What is the share price of Shiva Global Agro Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Global Agro Industries is ₹37.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shiva Global Agro Industries? The Shiva Global Agro Industries is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Global Agro Industries? The market cap of Shiva Global Agro Industries is ₹36.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shiva Global Agro Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Global Agro Industries are ₹38.72 and ₹36.39.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Global Agro Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Global Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Global Agro Industries is ₹52.65 and 52-week low of Shiva Global Agro Industries is ₹28.26 as on .

How has the Shiva Global Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Shiva Global Agro Industries has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -8.42% for the past month, -14.88% over 3 months, -18.84% over 1 year, -16.26% across 3 years, and -11.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shiva Global Agro Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Global Agro Industries are -3,083.33 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global