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Shine Fashions (India) Share Price

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BSE

SHINE FASHIONS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of Shine Fashions (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹22.40 Closed
-4.40₹ -1.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shine Fashions (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.40₹22.40
₹22.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.75₹56.60
₹22.40
Open Price
₹22.40
Prev. Close
₹23.43
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Shine Fashions (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shine Fashions (India)		-13.6814.75-28.18-16.01-59.2747.0125.53
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shine Fashions (India) has declined 59.27% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Shine Fashions (India) has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Shine Fashions (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shine Fashions (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.2624.97
1024.0724.11
2021.8323.18
5023.4823.77
10025.5326.24
20032.4230.63

Source: Dion Global

Shine Fashions (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shine Fashions (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.47%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shine Fashions (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTShine Fashions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTShine Fashions - Revised Financial Statement For The Financial And Half Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTShine Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTShine Fashions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
May 30, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTShine Fashions - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shine Fashions (India)

Shine Fashions (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/09/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299MH2019PLC330440 and registration number is 330440. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, fabrics, yarn, household linen, articles of clothing, floor coverings and tapestry, sports clothes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anil Zaverchand Mehta
    Non Exe.Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Anish Anil Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Purvi Anil Sanghvi
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Priyank Ramesh Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nikita Dungarshi Mange
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nikita Nikhil Rathod
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shine Fashions (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Shine Fashions (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shine Fashions (India) is ₹22.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shine Fashions (India)?

The Shine Fashions (India) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shine Fashions (India)?

The market cap of Shine Fashions (India) is ₹55.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shine Fashions (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shine Fashions (India) are ₹22.40 and ₹22.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shine Fashions (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shine Fashions (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shine Fashions (India) is ₹56.60 and 52-week low of Shine Fashions (India) is ₹16.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shine Fashions (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shine Fashions (India) has shown returns of -4.4% over the past day, 14.75% for the past month, -28.18% over 3 months, -59.27% over 1 year, 47.01% across 3 years, and 25.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shine Fashions (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shine Fashions (India) are 20.11 and 1.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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