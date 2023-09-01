Follow Us

SHEETAL DIAMONDS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.06 Closed
1.980.66
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.74₹34.06
₹34.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.62₹36.00
₹34.06
Open Price
₹32.74
Prev. Close
₹33.40
Volume
88,450

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.5
  • R234.94
  • R335.82
  • Pivot
    33.62
  • S133.18
  • S232.3
  • S331.86

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.3133.98
  • 105.2633.9
  • 205.3632.53
  • 505.5327.48
  • 1005.6721.57
  • 2007.3315.75

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.4319.7678.14579.84508.213,504.231,145.34
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd. Share Holdings

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sheetal Diamonds Ltd.

Sheetal Diamonds Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L56912MH1994PLC083945 and registration number is 083945. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vinod T Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj V Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Nita P Shah
    Director

FAQs on Sheetal Diamonds Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sheetal Diamonds Ltd.?

The market cap of Sheetal Diamonds Ltd. is ₹34.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sheetal Diamonds Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sheetal Diamonds Ltd. is -128.29 and PB ratio of Sheetal Diamonds Ltd. is 10.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sheetal Diamonds Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheetal Diamonds Ltd. is ₹34.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sheetal Diamonds Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheetal Diamonds Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheetal Diamonds Ltd. is ₹36.00 and 52-week low of Sheetal Diamonds Ltd. is ₹3.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

