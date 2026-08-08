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Shiva Global Agro Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIVA GLOBAL AGRO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Shiva Global Agro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.00 Closed
-2.53₹ -0.96
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shiva Global Agro Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.39₹38.72
₹37.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.26₹52.65
₹37.00
Open Price
₹38.72
Prev. Close
₹37.96
Volume
1,776

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Global Agro Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shiva Global Agro Industries		-4.88-8.42-14.883.29-18.84-16.26-11.00
Coromandel International		-0.38-0.325.16-9.22-15.5925.4619.40
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.53-2.77-8.382.87-9.9221.2044.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.46-2.8814.2242.131.8340.6126.83
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.53-3.04-0.791.21-19.9118.067.19
Paradeep Phosphates		1.227.1117.1215.26-33.3431.5327.68
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.914.256.8311.346.41-1.477.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.27-3.27-3.38-7.23-12.253.129.43
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.100-9.54-11.55-19.140.556.23
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.50-7.96-14.2233.65122.8753.9158.91
National Fertilizers		0.83-3.21-8.66-11.42-22.470.933.39
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.98-14.14-15.31-26.03-66.72332.59140.79
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.33-0.47-4.98-7.40-21.800.962.26
Madras Fertilizers		1.16-2.05-4.04-9.23-25.18-4.7016.99
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.30-2.47-8.33-9.43-38.3113.0110.19
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.09-2.83-13.70-21.60-50.21-7.14-6.06
Aries Agro		1.580.46-10.334.75-12.6025.8615.03
Rama Phosphates		-4.21-1.68-12.98-22.10-15.49-1.91-9.03
Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals		0-17.86-35.13-46.62-56.83-34.54-30.76
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty		-3.52-12.58-25.76-4.88-37.40-42.417.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shiva Global Agro Industries has declined 18.84% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.59%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.92%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Shiva Global Agro Industries has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.40%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Shiva Global Agro Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Global Agro Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.738.66
1039.2538.93
2039.5839.37
5040.4839.92
10040.2139.86
20039.3240.08

Source: Dion Global

Shiva Global Agro Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shiva Global Agro Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.05%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 41.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shiva Global Agro Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTShiva Global Agro - Board Meeting Intimation for Recording Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
May 31, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTShiva Global Agro - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligatio
May 31, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTShiva Global Agro - Intimation Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirem
May 19, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTShiva Global Agro - Board Meeting Intimation for Recording Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March
Apr 27, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTShiva Global Agro - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Shiva Global Agro Industries

Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24120MH1993PLC070334 and registration number is 070334. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narayanlal P Kalantri
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Omprakash K Gilda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak S Maliwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Prakash N Nahalani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Rajesh K Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jayashree L. Maniyar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shiva Global Agro Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Shiva Global Agro Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiva Global Agro Industries is ₹37.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shiva Global Agro Industries?

The Shiva Global Agro Industries is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shiva Global Agro Industries?

The market cap of Shiva Global Agro Industries is ₹36.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shiva Global Agro Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiva Global Agro Industries are ₹38.72 and ₹36.39.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiva Global Agro Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiva Global Agro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiva Global Agro Industries is ₹52.65 and 52-week low of Shiva Global Agro Industries is ₹28.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shiva Global Agro Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shiva Global Agro Industries has shown returns of -2.53% over the past day, -8.42% for the past month, -14.88% over 3 months, -18.84% over 1 year, -16.26% across 3 years, and -11.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shiva Global Agro Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiva Global Agro Industries are -3,083.33 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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