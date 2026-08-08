What is the share price of Sheshadri Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheshadri Industries is ₹15.97 as on .

What kind of stock is Sheshadri Industries? The Sheshadri Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sheshadri Industries? The market cap of Sheshadri Industries is ₹7.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sheshadri Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sheshadri Industries are ₹15.97 and ₹15.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sheshadri Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheshadri Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheshadri Industries is ₹25.77 and 52-week low of Sheshadri Industries is ₹13.78 as on .

How has the Sheshadri Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Sheshadri Industries has shown returns of 2.63% over the past day, -14.37% for the past month, -17.55% over 3 months, -20.15% over 1 year, -2.65% across 3 years, and 20.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sheshadri Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sheshadri Industries are 3.63 and -0.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global