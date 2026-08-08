Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shigan Quantum Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHIGAN QUANTUM TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Shigan Quantum Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.15 Closed
-2.89₹ -1.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shigan Quantum Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.60₹62.15
₹62.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.20₹95.00
₹62.15
Open Price
₹59.60
Prev. Close
₹64.00
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Shigan Quantum Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shigan Quantum Technologies		-0.723.58-14.33-12.46-20.32-23.07-0.60
Thermax		-5.72-13.78-2.9340.3221.9817.3624.44
Indo-MIM		11.7516.9316.9316.9316.935.353.18
PTC Industries		7.559.5813.453.6227.5658.6144.10
Craftsman Automation		6.1715.2121.3733.7563.8230.9939.26
Sansera Engineering		15.4422.6051.63102.11203.7861.0236.39
Inox India		2.458.2125.7467.7972.6827.6415.77
Aequs		8.362.4322.5172.1764.1317.9610.42
Azad Engineering		8.579.3910.8958.9059.1954.3029.72
Engineers India		8.19-0.66-7.9433.0618.3817.1426.34
Ircon International		4.17-1.41-18.66-16.12-21.748.8424.40
Tega Industries		9.440.43-1.25-9.44-11.3616.8417.49
Kennametal India		17.3116.5216.8134.4434.445.6020.99
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.6410.6816.9842.24202.8933.7919.09
Skipper		-1.88-6.487.3727.170.6745.9542.66
Balu Forge Industries		6.523.52-15.89-3.56-23.8119.4111.23
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.67-8.38-12.87-2.89-18.84-7.8414.73
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.48-14.64-6.570.93-22.71-19.31-6.12
Pitti Engineering		1.671.15-5.773.675.8822.6336.28
Jash Engineering		-1.282.2218.3720.93-4.2922.4134.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shigan Quantum Technologies has declined 20.32% compared to peers like Thermax (21.98%), Indo-MIM (16.93%), PTC Industries (27.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Shigan Quantum Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.44%) and Indo-MIM (3.18%).

Shigan Quantum Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shigan Quantum Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
564.2163.81
1063.5563.67
2062.7364.1
5069.8966
10065.9666
20063.468.1

Source: Dion Global

Shigan Quantum Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shigan Quantum Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.94%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shigan Quantum Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Shigan Quantum Technologies fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Shigan Quantum Technologies

Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL2008PLC184341 and registration number is 184341. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 228.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shishir Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gagan Agrawal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Balraj Bhanot
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Lal Toshavda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shubhangi Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shigan Quantum Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Shigan Quantum Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shigan Quantum Technologies is ₹62.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shigan Quantum Technologies?

The Shigan Quantum Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shigan Quantum Technologies?

The market cap of Shigan Quantum Technologies is ₹118.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shigan Quantum Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shigan Quantum Technologies are ₹62.15 and ₹59.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shigan Quantum Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shigan Quantum Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shigan Quantum Technologies is ₹95.00 and 52-week low of Shigan Quantum Technologies is ₹41.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shigan Quantum Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shigan Quantum Technologies has shown returns of -2.89% over the past day, 3.58% for the past month, -14.33% over 3 months, -20.32% over 1 year, -23.07% across 3 years, and -0.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shigan Quantum Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shigan Quantum Technologies are 17.56 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shigan Quantum Technologies News

More Shigan Quantum Technologies News
Market Pulse