What is the share price of Shemaroo Entertainment? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shemaroo Entertainment is ₹117.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shemaroo Entertainment? The Shemaroo Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shemaroo Entertainment? The market cap of Shemaroo Entertainment is ₹336.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shemaroo Entertainment? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shemaroo Entertainment are ₹119.45 and ₹115.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shemaroo Entertainment? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shemaroo Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shemaroo Entertainment is ₹142.00 and 52-week low of Shemaroo Entertainment is ₹74.10 as on .

How has the Shemaroo Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns? The Shemaroo Entertainment has shown returns of -2.05% over the past day, -2.74% for the past month, 13.43% over 3 months, -2.38% over 1 year, -7.92% across 3 years, and -1.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shemaroo Entertainment? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shemaroo Entertainment are -1.86 and 1.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global