What is the share price of Shiv Aum Steels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiv Aum Steels is ₹421.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shiv Aum Steels? The Shiv Aum Steels is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shiv Aum Steels? The market cap of Shiv Aum Steels is ₹572.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shiv Aum Steels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiv Aum Steels are ₹436.80 and ₹421.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiv Aum Steels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiv Aum Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiv Aum Steels is ₹474.00 and 52-week low of Shiv Aum Steels is ₹275.00 as on .

How has the Shiv Aum Steels performed historically in terms of returns? The Shiv Aum Steels has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, 19.94% over 3 months, 39.4% over 1 year, 9.01% across 3 years, and 49.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shiv Aum Steels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiv Aum Steels are 75.48 and 4.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global