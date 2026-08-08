Here's the live share price of Shiva Granito Export along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shiva Granito Export has declined 23.08% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Shiva Granito Export has outperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.8
|12.67
|10
|11.97
|12.47
|20
|12.74
|12.44
|50
|11.75
|12.48
|100
|13.49
|13.41
|200
|16.23
|14.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shiva Granito Export remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Shiva Granito Export - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended On 31St March, 2026 Along With Audit Report Thereon.
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Shiva Granito Export - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 06.08.2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:26 AM IST IST
|Shiva Granito Export - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting To Be Held On 6Th August, 2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Shiva Granito Export - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Shiva Granito Export - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Source: Dion Global
Shiva Granito Export Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14200RJ2015PLC048974 and registration number is 048974. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Granito Export is ₹12.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shiva Granito Export is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shiva Granito Export is ₹16.52 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Granito Export are ₹12.50 and ₹12.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Granito Export stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Granito Export is ₹16.50 and 52-week low of Shiva Granito Export is ₹7.01 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Shiva Granito Export has shown returns of -2.57% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 10.62% over 3 months, -23.08% over 1 year, 17.78% across 3 years, and 33.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Granito Export are -290.70 and 0.69 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global