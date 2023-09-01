Follow Us

Shelter Pharma Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHELTER PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹44.16 Closed
4.992.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shelter Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.00₹44.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.98₹44.00
Open Price
₹42.00
Prev. Close
₹42.06
Volume
3,90,000

Shelter Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144.88
  • R245.6
  • R347.04
  • Pivot
    43.44
  • S142.72
  • S241.28
  • S340.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.3942.04
  • 104.20
  • 202.10
  • 500.840
  • 1000.420
  • 2000.210

Shelter Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.555.245.245.245.245.245.24
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Shelter Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

About Shelter Pharma Ltd.

Pharmaceuticals

Management

  • Mr. Shakil Nisarahmed Sabugar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Parvezbanu Mohamed Rafiq Idariya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mosinkhan Gafarkhan Pathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Riyajahmed Abdulrauf Sabugar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shelter Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shelter Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Shelter Pharma Ltd. is ₹51.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shelter Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shelter Pharma Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shelter Pharma Ltd. is 2.94 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shelter Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shelter Pharma Ltd. is ₹44.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shelter Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shelter Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shelter Pharma Ltd. is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of Shelter Pharma Ltd. is ₹37.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

