SHEKHAWATI POLY YARN LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.55 Closed
100.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.45₹0.55
₹0.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.40₹1.05
₹0.55
Open Price
₹0.50
Prev. Close
₹0.50
Volume
69,590

Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.58
  • R20.62
  • R30.68
  • Pivot
    0.52
  • S10.48
  • S20.42
  • S30.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.750.47
  • 100.860.47
  • 200.80.49
  • 500.730.53
  • 1000.690.57
  • 2000.550.56

Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.2222.2210.0010.00-45.0083.3383.33
1.6620.4664.47105.5340.23104.01-48.36
-9.41-6.99-21.97-48.53252.1041,800.0020,850.00
1.451.268.5120.8865.09301.66202.86
4.28-2.5620.9925.13-17.38178.0722.39
5.562.15-8.3016.14-19.63168.8780.38
9.491.17-3.62-10.82-31.35-71.68-77.37
12.519.992.597.4136.81210.5677.50
1.339.750.3310.14-25.49398.3639.45
00.15-44.83-45.74-77.93-78.51-81.76

Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. Share Holdings

Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd.

Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120DN1990PLC000440 and registration number is 000440. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 363.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Ramniranjan Ruia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jogi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Bagri
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Mundra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Poddar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd.?

The market cap of Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is ₹18.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is -1.22 and PB ratio of Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is -0.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is ₹.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is ₹1.05 and 52-week low of Shekhawati Poly Yarn Ltd. is ₹.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

