Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.74
|0.29
|26.12
|33.65
|-4.16
|70.15
|-50.79
|9.03
|21.06
|32.70
|30.18
|26.83
|602.64
|463.06
|8.59
|23.22
|23.60
|27.77
|8.01
|517.05
|488.32
|4.38
|7.95
|18.74
|25.83
|19.56
|139.21
|79.89
|0.27
|13.76
|28.91
|84.79
|50.98
|238.39
|209.19
|10.92
|29.65
|24.77
|48.66
|39.47
|699.23
|227.68
|10.72
|4.19
|12.74
|11.82
|-8.57
|145.11
|29.17
|4.61
|10.17
|3.04
|16.72
|-28.33
|314.86
|440.06
|0.38
|-0.38
|-16.19
|-50.24
|-17.05
|44.94
|44.94
|3.81
|18.34
|10.22
|30.24
|-12.40
|557.36
|233.72
|14.18
|10.67
|39.09
|33.92
|-18.94
|142.86
|42.00
|18.57
|13.74
|19.58
|24.68
|-6.95
|397.23
|113.95
|-4.44
|-1.15
|-7.86
|-11.95
|-15.69
|113.22
|-34.68
|-6.33
|12.52
|3.88
|41.61
|-25.74
|584.94
|266.76
|0
|19.63
|16.36
|12.28
|4.70
|132.30
|122.61
|-3.23
|-3.85
|8.85
|0.54
|-37.84
|-0.86
|-0.86
|23.35
|45.26
|57.94
|82.38
|148.75
|423.68
|109.47
|1.71
|0.24
|-22.55
|2.52
|59.31
|394.67
|166.43
|-7.68
|12.44
|29.77
|215.01
|170.90
|599.44
|332.87
|-0.17
|-2.37
|5.03
|10.45
|-1.58
|346.55
|222.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shiva Texyarn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921TZ1980PLC000945 and registration number is 000945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 477.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shiva Texyarn Ltd. is ₹201.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shiva Texyarn Ltd. is -15.19 and PB ratio of Shiva Texyarn Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Texyarn Ltd. is ₹155.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Texyarn Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Texyarn Ltd. is ₹176.65 and 52-week low of Shiva Texyarn Ltd. is ₹107.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.