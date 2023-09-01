Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.63
|5.20
|-8.17
|-23.07
|-30.48
|73.10
|39.63
|4.42
|6.58
|17.42
|21.72
|2.90
|50.17
|166.09
|1.67
|-5.97
|54.24
|100.37
|278.59
|901.18
|959.20
|3.60
|-0.23
|-0.46
|-0.99
|-20.84
|90.44
|68.17
|9.66
|2.43
|6.79
|14.87
|-16.07
|227.99
|59.11
|8.52
|8.84
|6.90
|-6.45
|-30.47
|273.39
|153.95
|7.71
|5.56
|11.78
|39.11
|11.71
|177.78
|46.33
|-0.77
|4.59
|18.91
|21.21
|21.70
|156.57
|73.05
|4.52
|6.24
|31.49
|30.40
|19.93
|63.59
|63.59
|0.43
|-5.34
|0.52
|7.71
|29.13
|90.88
|41.92
|-0.04
|4.96
|9.08
|17.53
|14.41
|233.73
|126.25
|-3.54
|6.52
|19.32
|48.64
|-14.29
|242.17
|93.09
|-1.06
|-5.48
|10.32
|32.82
|44.06
|322.12
|183.53
|-0.77
|0.50
|14.54
|18.37
|-13.95
|86.05
|-49.03
|8.93
|5.81
|-1.78
|15.07
|-20.74
|281.16
|447.33
|-0.09
|-4.41
|1.31
|4.69
|163.10
|649.35
|810.88
|4.17
|-2.45
|-18.83
|-1.35
|2.46
|88.58
|-30.88
|-2.42
|-4.17
|37.04
|27.09
|-23.17
|346.52
|177.10
|-3.40
|5.48
|17.23
|13.41
|33.39
|140.40
|56.50
|3.28
|-12.22
|37.77
|31.46
|3.05
|355.95
|267.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120MH1993PLC070334 and registration number is 070334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 204.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹64.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is 20.05 and PB ratio of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹65.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹133.40 and 52-week low of Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is ₹57.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.