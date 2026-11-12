Here's the live share price of Shirdi Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Southern Latex
|13.93
|-3.30
|17.67
|-20.04
|-67.45
|11.67
|16.95
|Garware Technical Fibres
|-0.15
|-3.34
|-7.49
|18.58
|3.74
|5.90
|0.58
|Kusumgar
|-0.71
|-4.12
|-12.94
|-7.83
|-7.83
|-2.68
|-1.62
|Sanathan Textiles
|12.93
|11.44
|22.49
|32.63
|20.27
|14.65
|8.55
|Jindal Worldwide
|-3.44
|-13.02
|-1.91
|23.11
|5.00
|-18.51
|5.67
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|1.93
|5.55
|10.40
|15.94
|34.36
|199.98
|116.70
|GHCL Textiles
|11.54
|6.88
|11.08
|50.16
|72.55
|24.33
|13.52
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|5.93
|3.92
|-2.99
|-11.66
|-25.60
|-7.10
|2.66
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|7.79
|3.66
|-7.27
|-2.72
|5.53
|-14.62
|-13.75
|True Green Bio Energy
|-7.45
|-12.61
|-7.82
|15.20
|147.60
|86.17
|47.18
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|2.89
|10.70
|-31.48
|-21.31
|-21.31
|-7.68
|-4.68
|Kesoram Industries
|9.90
|22.31
|5.71
|7.07
|162.72
|-49.19
|-27.00
|VTM
|-0.74
|3.46
|-32.74
|-43.35
|-44.56
|17.53
|19.01
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|13.35
|-5.98
|-7.96
|16.17
|0.36
|9.90
|19.90
|RRIL
|1.71
|-4.08
|-9.62
|-23.15
|-25.12
|-17.83
|3.53
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|11.16
|12.14
|-18.87
|-8.15
|-12.58
|-18.46
|-19.27
|Game Changers Texfab
|22.70
|2.09
|-0.33
|-10.83
|-8.55
|-2.94
|-1.77
|Alpine Texworld
|4.54
|-2.59
|-33.23
|-57.33
|-57.33
|-24.72
|-15.66
|Globus Power Generation
|10.16
|-7.97
|27.62
|13.21
|5.63
|1.38
|-23.81
|Premco Global
|5.54
|7.98
|9.12
|-8.89
|-32.47
|0.07
|-4.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Southern Latex has declined 67.45% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (3.74%), Kusumgar (-7.83%), Sanathan Textiles (20.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Southern Latex has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (0.58%) and Kusumgar (-1.62%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.85
|25.28
|10
|25.23
|25.48
|20
|26.31
|26.5
|50
|30.36
|28.35
|100
|29.42
|29.53
|200
|29.87
|31.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shirdi Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 2.26%, FII holding unchanged at 1.64%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Nov 11, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Southern Latex - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th September,2026.
|Nov 11, 2026, 08:16 PM IST IST
|Southern Latex - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting As Per Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2
|Nov 04, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Southern Latex - Board Meeting Intimation for The Quarter Ended 30Th September, 2026 As Per Regulation 29 Of The Securities &
|Sep 12, 2026, 04:21 PM IST IST
|Southern Latex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Sep 10, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Southern Latex - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Southern Latex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199TN1989PLC017137 and registration number is 017137. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shirdi Engineering is ₹27.57 as on Nov 11, 2026.
The Shirdi Engineering is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shirdi Engineering is ₹20.29 Cr as on Nov 11, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shirdi Engineering are ₹27.57 and ₹27.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shirdi Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shirdi Engineering is ₹89.88 and 52-week low of Shirdi Engineering is ₹19.58 as on Nov 11, 2026.
The Shirdi Engineering has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, -3.3% for the past month, 17.67% over 3 months, -67.45% over 1 year, 11.67% across 3 years, and 16.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shirdi Engineering are 70.69 and 2.87 on Nov 11, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global