, and -4.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Texyarn are 23.19 and 1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.
Source: Dion Global