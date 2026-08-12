Shiprocket Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900DL2011PLC225614 and registration number is 225614. Currently company belongs to the Industry of E-Commerce/E-Retail. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1997.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 636.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.