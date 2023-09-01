Follow Us

SHIGAN QUANTUM TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹132.10 Closed
1.231.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹131.00₹135.00
₹132.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.00₹157.95
₹132.10
Open Price
₹131.00
Prev. Close
₹130.50
Volume
15,000

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1134.43
  • R2136.72
  • R3138.43
  • Pivot
    132.72
  • S1130.43
  • S2128.72
  • S3126.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 583.76131.48
  • 1084.58132.75
  • 2087.84130.37
  • 5094.64114.75
  • 10099.26101.91
  • 20070.9496.73

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.602.5675.6560.9814.38106.09106.09
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd.

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL2008PLC184341 and registration number is 184341. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 242.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shishir Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gagan Agrawal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Balraj Bhanot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Lal Toshavda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubhangi Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is ₹227.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is 4.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is ₹132.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is ₹157.95 and 52-week low of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is ₹67.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

