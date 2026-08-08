What is the share price of Shelter Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shelter Pharma is ₹26.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Shelter Pharma? The Shelter Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shelter Pharma? The market cap of Shelter Pharma is ₹43.86 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shelter Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shelter Pharma are ₹26.05 and ₹26.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shelter Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shelter Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shelter Pharma is ₹50.00 and 52-week low of Shelter Pharma is ₹23.00 as on .

How has the Shelter Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Shelter Pharma has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, -7.39% for the past month, -13.2% over 3 months, -38.01% over 1 year, -14.69% across 3 years, and -9.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shelter Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shelter Pharma are 4.86 and 0.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global