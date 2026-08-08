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Shiva Texyarn Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIVA TEXYARN

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Shiva Texyarn along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹172.00 Closed
-0.86₹ -1.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shiva Texyarn Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.15₹172.00
₹172.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.45₹228.15
₹172.00
Open Price
₹164.00
Prev. Close
₹173.50
Volume
134

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Texyarn Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Maral Overseas		-8.901.8110.2714.34-15.550.21-11.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shiva Texyarn has declined 9.21% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Shiva Texyarn has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Shiva Texyarn Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Texyarn Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5160.21163.49
10157.69159.97
20153.26156.78
50156.32155.61
100154.96158.45
200167.68166.5

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Texyarn Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shiva Texyarn remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shiva Texyarn Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTShiva Texyarn - Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 3
Aug 06, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTShiva Texyarn - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 30, 2026, 04:44 PM IST ISTShiva Texyarn - Record Date For The Purpose Of Dividend
Jul 30, 2026, 04:39 PM IST ISTShiva Texyarn - Intimation Of 45Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company And Cut-Off Date For Remote E-Voting
Jul 30, 2026, 04:36 PM IST ISTShiva Texyarn - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Shiva Texyarn

Shiva Texyarn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921TZ1980PLC000945 and registration number is 000945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 340.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S V Alagappan
    Chairman
  • Mr. S K Sundararaman
    Managing Director
  • Dr. S V Kandasami
    Director
  • Mrs. S Sujana Abirami
    Director
  • Mr. A Dhananjayan
    Director
  • Mr. D Satish Krishnan
    Director
  • Mrs. V Bhuvaneshwari
    Director
  • Mr. Jayaram Govindarajan
    Director

FAQs on Shiva Texyarn Share Price

What is the share price of Shiva Texyarn?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Texyarn is ₹172.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shiva Texyarn?

The Shiva Texyarn is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Texyarn?

The market cap of Shiva Texyarn is ₹222.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shiva Texyarn?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Texyarn are ₹172.00 and ₹161.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Texyarn?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Texyarn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Texyarn is ₹228.15 and 52-week low of Shiva Texyarn is ₹120.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shiva Texyarn performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shiva Texyarn has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, 20.45% for the past month, 2.32% over 3 months, -9.21% over 1 year, 5.1% across 3 years, and -4.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shiva Texyarn?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Texyarn are 23.19 and 1.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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