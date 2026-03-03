Here's the live share price of Sheetal Universal along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sheetal Universal has gained 26.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 217.25%.
Sheetal Universal’s current P/E of 28.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sheetal Universal
|-2.44
|13.42
|63.32
|91.24
|220.86
|47.10
|26.06
|Nestle India
|-3.05
|-2.16
|3.04
|7.11
|17.11
|11.53
|8.92
|Britannia Industries
|-3.30
|1.31
|2.31
|0.86
|29.64
|10.54
|11.35
|Bikaji Foods International
|0.36
|-4.98
|-9.55
|-19.59
|-3.58
|20.23
|14.73
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.03
|-9.54
|-9.71
|-18.62
|22.87
|9.39
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|-0.54
|5.90
|-4.94
|-18.63
|-18.63
|-6.64
|-4.04
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.49
|-14.36
|-22.38
|-26.97
|-24.06
|24.09
|20.48
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.46
|-0.76
|-9.05
|-9.08
|-7.69
|-5.28
|1.96
|Gopal Snacks
|0.68
|-4.20
|-11.36
|-20.11
|8.33
|-7.11
|-4.33
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.25
|-9.56
|-5.67
|3.16
|-2.76
|9.17
|8.67
|ADF Foods
|-8.49
|-6.29
|-5.65
|-13.87
|-16.93
|9.30
|1.94
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.86
|-4.36
|-14.64
|-26.26
|-16.42
|-7.85
|-13.21
|HMA Agro Industries
|-5.72
|-3.71
|-15.80
|-17.18
|-21.27
|-24.49
|-15.51
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-3.82
|-12.18
|-19.34
|-10.72
|99.82
|29.07
|42.91
|Krishival Foods
|-0.83
|-4.36
|-30.22
|-26.09
|39.43
|8.47
|49.73
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-3.63
|-9.34
|6.67
|-2.94
|24.45
|15.11
|18.08
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.65
|-9.88
|-14.92
|-52.35
|-38.40
|11.25
|49.97
|Freshara Agro Exports
|-4.63
|0.32
|23.10
|-5.95
|22.27
|12.09
|7.09
|Foods & Inns
|-4.75
|-7.98
|-24.11
|-36.75
|-36.50
|-23.62
|-8.57
|Proventus Agrocom
|0
|-4.46
|-6.25
|22.76
|-3.99
|11.66
|6.84
Over the last one year, Sheetal Universal has gained 220.86% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Sheetal Universal has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|244.86
|243.41
|10
|244.6
|240.91
|20
|228.62
|231.94
|50
|200.12
|207.84
|100
|172.14
|183.41
|200
|149.68
|156.11
In the latest quarter, Sheetal Universal remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 33.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sheetal Universal fact sheet for more information
Sheetal Universal Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51219GJ2015PLC084270 and registration number is 084270. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheetal Universal is ₹240.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sheetal Universal is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sheetal Universal is ₹274.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sheetal Universal are ₹240.00 and ₹233.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheetal Universal stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheetal Universal is ₹264.95 and 52-week low of Sheetal Universal is ₹73.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sheetal Universal has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, 17.07% for the past month, 60.86% over 3 months, 217.25% over 1 year, 47.1% across 3 years, and 26.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sheetal Universal are 28.95 and 6.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.