What is the share price of Shigan Quantum Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shigan Quantum Technologies is ₹62.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Shigan Quantum Technologies? The Shigan Quantum Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shigan Quantum Technologies? The market cap of Shigan Quantum Technologies is ₹118.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shigan Quantum Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shigan Quantum Technologies are ₹62.15 and ₹59.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shigan Quantum Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shigan Quantum Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shigan Quantum Technologies is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Shigan Quantum Technologies is ₹41.20 as on .

How has the Shigan Quantum Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Shigan Quantum Technologies has shown returns of -2.89% over the past day, 3.58% for the past month, -14.33% over 3 months, -20.32% over 1 year, -23.07% across 3 years, and -0.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shigan Quantum Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shigan Quantum Technologies are 17.56 and 1.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global