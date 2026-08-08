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Shetron Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHETRON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Shetron along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹93.00 Closed
-2.38₹ -2.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shetron Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹92.32₹98.25
₹93.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.80₹162.90
₹93.00
Open Price
₹95.00
Prev. Close
₹95.27
Volume
621

Source: Dion Global

Shetron Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shetron		-0.06-0.11-16.93-17.26-36.880.6821.94
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.152.7332.7463.83120.8396.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6116.478.53.62-11.3242.6936.19
EPL		2.14-2.93-4.923.51-0.791.4-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-7.14-2.63-31.5-27.540.533.21
AGI Greenpac		2.236.2315.1514.15-21.123.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.425.162.18-17.79-25.83-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.9211.95-2.27-16.925.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.059.9717.625.73-1.23-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.46-4.36-12.4346.3817.24-0.62-11.4
Xpro India		-25.96-22.93-3.4811.04-1.918.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.159.869.1240.76-12.9710.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8734.7750.7643.6932.333.1-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-1.36-9.49-11.21-14.19-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-0.8-14.93-9.59-17.06-4.8-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6517.6547.0330.2268.7555.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-3.83-17.09-18.76-1.7129.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.712.72124.9190.4377.1710.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.2610.47-4.416.822.4322.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shetron has declined 36.88% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (120.83%), Time Technoplast (-11.32%), EPL (-0.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Shetron has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Shetron Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shetron Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
593.5893.11
1095.0193.57
2094.1994.09
5094.6495.67
10098.0799.6
200108.93107.71

Source: Dion Global

Shetron Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shetron saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shetron Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTShetron - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend
Jul 31, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTShetron - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 31, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTShetron - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTShetron - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 11, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTShetron - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Shetron

Shetron Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21014KA1980PLC003842 and registration number is 003842. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 246.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Diwakar S Shetty
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Kartik Nayak
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Praveen Mally
    Joint Managing Director
  • Dr. Mita Dixit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhagya Chandra Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sethuraman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shetron Share Price

What is the share price of Shetron?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shetron is ₹93.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shetron?

The Shetron is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shetron?

The market cap of Shetron is ₹83.73 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shetron?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shetron are ₹98.25 and ₹92.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shetron?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shetron stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shetron is ₹162.90 and 52-week low of Shetron is ₹83.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shetron performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shetron has shown returns of -2.38% over the past day, -8.48% for the past month, -13.93% over 3 months, -37.42% over 1 year, 0.68% across 3 years, and 21.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shetron?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shetron are 46.78 and 2.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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