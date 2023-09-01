Follow Us

Shetron Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHETRON LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹95.80 Closed
4.894.47
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shetron Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹95.00₹98.96
₹95.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.25₹102.90
₹95.80
Open Price
₹98.00
Prev. Close
₹91.33
Volume
36,123

Shetron Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R198.17
  • R2100.55
  • R3102.13
  • Pivot
    96.59
  • S194.21
  • S292.63
  • S390.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 574.2591.09
  • 1074.9291.42
  • 2076.1189.56
  • 5071.0282.48
  • 10058.576.1
  • 20051.6970.12

Shetron Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.0725.5153.9057.9034.17406.88139.20
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Shetron Ltd. Share Holdings

Shetron Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Shetron Ltd.

Shetron Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21014KA1980PLC003842 and registration number is 003842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Diwakar S Shetty
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Kartik Nayak
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Praveen Mally
    Joint Managing Director
  • Dr. Jyoti Gopalkrishna Baliga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhagya Chandra Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harish Hassan Visweswara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shetron Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shetron Ltd.?

The market cap of Shetron Ltd. is ₹86.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shetron Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shetron Ltd. is 13.35 and PB ratio of Shetron Ltd. is 1.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shetron Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shetron Ltd. is ₹95.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shetron Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shetron Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shetron Ltd. is ₹102.90 and 52-week low of Shetron Ltd. is ₹50.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

