Here's the live share price of Shigan Quantum Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shigan Quantum Technologies
|-0.72
|3.58
|-14.33
|-12.46
|-20.32
|-23.07
|-0.60
|Thermax
|-5.72
|-13.78
|-2.93
|40.32
|21.98
|17.36
|24.44
|Indo-MIM
|11.75
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|16.93
|5.35
|3.18
|PTC Industries
|7.55
|9.58
|13.45
|3.62
|27.56
|58.61
|44.10
|Craftsman Automation
|6.17
|15.21
|21.37
|33.75
|63.82
|30.99
|39.26
|Sansera Engineering
|15.44
|22.60
|51.63
|102.11
|203.78
|61.02
|36.39
|Inox India
|2.45
|8.21
|25.74
|67.79
|72.68
|27.64
|15.77
|Aequs
|8.36
|2.43
|22.51
|72.17
|64.13
|17.96
|10.42
|Azad Engineering
|8.57
|9.39
|10.89
|58.90
|59.19
|54.30
|29.72
|Engineers India
|8.19
|-0.66
|-7.94
|33.06
|18.38
|17.14
|26.34
|Ircon International
|4.17
|-1.41
|-18.66
|-16.12
|-21.74
|8.84
|24.40
|Tega Industries
|9.44
|0.43
|-1.25
|-9.44
|-11.36
|16.84
|17.49
|Kennametal India
|17.31
|16.52
|16.81
|34.44
|34.44
|5.60
|20.99
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.64
|10.68
|16.98
|42.24
|202.89
|33.79
|19.09
|Skipper
|-1.88
|-6.48
|7.37
|27.17
|0.67
|45.95
|42.66
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.52
|3.52
|-15.89
|-3.56
|-23.81
|19.41
|11.23
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.67
|-8.38
|-12.87
|-2.89
|-18.84
|-7.84
|14.73
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.48
|-14.64
|-6.57
|0.93
|-22.71
|-19.31
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|1.67
|1.15
|-5.77
|3.67
|5.88
|22.63
|36.28
|Jash Engineering
|-1.28
|2.22
|18.37
|20.93
|-4.29
|22.41
|34.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shigan Quantum Technologies has declined 20.32% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Shigan Quantum Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|64.21
|63.81
|10
|63.55
|63.67
|20
|62.73
|64.1
|50
|69.89
|66
|100
|65.96
|66
|200
|63.4
|68.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shigan Quantum Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.94%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shigan Quantum Technologies fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL2008PLC184341 and registration number is 184341. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 228.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shigan Quantum Technologies is ₹62.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shigan Quantum Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Shigan Quantum Technologies is ₹118.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shigan Quantum Technologies are ₹62.15 and ₹59.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shigan Quantum Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shigan Quantum Technologies is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Shigan Quantum Technologies is ₹41.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shigan Quantum Technologies has shown returns of -2.89% over the past day, 3.58% for the past month, -14.33% over 3 months, -20.32% over 1 year, -23.07% across 3 years, and -0.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shigan Quantum Technologies are 17.56 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global