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Shirdi Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIRDI ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Theme
Wood

Here's the live share price of Shirdi Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.57 Closed
4.99₹ 1.31
As on Nov 11, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shirdi Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.57₹27.57
₹27.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.58₹89.88
₹27.57
Open Price
₹27.57
Prev. Close
₹26.26
Volume
400

Source: Dion Global

Shirdi Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Southern Latex		13.93-3.3017.67-20.04-67.4511.6716.95
Garware Technical Fibres		-0.15-3.34-7.4918.583.745.900.58
Kusumgar		-0.71-4.12-12.94-7.83-7.83-2.68-1.62
Sanathan Textiles		12.9311.4422.4932.6320.2714.658.55
Jindal Worldwide		-3.44-13.02-1.9123.115.00-18.515.67
Aayush Art and Bullion		1.935.5510.4015.9434.36199.98116.70
GHCL Textiles		11.546.8811.0850.1672.5524.3313.52
Voith Paper Fabrics India		5.933.92-2.99-11.66-25.60-7.102.66
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		7.793.66-7.27-2.725.53-14.62-13.75
True Green Bio Energy		-7.45-12.61-7.8215.20147.6086.1747.18
Birla Cotsyn (India)		2.8910.70-31.48-21.31-21.31-7.68-4.68
Kesoram Industries		9.9022.315.717.07162.72-49.19-27.00
VTM		-0.743.46-32.74-43.35-44.5617.5319.01
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		13.35-5.98-7.9616.170.369.9019.90
RRIL		1.71-4.08-9.62-23.15-25.12-17.833.53
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		11.1612.14-18.87-8.15-12.58-18.46-19.27
Game Changers Texfab		22.702.09-0.33-10.83-8.55-2.94-1.77
Alpine Texworld		4.54-2.59-33.23-57.33-57.33-24.72-15.66
Globus Power Generation		10.16-7.9727.6213.215.631.38-23.81
Premco Global		5.547.989.12-8.89-32.470.07-4.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Southern Latex has declined 67.45% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (3.74%), Kusumgar (-7.83%), Sanathan Textiles (20.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Southern Latex has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (0.58%) and Kusumgar (-1.62%).

Shirdi Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shirdi Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.8525.28
1025.2325.48
2026.3126.5
5030.3628.35
10029.4229.53
20029.8731.63

Source: Dion Global

Shirdi Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shirdi Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.26%, FII holding unchanged at 1.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shirdi Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Nov 11, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTSouthern Latex - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September,2026.
Nov 11, 2026, 08:16 PM IST ISTSouthern Latex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting As Per Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2
Nov 04, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTSouthern Latex - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30Th September, 2026 As Per Regulation 29 Of The Securities &
Sep 12, 2026, 04:21 PM IST ISTSouthern Latex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Sep 10, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTSouthern Latex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Shirdi Engineering

Southern Latex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199TN1989PLC017137 and registration number is 017137. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Neelakanda Pillai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Muralikrishnan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. V K Balaji
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Kesavulu Ashitha
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Shirdi Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Shirdi Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shirdi Engineering is ₹27.57 as on Nov 11, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shirdi Engineering?

The Shirdi Engineering is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shirdi Engineering?

The market cap of Shirdi Engineering is ₹20.29 Cr as on Nov 11, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shirdi Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shirdi Engineering are ₹27.57 and ₹27.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shirdi Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shirdi Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shirdi Engineering is ₹89.88 and 52-week low of Shirdi Engineering is ₹19.58 as on Nov 11, 2026.

How has the Shirdi Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shirdi Engineering has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -3.3% for the past month, 17.67% over 3 months, -67.45% over 1 year, 11.67% across 3 years, and 16.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shirdi Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shirdi Engineering are 70.69 and 2.87 on Nov 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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