Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. Share Price

SHIVA GLOBAL AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | BSE
₹65.00 Closed
-1.57-1.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.50₹66.39
₹65.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.25₹133.40
₹65.00
Open Price
₹65.52
Prev. Close
₹66.04
Volume
9,137

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R166.09
  • R267.19
  • R367.98
  • Pivot
    65.3
  • S164.2
  • S263.41
  • S362.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5118.865.99
  • 10123.4365.6
  • 20119.1165.02
  • 50102.5966.46
  • 100102.4572.33
  • 20096.8280.34

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.635.20-8.17-23.07-30.4873.1039.63
4.426.5817.4221.722.9050.17166.09
1.67-5.9754.24100.37278.59901.18959.20
3.60-0.23-0.46-0.99-20.8490.4468.17
9.662.436.7914.87-16.07227.9959.11
8.528.846.90-6.45-30.47273.39153.95
7.715.5611.7839.1111.71177.7846.33
-0.774.5918.9121.2121.70156.5773.05
4.526.2431.4930.4019.9363.5963.59
0.43-5.340.527.7129.1390.8841.92
-0.044.969.0817.5314.41233.73126.25
-3.546.5219.3248.64-14.29242.1793.09
-1.06-5.4810.3232.8244.06322.12183.53
-0.770.5014.5418.37-13.9586.05-49.03
8.935.81-1.7815.07-20.74281.16447.33
-0.09-4.411.314.69163.10649.35810.88
4.17-2.45-18.83-1.352.4688.58-30.88
-2.42-4.1737.0427.09-23.17346.52177.10
-3.405.4817.2313.4133.39140.4056.50
3.28-12.2237.7731.463.05355.95267.68

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd.

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120MH1993PLC070334 and registration number is 070334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Omprakash K Gilda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Arunkumar R Toshniwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deepak S Maliwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Narayanlal P Kalantri
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Santosh H Malpani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash N Nahalani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sandhya S Maheshwari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹64.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is 20.05 and PB ratio of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹65.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹133.40 and 52-week low of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹57.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

icon
Market Data