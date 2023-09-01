Follow Us

SHESHADRI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.44 Closed
50.64
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sheshadri Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.42₹13.44
₹13.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.50₹40.40
₹13.44
Open Price
₹13.43
Prev. Close
₹12.80
Volume
8,130

Sheshadri Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.45
  • R213.45
  • R313.47
  • Pivot
    13.43
  • S113.43
  • S213.41
  • S313.41

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.1213.25
  • 1027.7113.52
  • 2030.0414.25
  • 5028.2915.4
  • 10025.0916.19
  • 20024.8517.52

Sheshadri Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-26.07-13.57-19.18-49.94250.00202.70
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Sheshadri Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sheshadri Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sheshadri Industries Ltd.

Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291TG2009PLC064849 and registration number is 064849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jeetender Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Uttam Gupta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Manish Gupta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Sushma Gupta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Sheshadri Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sheshadri Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is ₹6.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sheshadri Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is -5.83 and PB ratio of Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is -0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sheshadri Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is ₹13.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sheshadri Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheshadri Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is ₹40.40 and 52-week low of Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is ₹11.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

