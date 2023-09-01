Follow Us

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHINE FASHIONS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹56.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.00₹56.00
₹56.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.50₹65.00
₹56.00
Open Price
₹56.00
Prev. Close
₹56.00
Volume
0

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R156
  • R256
  • R356
  • Pivot
    56
  • S156
  • S256
  • S356

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.6957.41
  • 1035.9557.22
  • 2042.2854.97
  • 5054.5351.56
  • 10059.9349.93
  • 20036.970

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.53-0.7121.7432.2930.23183.19183.19
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
08 Sep, 2021Board MeetingStock Split

About Shine Fashions (India) Ltd.

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299MH2019PLC330440 and registration number is 330440. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Purvi Anil Sanghvi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anish Anil Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Zaverchand Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Nikita Dungarshi Mange
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Priyank Ramesh Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nikita Nikhil Rathod
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shine Fashions (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shine Fashions (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. is ₹15.67 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shine Fashions (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. is 2.53 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Shine Fashions (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. is ₹56.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shine Fashions (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. is ₹65.00 and 52-week low of Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. is ₹28.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.

