Shellz India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15490DL2012PLC235397 and registration number is 235397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 186.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.