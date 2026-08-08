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Shelter Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHELTER PHARMA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Shelter Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.05 Closed
0.19₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shelter Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.05₹26.05
₹26.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.00₹50.00
₹26.05
Open Price
₹26.05
Prev. Close
₹26.00
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Shelter Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shelter Pharma		-1.81-7.39-13.20-37.84-38.01-14.69-9.09
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shelter Pharma has declined 38.01% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Shelter Pharma has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Shelter Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shelter Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.7826.69
1027.0326.81
2027.1127.2
5028.9128.53
10030.2230.63
20035.3334.18

Source: Dion Global

Shelter Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shelter Pharma saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.40%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shelter Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTShelter Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 31, 2026, 04:58 PM IST ISTShelter Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On 31St July, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTShelter Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 24, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTShelter Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 14, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTShelter Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Shelter Pharma

Shelter Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24233GJ2007PLC051956 and registration number is 051956. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 73.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mustaqim Nisarahmed Sabugar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shakil Nisarahmed Sabugar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Parvezbanu Mohamed Rafiq Idariya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mosinkhan Gafarkhan Pathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Riyajahmed Abdulrauf Sabugar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shelter Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Shelter Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shelter Pharma is ₹26.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shelter Pharma?

The Shelter Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shelter Pharma?

The market cap of Shelter Pharma is ₹43.86 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shelter Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shelter Pharma are ₹26.05 and ₹26.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shelter Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shelter Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shelter Pharma is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Shelter Pharma is ₹23.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shelter Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shelter Pharma has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, -7.39% for the past month, -13.2% over 3 months, -38.01% over 1 year, -14.69% across 3 years, and -9.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shelter Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shelter Pharma are 4.86 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shelter Pharma News

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