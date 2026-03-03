Facebook Pixel Code
Sheetal Universal Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHEETAL UNIVERSAL

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Sheetal Universal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹240.00 Closed
-0.81₹ -1.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sheetal Universal Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹233.00₹240.00
₹240.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.50₹264.95
₹240.00
Open Price
₹233.00
Prev. Close
₹241.95
Volume
4,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sheetal Universal has gained 26.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 217.25%.

Sheetal Universal’s current P/E of 28.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sheetal Universal Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sheetal Universal		-2.4413.4263.3291.24220.8647.1026.06
Nestle India		-3.05-2.163.047.1117.1111.538.92
Britannia Industries		-3.301.312.310.8629.6410.5411.35
Bikaji Foods International		0.36-4.98-9.55-19.59-3.5820.2314.73
Zydus Wellness		-5.03-9.54-9.71-18.6222.879.39-0.10
Orkla India		-0.545.90-4.94-18.63-18.63-6.64-4.04
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.49-14.36-22.38-26.97-24.0624.0920.48
Hindustan Foods		-0.46-0.76-9.05-9.08-7.69-5.281.96
Gopal Snacks		0.68-4.20-11.36-20.118.33-7.11-4.33
Prataap Snacks		-5.25-9.56-5.673.16-2.769.178.67
ADF Foods		-8.49-6.29-5.65-13.87-16.939.301.94
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.86-4.36-14.64-26.26-16.42-7.85-13.21
HMA Agro Industries		-5.72-3.71-15.80-17.18-21.27-24.49-15.51
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-3.82-12.18-19.34-10.7299.8229.0742.91
Krishival Foods		-0.83-4.36-30.22-26.0939.438.4749.73
Euro India Fresh Foods		-3.63-9.346.67-2.9424.4515.1118.08
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.65-9.88-14.92-52.35-38.4011.2549.97
Freshara Agro Exports		-4.630.3223.10-5.9522.2712.097.09
Foods & Inns		-4.75-7.98-24.11-36.75-36.50-23.62-8.57
Proventus Agrocom		0-4.46-6.2522.76-3.9911.666.84

Over the last one year, Sheetal Universal has gained 220.86% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Sheetal Universal has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).

Sheetal Universal Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sheetal Universal Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5244.86243.41
10244.6240.91
20228.62231.94
50200.12207.84
100172.14183.41
200149.68156.11

Sheetal Universal Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sheetal Universal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sheetal Universal Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sheetal Universal fact sheet for more information

About Sheetal Universal

Sheetal Universal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51219GJ2015PLC084270 and registration number is 084270. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Hiren Vallabhbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kajal Hiren Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nishant Shavjibhai Ramani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jagrutiben Ghanshyambhai Virani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jay Mansukh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sheetal Universal Share Price

What is the share price of Sheetal Universal?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheetal Universal is ₹240.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sheetal Universal?

The Sheetal Universal is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sheetal Universal?

The market cap of Sheetal Universal is ₹274.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sheetal Universal?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sheetal Universal are ₹240.00 and ₹233.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sheetal Universal?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheetal Universal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheetal Universal is ₹264.95 and 52-week low of Sheetal Universal is ₹73.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sheetal Universal performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sheetal Universal has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, 17.07% for the past month, 60.86% over 3 months, 217.25% over 1 year, 47.1% across 3 years, and 26.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sheetal Universal?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sheetal Universal are 28.95 and 6.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sheetal Universal News

