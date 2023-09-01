Follow Us

SHIV AUM STEELS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹325.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹325.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.00₹325.00
₹325.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹325.00
Volume
0

Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1216.67
  • R2108.33
  • R3216.67
  • Pivot
    108.33
  • S1216.67
  • S2108.33
  • S3216.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5181308.2
  • 10160.11298.32
  • 20130.89273.01
  • 5092.06208.35
  • 10066.13140.2
  • 20033.060

Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
-1.79-1.21-1.6556.69-24.19771.951,064.39
5.0613.6945.3337.324.18135.0435.19
-2.67-3.892.6027.3853.9353.9353.93
4.82-11.6030.0645.8947.97188.11250.81
5.0322.4618.6728.9819.21154.48-42.49
2.97-11.57-2.9536.7556.68276.41129.32
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.35-0.9611.216.4125.70161.8597.91
0.050.347.4613.755.8544.8227.00
1.210.930.24-3.14-12.91415.67289.49
8.7225.0556.1361.6024.8595.26-15.75
-0.53-10.98-14.99-14.10-21.60-1.221,430.05
0.608.0415.9510.2210.2210.2210.22
-1.56-7.90-17.13-5.13-43.41177.34177.34
3.4514.75-1.565.00-18.18286.50210.34
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.59-14.296.0812.94-8.13-39.85-39.85
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. Share Holdings

Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2021Board MeetingOthers
21 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Shiv Aum Steels Ltd.

Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105MH2002PLC135117 and registration number is 135117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 406.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil J Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govindkumar R Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suryakant H Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahendra V Pandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay N Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jatin N Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay N Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishna N Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rishabh J Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Utsav S Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vanita S Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Niyati Mehta
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Shiv Aum Steels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd.?

The market cap of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is ₹442.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is 4.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is ₹325.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is ₹170.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

