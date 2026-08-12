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Shiprocket Share Price

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Shiprocket has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 12, 2026 and will close on Aug 14, 2026. The price band has been set at 92.00-97.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Shiprocket Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Shiprocket Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eternal		2.4611.532.516.713.9650.4118.58
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		-3.09-1.0424.6916.0158.8230.51-2.44
Meesho		0.350.344.6924.4211.953.832.28
Swiggy		-3.245.159.63-16.85-28.67-14.95-9.26
CarTrade Tech		-2.77-1.2846.0529.8318.2673.712.98
Brainbees Solutions		-0.57-0.84-9.09-20.06-42.93-31.94-20.62
One Mobikwik Systems		4.36-5.814.61-2.44-7.57-26.2-16.67
Acetech E-Commerce		-10.320.128.157.147.142.331.39
Macobs Technologies		0.43-4.37-6.25-1.0622.8827.7215.81
Intrasoft Technologies		-0.462.411.97-8.64-15.09-12.8-7.25
Womancart		-4.86-11.15-16.39-47.58-61.36-8.26-5.04
Digidrive Distributors		-0.28-6.27-19.79-22.21-43.05-43.46-28.97
Nandani Creation		3.7-0.67-11.2-25.91-31.19-28.82-7.15
Net Avenue Technologies		-8.7-15.3215.3816.6714.13-49.14-33.34

Source: Dion Global

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About Shiprocket

Shiprocket Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900DL2011PLC225614 and registration number is 225614. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1997.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 636.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saahil Goel
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gautam Kapoor
    Executive Director & COO
  • Mr. Arjun Sethi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chetan Kumar Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Dutta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vani Gupta Dandia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brijesh Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director

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