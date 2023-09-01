Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|22.22
|22.22
|10.00
|10.00
|-45.00
|83.33
|83.33
|1.66
|20.46
|64.47
|105.53
|40.23
|104.01
|-48.36
|-9.41
|-6.99
|-21.97
|-48.53
|252.10
|41,800.00
|20,850.00
|1.45
|1.26
|8.51
|20.88
|65.09
|301.66
|202.86
|4.28
|-2.56
|20.99
|25.13
|-17.38
|178.07
|22.39
|5.56
|2.15
|-8.30
|16.14
|-19.63
|168.87
|80.38
|9.49
|1.17
|-3.62
|-10.82
|-31.35
|-71.68
|-77.37
|12.51
|9.99
|2.59
|7.41
|36.81
|210.56
|77.50
|1.33
|9.75
|0.33
|10.14
|-25.49
|398.36
|39.45
|0
|0.15
|-44.83
|-45.74
|-77.93
|-78.51
|-81.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DN1990PLC000440 and registration number is 000440. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 363.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is ₹18.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is -1.22 and PB ratio of Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is -0.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is ₹.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is ₹1.05 and 52-week low of Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is ₹.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.