Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHEMAROO ENTERTAINMENT LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹175.35 Closed
00
As on Jun 22, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹172.05₹183.10
₹175.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.00₹206.00
₹175.35
Open Price
₹183.10
Prev. Close
₹175.35
Volume
0

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1181.62
  • R2187.88
  • R3192.67
  • Pivot
    176.83
  • S1170.57
  • S2165.78
  • S3159.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5171.5140.06
  • 10169.94141.36
  • 20156.17143.34
  • 50145.48145.14
  • 100126.51142.9
  • 200125139.48

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
25.9222.4925.1245.5225.83183.05-66.38
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. Share Holdings

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2005PLC158288 and registration number is 158288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme distribution activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 368.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raman Maroo
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Maru
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Jai Maroo
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiren Gada
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vasanji Mamania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gnanesh Gala
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Reeta Bharat Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.?

The market cap of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is ₹476.64 Cr as on Jun 22, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is 96.35 and PB ratio of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is 0.8 as on Jun 22, 2023.

What is the share price of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is ₹175.35 as on Jun 22, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is ₹206.00 and 52-week low of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Jun 22, 2023.

