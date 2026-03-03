Here's the live share price of Sheel Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sheel Biotech has declined 10.44% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.39%.
Sheel Biotech’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sheel Biotech
|-7.94
|-16.59
|-26.60
|-42.39
|-42.39
|-16.79
|-10.44
|LT Foods
|-6.97
|-7.70
|-5.43
|-15.40
|13.71
|54.72
|45.28
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-5.57
|-14.62
|-19.04
|-22.25
|-2.01
|9.16
|16.19
|KRBL
|-6.07
|-6.43
|-16.32
|-27.66
|33.13
|-1.63
|10.37
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-3.57
|4.96
|19.66
|31.45
|37.51
|6.21
|14.82
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-6.67
|-17.93
|-24.04
|-36.85
|-24.99
|11.48
|7.49
|GRM Overseas
|-0.44
|-3.51
|1.31
|33.00
|112.15
|15.92
|0.10
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|-3.48
|-14.69
|-23.15
|-37.58
|49.01
|5.88
|3.49
|Sanstar
|-2.31
|-6.09
|-4.73
|-3.89
|-2.44
|-9.75
|-5.97
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-4.12
|2.80
|0.95
|-8.68
|-4.32
|15.56
|15.14
|Gulshan Polyols
|1.40
|17.54
|10.43
|-5.48
|4.04
|-6.61
|13.36
|AVT Natural Products
|-4.12
|-8.50
|-7.09
|-15.09
|11.55
|-10.85
|5.42
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|-6.90
|-6.83
|-19.82
|-40.12
|-34.77
|-31.88
|44.34
|Regaal Resources
|7.28
|18.72
|0.38
|-35.31
|-45.83
|-18.48
|-11.54
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|8.83
|11.54
|34.56
|15.15
|5.61
|2.00
|-1.79
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-8.08
|-15.53
|-31.06
|-34.92
|-29.03
|4.44
|17.59
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-3.25
|12.17
|6.88
|-3.42
|-26.03
|-21.65
|-13.62
|KCK Industries
|-5.54
|16.91
|-28.05
|-41.69
|-48.32
|82.09
|35.35
|TBI Corn
|-1.68
|-3.90
|-15.97
|-21.46
|-33.63
|-30.35
|-19.51
|Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture
|-5.00
|-21.40
|-31.29
|-31.11
|-4.25
|-24.48
|1.20
Over the last one year, Sheel Biotech has declined 42.39% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.71%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-2.01%), KRBL (33.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Sheel Biotech has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.28%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (16.19%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.92
|60.75
|10
|64.08
|62.61
|20
|66.36
|64.86
|50
|69.04
|68.67
|100
|67.8
|0
|200
|33.9
|0
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sheel Biotech fact sheet for more information
Sheel Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24239DL1991PLC046531 and registration number is 046531. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Support activities to agriculture and Other Activities including hunting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheel Biotech is ₹55.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sheel Biotech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sheel Biotech is ₹112.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sheel Biotech are ₹56.05 and ₹54.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheel Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheel Biotech is ₹95.55 and 52-week low of Sheel Biotech is ₹54.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sheel Biotech has shown returns of -7.94% over the past day, -12.27% for the past month, -30.1% over 3 months, -42.39% over 1 year, -16.79% across 3 years, and -10.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sheel Biotech are 0.00 and 1.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.56 per annum.