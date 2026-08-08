Here's the live share price of Sheshadri Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sheshadri Industries
|-1.11
|-14.37
|-17.55
|-15.81
|-20.15
|-2.65
|20.37
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-4.26
|7.19
|14.74
|-12.55
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|25.13
|55.30
|37.14
|89.02
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.70
|-1.88
|0
|-6.15
|-12.54
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-4.78
|10.36
|-4.13
|11.54
|16.60
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|1.19
|-15.44
|23.55
|-3.11
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-7.71
|-15.67
|-33.12
|-19.40
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-10.27
|25.86
|31.71
|39.99
|31.80
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-2.21
|21.00
|34.70
|131.53
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-8.13
|-14.85
|-16.66
|-10.00
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-21.50
|-35.90
|-46.31
|103.76
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|-2.07
|2.48
|-6.86
|5.62
|61.50
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-6.59
|-9.02
|-21.96
|-42.99
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|-1.84
|44.99
|81.30
|687.93
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-4.72
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.02
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-1.59
|-5.22
|-13.74
|-23.16
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.80
|-15.18
|-6.39
|-18.00
|-46.94
|-21.54
|-0.70
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-6.04
|-17.52
|2.57
|-14.06
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.40
|-0.30
|1.65
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sheshadri Industries has declined 20.15% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Sheshadri Industries has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.37
|16.01
|10
|16.9
|16.51
|20
|17.63
|17.05
|50
|18.62
|17.58
|100
|17.26
|17.87
|200
|18.82
|18.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sheshadri Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.20%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:50 AM IST IST
|Sheshadri Industries - Board Meeting Revised Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Sheshadri Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
|Jul 19, 2026, 02:20 AM IST IST
|Sheshadri Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 27, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Sheshadri Industries - Disclosure Under Reg 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
|Jun 27, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Sheshadri Industries - Disclosure Under Reg 7(2) Of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291TG2009PLC064849 and registration number is 064849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheshadri Industries is ₹15.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sheshadri Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sheshadri Industries is ₹7.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sheshadri Industries are ₹15.97 and ₹15.97.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheshadri Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheshadri Industries is ₹25.77 and 52-week low of Sheshadri Industries is ₹13.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sheshadri Industries has shown returns of 2.63% over the past day, -14.37% for the past month, -17.55% over 3 months, -20.15% over 1 year, -2.65% across 3 years, and 20.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sheshadri Industries are 3.63 and -0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global