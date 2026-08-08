What is the share price of Shine Fashions (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shine Fashions (India) is ₹22.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Shine Fashions (India)? The Shine Fashions (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shine Fashions (India)? The market cap of Shine Fashions (India) is ₹55.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shine Fashions (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shine Fashions (India) are ₹22.40 and ₹22.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shine Fashions (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shine Fashions (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shine Fashions (India) is ₹56.60 and 52-week low of Shine Fashions (India) is ₹16.75 as on .

How has the Shine Fashions (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Shine Fashions (India) has shown returns of -4.4% over the past day, 14.75% for the past month, -28.18% over 3 months, -59.27% over 1 year, 47.01% across 3 years, and 25.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shine Fashions (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shine Fashions (India) are 20.11 and 1.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global