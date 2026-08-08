Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shiv Aum Steels Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIV AUM STEELS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Shiv Aum Steels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹421.00 Closed
0.29₹ 1.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shiv Aum Steels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹421.00₹436.80
₹421.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹275.00₹474.00
₹421.00
Open Price
₹421.00
Prev. Close
₹419.80
Volume
4,174

Source: Dion Global

Shiv Aum Steels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shiv Aum Steels		-4.52-4.5119.9453.0939.409.0149.17
Adani Enterprises		0.35-2.8120.1434.2238.466.8915.84
Redington		10.3229.2558.0730.6346.1231.5316.74
Lloyds Enterprises		4.4311.9519.4942.767.5019.1211.07
MMTC		2.11-1.92-4.25-3.15-0.6819.496.32
SG Mart		2.7219.4029.3576.75100.0426.0014.87
MSTC		-4.36-13.2130.0524.1323.228.6316.24
Shankara Buildpro		7.5733.5317.2257.4564.4518.0310.46
BN Agrochem		-5.00-7.10-8.508.458.452.741.64
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-0.83-8.026.15-1.220.731.861.11
India Motor Parts & Accessories		1.23-7.357.453.106.3412.115.87
TCC Concept		-5.49-19.83-28.19-41.29-41.29-16.26-10.10
Hexa Tradex		3.773.41-2.481.63-8.503.44-0.83
Nupur Recyclers		9.6719.82106.72119.0463.6119.3137.78
Hardwyn India		-0.09-37.39-34.12-6.5018.44-18.9229.76
State Trading Corporation Of India		-1.54-3.06-3.24-4.18-0.038.321.44
Uniphos Enterprises		2.36-8.92-9.29-19.77-36.73-17.94-5.00
Oswal Agro Mills		4.99-4.20-17.52-25.97-52.9612.9118.21
BMW Ventures		4.310.47-8.43-4.43-19.97-7.16-4.36
HP Telecom India		-5.5211.0214.2823.7569.4039.2821.99

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shiv Aum Steels has gained 39.40% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (38.46%), Redington (46.12%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.50%). From a 5 year perspective, Shiv Aum Steels has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.84%) and Redington (16.74%).

Shiv Aum Steels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shiv Aum Steels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5433.87425.39
10417.37422.53
20418.08415.93
50382.81393.32
100352.79364.56
200320.71310.23

Source: Dion Global

Shiv Aum Steels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shiv Aum Steels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shiv Aum Steels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shiv Aum Steels fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Shiv Aum Steels

Shiv Aum Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/03/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105MH2002PLC135117 and registration number is 135117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 534.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jatin N Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay N Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishna N Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harsh Lapsia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit S Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay N Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Vanita S Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Niyati Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rishabh J Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Utsav S Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Bharti Daga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Basrur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shiv Aum Steels Share Price

What is the share price of Shiv Aum Steels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shiv Aum Steels is ₹421.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shiv Aum Steels?

The Shiv Aum Steels is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shiv Aum Steels?

The market cap of Shiv Aum Steels is ₹572.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shiv Aum Steels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shiv Aum Steels are ₹436.80 and ₹421.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shiv Aum Steels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shiv Aum Steels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shiv Aum Steels is ₹474.00 and 52-week low of Shiv Aum Steels is ₹275.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shiv Aum Steels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shiv Aum Steels has shown returns of 0.29% over the past day, -4.51% for the past month, 19.94% over 3 months, 39.4% over 1 year, 9.01% across 3 years, and 49.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shiv Aum Steels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shiv Aum Steels are 75.48 and 4.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shiv Aum Steels News

More Shiv Aum Steels News
Market Pulse