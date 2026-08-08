Here's the live share price of Shiv Aum Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shiv Aum Steels
|-4.52
|-4.51
|19.94
|53.09
|39.40
|9.01
|49.17
|Adani Enterprises
|0.35
|-2.81
|20.14
|34.22
|38.46
|6.89
|15.84
|Redington
|10.32
|29.25
|58.07
|30.63
|46.12
|31.53
|16.74
|Lloyds Enterprises
|4.43
|11.95
|19.49
|42.76
|7.50
|19.12
|11.07
|MMTC
|2.11
|-1.92
|-4.25
|-3.15
|-0.68
|19.49
|6.32
|SG Mart
|2.72
|19.40
|29.35
|76.75
|100.04
|26.00
|14.87
|MSTC
|-4.36
|-13.21
|30.05
|24.13
|23.22
|8.63
|16.24
|Shankara Buildpro
|7.57
|33.53
|17.22
|57.45
|64.45
|18.03
|10.46
|BN Agrochem
|-5.00
|-7.10
|-8.50
|8.45
|8.45
|2.74
|1.64
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-0.83
|-8.02
|6.15
|-1.22
|0.73
|1.86
|1.11
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|1.23
|-7.35
|7.45
|3.10
|6.34
|12.11
|5.87
|TCC Concept
|-5.49
|-19.83
|-28.19
|-41.29
|-41.29
|-16.26
|-10.10
|Hexa Tradex
|3.77
|3.41
|-2.48
|1.63
|-8.50
|3.44
|-0.83
|Nupur Recyclers
|9.67
|19.82
|106.72
|119.04
|63.61
|19.31
|37.78
|Hardwyn India
|-0.09
|-37.39
|-34.12
|-6.50
|18.44
|-18.92
|29.76
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-1.54
|-3.06
|-3.24
|-4.18
|-0.03
|8.32
|1.44
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.36
|-8.92
|-9.29
|-19.77
|-36.73
|-17.94
|-5.00
|Oswal Agro Mills
|4.99
|-4.20
|-17.52
|-25.97
|-52.96
|12.91
|18.21
|BMW Ventures
|4.31
|0.47
|-8.43
|-4.43
|-19.97
|-7.16
|-4.36
|HP Telecom India
|-5.52
|11.02
|14.28
|23.75
|69.40
|39.28
|21.99
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shiv Aum Steels has gained 39.40% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (38.46%), Redington (46.12%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Shiv Aum Steels has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.84%) and Redington (16.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|433.87
|425.39
|10
|417.37
|422.53
|20
|418.08
|415.93
|50
|382.81
|393.32
|100
|352.79
|364.56
|200
|320.71
|310.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shiv Aum Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shiv Aum Steels fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105MH2002PLC135117 and registration number is 135117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 534.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiv Aum Steels is ₹421.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shiv Aum Steels is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shiv Aum Steels is ₹572.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiv Aum Steels are ₹436.80 and ₹421.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiv Aum Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiv Aum Steels is ₹474.00 and 52-week low of Shiv Aum Steels is ₹275.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shiv Aum Steels has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, 19.94% over 3 months, 39.4% over 1 year, 9.01% across 3 years, and 49.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiv Aum Steels are 75.48 and 4.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global