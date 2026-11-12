What is the share price of Shirdi Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shirdi Engineering is ₹27.57 as on .

What kind of stock is Shirdi Engineering? The Shirdi Engineering is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shirdi Engineering? The market cap of Shirdi Engineering is ₹20.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shirdi Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shirdi Engineering are ₹27.57 and ₹27.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shirdi Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shirdi Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shirdi Engineering is ₹89.88 and 52-week low of Shirdi Engineering is ₹19.58 as on .

How has the Shirdi Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The Shirdi Engineering has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -3.3% for the past month, 17.67% over 3 months, -67.45% over 1 year, 11.67% across 3 years, and 16.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shirdi Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shirdi Engineering are 70.69 and 2.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global