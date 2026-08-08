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Shemaroo Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHEMAROO ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Shemaroo Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹117.00 Closed
-2.05₹ -2.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shemaroo Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.10₹119.45
₹117.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹74.10₹142.00
₹117.00
Open Price
₹119.45
Prev. Close
₹119.45
Volume
5,113

Source: Dion Global

Shemaroo Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shemaroo Entertainment		0-2.7413.437.18-2.38-7.92-1.53
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shemaroo Entertainment has declined 2.38% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Shemaroo Entertainment has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Shemaroo Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shemaroo Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5118.15118.02
10121.67119.76
20123.33121.46
50119.39118.8
100108.82113.94
200108.22112.52

Source: Dion Global

Shemaroo Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shemaroo Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shemaroo Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTShemaroo Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 24, 2026, 08:40 PM IST ISTShemaroo Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jul 24, 2026, 02:53 AM IST ISTShemaroo Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Jul 23, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTShemaroo Ent. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Period Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTShemaroo Ent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 23, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Shemaroo Entertainment

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2005PLC158288 and registration number is 158288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme distribution activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 547.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raman Maroo
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Maru
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Hiren Gada
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Jai Maroo
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abbas Contractor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kashmira Nilesh Dedhia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajen Gada
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shemaroo Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of Shemaroo Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shemaroo Entertainment is ₹117.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shemaroo Entertainment?

The Shemaroo Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shemaroo Entertainment?

The market cap of Shemaroo Entertainment is ₹336.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shemaroo Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shemaroo Entertainment are ₹119.45 and ₹115.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shemaroo Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shemaroo Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shemaroo Entertainment is ₹142.00 and 52-week low of Shemaroo Entertainment is ₹74.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shemaroo Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shemaroo Entertainment has shown returns of -2.05% over the past day, -2.74% for the past month, 13.43% over 3 months, -2.38% over 1 year, -7.92% across 3 years, and -1.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shemaroo Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shemaroo Entertainment are -1.86 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shemaroo Entertainment News

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