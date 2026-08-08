What is the share price of Shiva Granito Export? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Granito Export is ₹12.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Shiva Granito Export? The Shiva Granito Export is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Granito Export? The market cap of Shiva Granito Export is ₹16.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shiva Granito Export? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Granito Export are ₹12.50 and ₹12.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Granito Export? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Granito Export stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Granito Export is ₹16.50 and 52-week low of Shiva Granito Export is ₹7.01 as on .

How has the Shiva Granito Export performed historically in terms of returns? The Shiva Granito Export has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 10.62% over 3 months, -23.08% over 1 year, 17.78% across 3 years, and 33.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shiva Granito Export? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Granito Export are -290.70 and 0.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global