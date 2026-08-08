Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shiva Granito Export Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIVA GRANITO EXPORT

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Shiva Granito Export along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.50 Closed
-2.57₹ -0.33
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shiva Granito Export Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.50₹12.50
₹12.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.01₹16.50
₹12.50
Open Price
₹12.50
Prev. Close
₹12.83
Volume
10,000

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Granito Export Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shiva Granito Export has declined 23.08% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Shiva Granito Export has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Shiva Granito Export Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Granito Export Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.812.67
1011.9712.47
2012.7412.44
5011.7512.48
10013.4913.41
20016.2314.01

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Granito Export Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shiva Granito Export remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shiva Granito Export Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTShiva Granito Export - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended On 31St March, 2026 Along With Audit Report Thereon.
Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTShiva Granito Export - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 06.08.2026
Aug 04, 2026, 12:26 AM IST ISTShiva Granito Export - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting To Be Held On 6Th August, 2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTShiva Granito Export - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Jul 30, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTShiva Granito Export - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors

Source: Dion Global

About Shiva Granito Export

Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14200RJ2015PLC048974 and registration number is 048974. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhinav Upadhyay
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rachna Upadhyaya
    Director
  • Ms. Chanchal Nuwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shiva Granito Export Share Price

What is the share price of Shiva Granito Export?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Granito Export is ₹12.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shiva Granito Export?

The Shiva Granito Export is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Granito Export?

The market cap of Shiva Granito Export is ₹16.52 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shiva Granito Export?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Granito Export are ₹12.50 and ₹12.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Granito Export?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Granito Export stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Granito Export is ₹16.50 and 52-week low of Shiva Granito Export is ₹7.01 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Shiva Granito Export performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shiva Granito Export has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 10.62% over 3 months, -23.08% over 1 year, 17.78% across 3 years, and 33.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shiva Granito Export?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Granito Export are -290.70 and 0.69 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Granito Export News

More Shiva Granito Export News
Market Pulse