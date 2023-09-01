Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.60
|2.56
|75.65
|60.98
|14.38
|106.09
|106.09
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL2008PLC184341 and registration number is 184341. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is ₹227.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is 4.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is ₹132.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is ₹157.95 and 52-week low of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is ₹67.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.