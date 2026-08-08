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Sheshadri Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHESHADRI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Sheshadri Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.97 Closed
2.63₹ 0.41
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sheshadri Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.97₹15.97
₹15.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.78₹25.77
₹15.97
Open Price
₹15.97
Prev. Close
₹15.56
Volume
991

Source: Dion Global

Sheshadri Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sheshadri Industries		-1.11-14.37-17.55-15.81-20.15-2.6520.37
Page Industries		-0.88-4.267.1914.74-12.550.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0725.1355.3037.1489.0295.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.70-1.880-6.15-12.5410.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-4.7810.36-4.1311.5416.6029.23
Lux Industries		2.371.19-15.4423.55-3.11-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-7.71-15.67-33.12-19.4031.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-10.2725.8631.7139.9931.8025.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-2.2121.0034.70131.5366.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-8.13-14.85-16.66-10.00-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-21.50-35.90-46.31103.76119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.34-2.072.48-6.865.6261.5082.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-6.59-9.02-21.96-42.9916.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.71-1.8444.9981.30687.93194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-4.72-16.72-29.61-40.02-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-1.59-5.22-13.74-23.16-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.80-15.18-6.39-18.00-46.94-21.54-0.70
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-6.04-17.522.57-14.0634.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.40-0.301.65-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sheshadri Industries has declined 20.15% compared to peers like Page Industries (-12.55%), Pearl Global Industries (89.02%), Arvind Fashions (-12.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Sheshadri Industries has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Sheshadri Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sheshadri Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.3716.01
1016.916.51
2017.6317.05
5018.6217.58
10017.2617.87
20018.8218.15

Source: Dion Global

Sheshadri Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sheshadri Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.20%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sheshadri Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:50 AM IST ISTSheshadri Industries - Board Meeting Revised Intimation For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.
Aug 03, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTSheshadri Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
Jul 19, 2026, 02:20 AM IST ISTSheshadri Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 27, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTSheshadri Industries - Disclosure Under Reg 29(2) Of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Jun 27, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTSheshadri Industries - Disclosure Under Reg 7(2) Of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Sheshadri Industries

Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291TG2009PLC064849 and registration number is 064849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jeetender Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Uttam Gupta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Adarsh Gupta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Pooja Gupta
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Sheshadri Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Sheshadri Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheshadri Industries is ₹15.97 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sheshadri Industries?

The Sheshadri Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sheshadri Industries?

The market cap of Sheshadri Industries is ₹7.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sheshadri Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sheshadri Industries are ₹15.97 and ₹15.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sheshadri Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheshadri Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheshadri Industries is ₹25.77 and 52-week low of Sheshadri Industries is ₹13.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sheshadri Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sheshadri Industries has shown returns of 2.63% over the past day, -14.37% for the past month, -17.55% over 3 months, -20.15% over 1 year, -2.65% across 3 years, and 20.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sheshadri Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sheshadri Industries are 3.63 and -0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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