Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|-1.79
|-1.21
|-1.65
|56.69
|-24.19
|771.95
|1,064.39
|5.06
|13.69
|45.33
|37.32
|4.18
|135.04
|35.19
|-2.67
|-3.89
|2.60
|27.38
|53.93
|53.93
|53.93
|4.82
|-11.60
|30.06
|45.89
|47.97
|188.11
|250.81
|5.03
|22.46
|18.67
|28.98
|19.21
|154.48
|-42.49
|2.97
|-11.57
|-2.95
|36.75
|56.68
|276.41
|129.32
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.35
|-0.96
|11.21
|6.41
|25.70
|161.85
|97.91
|0.05
|0.34
|7.46
|13.75
|5.85
|44.82
|27.00
|1.21
|0.93
|0.24
|-3.14
|-12.91
|415.67
|289.49
|8.72
|25.05
|56.13
|61.60
|24.85
|95.26
|-15.75
|-0.53
|-10.98
|-14.99
|-14.10
|-21.60
|-1.22
|1,430.05
|0.60
|8.04
|15.95
|10.22
|10.22
|10.22
|10.22
|-1.56
|-7.90
|-17.13
|-5.13
|-43.41
|177.34
|177.34
|3.45
|14.75
|-1.56
|5.00
|-18.18
|286.50
|210.34
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|1.59
|-14.29
|6.08
|12.94
|-8.13
|-39.85
|-39.85
|-6.86
|-10.93
|-39.18
|-70.32
|-43.03
|-43.03
|-43.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
|21 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105MH2002PLC135117 and registration number is 135117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 406.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is ₹442.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is 4.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is ₹325.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is ₹170.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.