What is the share price of Shiva Texyarn? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Texyarn is ₹172.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shiva Texyarn? The Shiva Texyarn is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Texyarn? The market cap of Shiva Texyarn is ₹222.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shiva Texyarn? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Texyarn are ₹172.00 and ₹161.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Texyarn? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Texyarn stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Texyarn is ₹228.15 and 52-week low of Shiva Texyarn is ₹120.45 as on .

How has the Shiva Texyarn performed historically in terms of returns? The Shiva Texyarn has shown returns of -0.86% over the past day, 20.45% for the past month, 2.32% over 3 months, -9.21% over 1 year, 5.1% across 3 years, and -4.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shiva Texyarn? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Texyarn are 23.19 and 1.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.35 per annum.

Source: Dion Global