Shiprocket has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 12, 2026 and will close on Aug 14, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹92.00-97.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eternal
|2.46
|11.5
|32.51
|6.71
|3.96
|50.41
|18.58
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|-3.09
|-1.04
|24.69
|16.01
|58.82
|30.51
|-2.44
|Meesho
|0.35
|0.34
|4.69
|24.42
|11.95
|3.83
|2.28
|Swiggy
|-3.24
|5.15
|9.63
|-16.85
|-28.67
|-14.95
|-9.26
|CarTrade Tech
|-2.77
|-1.28
|46.05
|29.83
|18.26
|73.7
|12.98
|Brainbees Solutions
|-0.57
|-0.84
|-9.09
|-20.06
|-42.93
|-31.94
|-20.62
|One Mobikwik Systems
|4.36
|-5.81
|4.61
|-2.44
|-7.57
|-26.2
|-16.67
|Acetech E-Commerce
|-10.32
|0.12
|8.15
|7.14
|7.14
|2.33
|1.39
|Macobs Technologies
|0.43
|-4.37
|-6.25
|-1.06
|22.88
|27.72
|15.81
|Intrasoft Technologies
|-0.46
|2.41
|1.97
|-8.64
|-15.09
|-12.8
|-7.25
|Womancart
|-4.86
|-11.15
|-16.39
|-47.58
|-61.36
|-8.26
|-5.04
|Digidrive Distributors
|-0.28
|-6.27
|-19.79
|-22.21
|-43.05
|-43.46
|-28.97
|Nandani Creation
|3.7
|-0.67
|-11.2
|-25.91
|-31.19
|-28.82
|-7.15
|Net Avenue Technologies
|-8.7
|-15.32
|15.38
|16.67
|14.13
|-49.14
|-33.34
Source: Dion Global
Shiprocket Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900DL2011PLC225614 and registration number is 225614. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1997.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 636.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global