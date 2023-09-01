Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|-9.98
|-22.67
|132.00
|250.00
|-10.77
|26.77
|41.27
|63.76
|90.14
|4.09
|343.88
|284.14
|-0.25
|-2.89
|-9.33
|5.24
|5.24
|5.24
|5.24
|3.42
|6.48
|13.28
|29.74
|-43.56
|8.92
|9.27
|-0.99
|-4.74
|60.58
|76.13
|52.03
|642.12
|665.55
|5.91
|19.22
|27.75
|19.14
|-0.68
|89.78
|-17.19
|4.30
|7.08
|12.39
|3.59
|-7.49
|68.19
|-8.12
|-1.17
|8.02
|17.06
|41.07
|32.30
|148.20
|-12.67
|12.06
|-8.99
|81.29
|61.03
|69.73
|823.53
|403.21
|-0.40
|13.48
|17.82
|32.04
|-8.80
|97.79
|-5.65
|17.26
|8.53
|11.25
|0.90
|-6.13
|325.53
|109.91
|1.01
|-5.21
|0
|0
|0.76
|65.29
|48.15
|5.00
|-22.73
|-12.26
|-3.09
|9.96
|191.17
|113.59
|-3.82
|21.83
|8.62
|4.43
|-55.70
|-26.53
|-47.86
|10.11
|102.64
|7.90
|22.67
|153.21
|151.82
|151.82
|-10.62
|-15.83
|8.60
|20.81
|8.99
|601.39
|1.00
|1.74
|2.61
|-2.90
|-22.79
|-37.43
|-15.48
|-68.77
|5.00
|3.09
|3.09
|4.53
|4.20
|272.66
|153.69
|0.59
|13.33
|6.25
|15.80
|-15.42
|81.82
|33.33
|6.01
|15.38
|-15.49
|10.29
|-8.54
|226.09
|40.19
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|06 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14200RJ2015PLC048974 and registration number is 048974. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is ₹10.73 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is 1.62 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is ₹8.12 as on Jul 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Granito Export Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is ₹11.60 and 52-week low of Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is ₹3.05 as on Jul 31, 2023.