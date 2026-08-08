What is the share price of Shetron? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shetron is ₹93.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shetron? The Shetron is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shetron? The market cap of Shetron is ₹83.73 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shetron? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shetron are ₹98.25 and ₹92.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shetron? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shetron stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shetron is ₹162.90 and 52-week low of Shetron is ₹83.80 as on .

How has the Shetron performed historically in terms of returns? The Shetron has shown returns of -2.38% over the past day, -8.48% for the past month, -13.93% over 3 months, -37.42% over 1 year, 0.68% across 3 years, and 21.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shetron? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shetron are 46.78 and 2.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global