Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|25.92
|22.49
|25.12
|45.52
|25.83
|183.05
|-66.38
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2005PLC158288 and registration number is 158288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme distribution activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 368.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is ₹476.64 Cr as on Jun 22, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is 96.35 and PB ratio of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is 0.8 as on Jun 22, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is ₹175.35 as on Jun 22, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is ₹206.00 and 52-week low of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Jun 22, 2023.