Here's the live share price of Shiva Global Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shiva Global Agro Industries
|-4.88
|-8.42
|-14.88
|3.29
|-18.84
|-16.26
|-11.00
|Coromandel International
|-0.38
|-0.32
|5.16
|-9.22
|-15.59
|25.46
|19.40
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.53
|-2.77
|-8.38
|2.87
|-9.92
|21.20
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-1.46
|-2.88
|14.22
|42.13
|1.83
|40.61
|26.83
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.53
|-3.04
|-0.79
|1.21
|-19.91
|18.06
|7.19
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.22
|7.11
|17.12
|15.26
|-33.34
|31.53
|27.68
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.91
|4.25
|6.83
|11.34
|6.41
|-1.47
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.27
|-3.27
|-3.38
|-7.23
|-12.25
|3.12
|9.43
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.10
|0
|-9.54
|-11.55
|-19.14
|0.55
|6.23
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.50
|-7.96
|-14.22
|33.65
|122.87
|53.91
|58.91
|National Fertilizers
|0.83
|-3.21
|-8.66
|-11.42
|-22.47
|0.93
|3.39
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.98
|-14.14
|-15.31
|-26.03
|-66.72
|332.59
|140.79
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.33
|-0.47
|-4.98
|-7.40
|-21.80
|0.96
|2.26
|Madras Fertilizers
|1.16
|-2.05
|-4.04
|-9.23
|-25.18
|-4.70
|16.99
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-3.30
|-2.47
|-8.33
|-9.43
|-38.31
|13.01
|10.19
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.09
|-2.83
|-13.70
|-21.60
|-50.21
|-7.14
|-6.06
|Aries Agro
|1.58
|0.46
|-10.33
|4.75
|-12.60
|25.86
|15.03
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.21
|-1.68
|-12.98
|-22.10
|-15.49
|-1.91
|-9.03
|Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals
|0
|-17.86
|-35.13
|-46.62
|-56.83
|-34.54
|-30.76
|Bharat Agri Fert & Realty
|-3.52
|-12.58
|-25.76
|-4.88
|-37.40
|-42.41
|7.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shiva Global Agro Industries has declined 18.84% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Shiva Global Agro Industries has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.7
|38.66
|10
|39.25
|38.93
|20
|39.58
|39.37
|50
|40.48
|39.92
|100
|40.21
|39.86
|200
|39.32
|40.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shiva Global Agro Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.05%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Shiva Global Agro - Board Meeting Intimation for Recording Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Shiva Global Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio
|May 31, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Shiva Global Agro - Intimation Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirem
|May 19, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Shiva Global Agro - Board Meeting Intimation for Recording Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March
|Apr 27, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Shiva Global Agro - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120MH1993PLC070334 and registration number is 070334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Global Agro Industries is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shiva Global Agro Industries is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shiva Global Agro Industries is ₹36.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Global Agro Industries are ₹38.72 and ₹36.39.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Global Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Global Agro Industries is ₹52.65 and 52-week low of Shiva Global Agro Industries is ₹28.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shiva Global Agro Industries has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -8.42% for the past month, -14.88% over 3 months, -18.84% over 1 year, -16.26% across 3 years, and -11.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Global Agro Industries are -3,083.33 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global