Here's the live share price of Shelter Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shelter Pharma
|-1.81
|-7.39
|-13.20
|-37.84
|-38.01
|-14.69
|-9.09
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shelter Pharma has declined 38.01% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Shelter Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.78
|26.69
|10
|27.03
|26.81
|20
|27.11
|27.2
|50
|28.91
|28.53
|100
|30.22
|30.63
|200
|35.33
|34.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shelter Pharma saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.40%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Shelter Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:58 PM IST IST
|Shelter Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 31St July, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Shelter Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|Shelter Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 14, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|Shelter Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Shelter Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24233GJ2007PLC051956 and registration number is 051956. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shelter Pharma is ₹26.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shelter Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shelter Pharma is ₹43.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shelter Pharma are ₹26.05 and ₹26.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shelter Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shelter Pharma is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Shelter Pharma is ₹23.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shelter Pharma has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, -7.39% for the past month, -13.2% over 3 months, -38.01% over 1 year, -14.69% across 3 years, and -9.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shelter Pharma are 4.86 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global