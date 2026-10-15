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Shellz India Share Price

Sector
Food Processing

Shellz India has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 15, 2026 and will close on Oct 19, 2026. The price band has been set at 170.00-179.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Shellz India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Shellz India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nestle India		4.871.56-2.8910.0713.256.187.44
Britannia Industries		3.84-0.39-7.29-12.85-15.872.434.82
Milky Mist Dairy Food		-8.318.2465.8765.8765.8718.3710.65
Zydus Wellness		4.3-5.97-10.231.4611.3518.312.24
Bikaji Foods International		1.05-12.56-25.47-26.5-35.34-1.228.33
Orkla India		-0.43-6-7.06-14.18-23.3-8.46-5.17
Hindustan Foods		1.66-2.683.8312.5711.552.637.46
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		3.05-5.1425.425.9-16.46-2.220.05
Gopal Snacks		-0.770.46-4.28-7.58-26.89-11.61-7.14
ADF Foods		-1.778.38-7.1546.3238.844.448.12
Prataap Snacks		-0.02-5.68-11.589.49-0.086.217.99
Tasty Bite Eatables		3.3-6.362.0130.475.19-18.04-12.4
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		1.389.6928.3575.9921.716.774.01
HMA Agro Industries		9.7410.7219.2811.34-14.09-28.89-15.04
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		4.09-7.04-35.5122.5230.270.0338.3
Freshara Agro Exports		-2.46-16.1921.8798.48129.3142.0623.45
Krishival Foods		-0.3-8.81-4.2817.73-15.215.8655.64
Hexagon Nutrition		3.6910.2-5.1440.3940.3911.977.02
Lotus Chocolate Company		-14.52-2.03-9.45-9.45-9.45-3.26-1.97

Source: Dion Global

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About Shellz India

Shellz India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15490DL2012PLC235397 and registration number is 235397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 186.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kapil Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Shalini Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sapna Tomar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narinder Sethi
    Independent Director

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