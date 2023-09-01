What is the Market Cap of Shetron Ltd.? The market cap of Shetron Ltd. is ₹86.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shetron Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shetron Ltd. is 13.35 and PB ratio of Shetron Ltd. is 1.71 as on .

What is the share price of Shetron Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shetron Ltd. is ₹95.80 as on .