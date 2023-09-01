Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DN1990PLC000440 and registration number is 000440. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 363.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.