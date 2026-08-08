Here's the live share price of Shetron along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shetron
|-0.06
|-0.11
|-16.93
|-17.26
|-36.88
|0.68
|21.94
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|2.73
|32.74
|63.83
|120.83
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|16.47
|8.5
|3.62
|-11.32
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-2.93
|-4.92
|3.51
|-0.79
|1.4
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-7.14
|-2.63
|-31.5
|-27.54
|0.5
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|6.23
|15.15
|14.15
|-21.12
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|5.16
|2.18
|-17.79
|-25.83
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.92
|11.95
|-2.27
|-16.92
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|9.97
|17.6
|25.73
|-1.23
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|-4.36
|-12.43
|46.38
|17.24
|-0.62
|-11.4
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-22.93
|-3.48
|11.04
|-1.91
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|9.86
|9.12
|40.76
|-12.97
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|34.77
|50.76
|43.69
|32.33
|3.1
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-1.36
|-9.49
|-11.21
|-14.19
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-0.8
|-14.93
|-9.59
|-17.06
|-4.8
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|17.65
|47.03
|30.22
|68.75
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-3.83
|-17.09
|-18.76
|-1.71
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|2.72
|124.91
|90.43
|77.17
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|10.47
|-4.41
|6.82
|2.43
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shetron has declined 36.88% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (120.83%), Time Technoplast (-11.32%), EPL (-0.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Shetron has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|93.58
|93.11
|10
|95.01
|93.57
|20
|94.19
|94.09
|50
|94.64
|95.67
|100
|98.07
|99.6
|200
|108.93
|107.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shetron saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Shetron - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Shetron - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Shetron - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Shetron - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 11, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Shetron - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Shetron Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21014KA1980PLC003842 and registration number is 003842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 246.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shetron is ₹93.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shetron is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shetron is ₹83.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shetron are ₹98.25 and ₹92.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shetron stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shetron is ₹162.90 and 52-week low of Shetron is ₹83.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shetron has shown returns of -2.38% over the past day, -8.48% for the past month, -13.93% over 3 months, -37.42% over 1 year, 0.68% across 3 years, and 21.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shetron are 46.78 and 2.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global