Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shiva Granito Export Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHIVA GRANITO EXPORT LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.12 Closed
00
As on Jul 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shiva Granito Export Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.12₹8.12
₹8.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.05₹11.60
₹8.12
Open Price
₹8.12
Prev. Close
₹8.12
Volume
0

Shiva Granito Export Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.12
  • R28.12
  • R38.12
  • Pivot
    8.12
  • S18.12
  • S28.12
  • S38.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.229.12
  • 105.059.21
  • 204.328.58
  • 504.27.01
  • 1003.585.77
  • 2003.065.22

Shiva Granito Export Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-9.98-22.67132.00250.00-10.77
26.7741.2763.7690.144.09343.88284.14
-0.25-2.89-9.335.245.245.245.24
3.426.4813.2829.74-43.568.929.27
-0.99-4.7460.5876.1352.03642.12665.55
5.9119.2227.7519.14-0.6889.78-17.19
4.307.0812.393.59-7.4968.19-8.12
-1.178.0217.0641.0732.30148.20-12.67
12.06-8.9981.2961.0369.73823.53403.21
-0.4013.4817.8232.04-8.8097.79-5.65
17.268.5311.250.90-6.13325.53109.91
1.01-5.21000.7665.2948.15
5.00-22.73-12.26-3.099.96191.17113.59
-3.8221.838.624.43-55.70-26.53-47.86
10.11102.647.9022.67153.21151.82151.82
-10.62-15.838.6020.818.99601.391.00
1.742.61-2.90-22.79-37.43-15.48-68.77
5.003.093.094.534.20272.66153.69
0.5913.336.2515.80-15.4281.8233.33
6.0115.38-15.4910.29-8.54226.0940.19

Shiva Granito Export Ltd. Share Holdings

Shiva Granito Export Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
06 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Shiva Granito Export Ltd.

Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14200RJ2015PLC048974 and registration number is 048974. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhinav Upadhyay
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Asha Upadhyay
    Director
  • Ms. Rachna Upadhyaya
    Director
  • Mr. Vishal Jain
    Director
  • Ms. Chanchal Nuwal
    Director

FAQs on Shiva Granito Export Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Granito Export Ltd.?

The market cap of Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is ₹10.73 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shiva Granito Export Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is 1.62 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Shiva Granito Export Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is ₹8.12 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Granito Export Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Granito Export Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is ₹11.60 and 52-week low of Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is ₹3.05 as on Jul 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data