Here's the live share price of Shine Fashions (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shine Fashions (India)
|-13.68
|14.75
|-28.18
|-16.01
|-59.27
|47.01
|25.53
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shine Fashions (India) has declined 59.27% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Shine Fashions (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.26
|24.97
|10
|24.07
|24.11
|20
|21.83
|23.18
|50
|23.48
|23.77
|100
|25.53
|26.24
|200
|32.42
|30.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shine Fashions (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.47%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Shine Fashions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Shine Fashions - Revised Financial Statement For The Financial And Half Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Shine Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Shine Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|May 30, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Shine Fashions - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299MH2019PLC330440 and registration number is 330440. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shine Fashions (India) is ₹22.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shine Fashions (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shine Fashions (India) is ₹55.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shine Fashions (India) are ₹22.40 and ₹22.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shine Fashions (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shine Fashions (India) is ₹56.60 and 52-week low of Shine Fashions (India) is ₹16.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shine Fashions (India) has shown returns of -4.4% over the past day, 14.75% for the past month, -28.18% over 3 months, -59.27% over 1 year, 47.01% across 3 years, and 25.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shine Fashions (India) are 20.11 and 1.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global