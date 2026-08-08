Here's the live share price of Shemaroo Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shemaroo Entertainment
|0
|-2.74
|13.43
|7.18
|-2.38
|-7.92
|-1.53
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shemaroo Entertainment has declined 2.38% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Shemaroo Entertainment has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|118.15
|118.02
|10
|121.67
|119.76
|20
|123.33
|121.46
|50
|119.39
|118.8
|100
|108.82
|113.94
|200
|108.22
|112.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shemaroo Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|Shemaroo Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jul 24, 2026, 08:40 PM IST IST
|Shemaroo Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jul 24, 2026, 02:53 AM IST IST
|Shemaroo Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Shemaroo Ent. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Period Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Shemaroo Ent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 23, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH2005PLC158288 and registration number is 158288. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme distribution activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 547.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shemaroo Entertainment is ₹117.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shemaroo Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shemaroo Entertainment is ₹336.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shemaroo Entertainment are ₹119.45 and ₹115.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shemaroo Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shemaroo Entertainment is ₹142.00 and 52-week low of Shemaroo Entertainment is ₹74.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shemaroo Entertainment has shown returns of -2.05% over the past day, -2.74% for the past month, 13.43% over 3 months, -2.38% over 1 year, -7.92% across 3 years, and -1.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shemaroo Entertainment are -1.86 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global