Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-26.07
|-13.57
|-19.18
|-49.94
|250.00
|202.70
|1.26
|2.87
|1.72
|4.22
|-21.46
|107.76
|16.83
|1.64
|39.40
|22.52
|18.01
|48.26
|134.76
|92.05
|5.31
|8.43
|24.08
|42.06
|15.98
|7.63
|7.63
|27.35
|46.91
|70.24
|93.00
|110.59
|1,342.00
|817.01
|1.12
|-8.79
|-2.27
|10.36
|-19.11
|11.65
|-14.00
|6.03
|-0.77
|13.55
|16.79
|16.51
|129.79
|-28.71
|23.49
|31.39
|65.09
|106.37
|42.04
|481.44
|428.42
|0.32
|6.13
|-4.60
|6.98
|-33.04
|236.34
|603.94
|-1.37
|-14.41
|-3.73
|30.42
|-8.82
|333.99
|69.26
|5.51
|29.62
|43.29
|82.68
|33.37
|518.27
|83.37
|4.56
|3.33
|27.29
|35.55
|-12.31
|85.55
|50.40
|1.31
|10.35
|7.24
|40.62
|213.81
|1,312.87
|1,848.05
|5.90
|6.21
|2.20
|12.13
|65.36
|423.80
|-16.66
|3.63
|-3.31
|19.54
|24.85
|23.78
|6.99
|-23.75
|10.00
|-10.63
|-15.26
|-19.44
|-20.30
|142.15
|139.72
|4.23
|-5.86
|1.53
|10.96
|-12.69
|50.99
|-59.11
|5.54
|12.01
|17.18
|168.82
|522.62
|4,131.48
|5,263.85
|2.34
|1.97
|32.76
|25.66
|-16.61
|131.84
|6.96
|-1.75
|-4.47
|34.52
|32.52
|-3.61
|139.03
|-3.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17291TG2009PLC064849 and registration number is 064849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of knitted and crocheted fabrics. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is ₹6.67 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is -5.83 and PB ratio of Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is -0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is ₹13.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheshadri Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is ₹40.40 and 52-week low of Sheshadri Industries Ltd. is ₹11.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.