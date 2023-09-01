What is the Market Cap of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.? The market cap of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is ₹476.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is 96.35 and PB ratio of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is 0.8 as on .

What is the share price of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is ₹175.35 as on .