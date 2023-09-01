What is the Market Cap of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd.? The market cap of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is ₹227.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is 4.25 as on .

What is the share price of Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd. is ₹132.10 as on .