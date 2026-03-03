Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sheel Biotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHEEL BIOTECH

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Sheel Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹55.05 Closed
-7.94₹ -4.75
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sheel Biotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.05₹56.05
₹55.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.05₹95.55
₹55.05
Open Price
₹55.10
Prev. Close
₹59.80
Volume
32,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sheel Biotech has declined 10.44% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -42.39%.

Sheel Biotech’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sheel Biotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sheel Biotech		-7.94-16.59-26.60-42.39-42.39-16.79-10.44
LT Foods		-6.97-7.70-5.43-15.4013.7154.7245.28
Jubilant Ingrevia		-5.57-14.62-19.04-22.25-2.019.1616.19
KRBL		-6.07-6.43-16.32-27.6633.13-1.6310.37
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-3.574.9619.6631.4537.516.2114.82
Kaveri Seed Company		-6.67-17.93-24.04-36.85-24.9911.487.49
GRM Overseas		-0.44-3.511.3133.00112.1515.920.10
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		-3.48-14.69-23.15-37.5849.015.883.49
Sanstar		-2.31-6.09-4.73-3.89-2.44-9.75-5.97
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-4.122.800.95-8.68-4.3215.5615.14
Gulshan Polyols		1.4017.5410.43-5.484.04-6.6113.36
AVT Natural Products		-4.12-8.50-7.09-15.0911.55-10.855.42
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		-6.90-6.83-19.82-40.12-34.77-31.8844.34
Regaal Resources		7.2818.720.38-35.31-45.83-18.48-11.54
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		8.8311.5434.5615.155.612.00-1.79
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-8.08-15.53-31.06-34.92-29.034.4417.59
Indo US Bio-Tech		-3.2512.176.88-3.42-26.03-21.65-13.62
KCK Industries		-5.5416.91-28.05-41.69-48.3282.0935.35
TBI Corn		-1.68-3.90-15.97-21.46-33.63-30.35-19.51
Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture		-5.00-21.40-31.29-31.11-4.25-24.481.20

Over the last one year, Sheel Biotech has declined 42.39% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.71%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-2.01%), KRBL (33.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Sheel Biotech has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.28%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (16.19%).

Sheel Biotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sheel Biotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.9260.75
1064.0862.61
2066.3664.86
5069.0468.67
10067.80
20033.90

Sheel Biotech Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sheel Biotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sheel Biotech fact sheet for more information

About Sheel Biotech

Sheel Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24239DL1991PLC046531 and registration number is 046531. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Support activities to agriculture and Other Activities including hunting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 101.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Satya Narayan Chandak
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Divye Chandak
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Chandak
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mini Chadha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Srivastava
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyamsundar Bang
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sheel Biotech Share Price

What is the share price of Sheel Biotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sheel Biotech is ₹55.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sheel Biotech?

The Sheel Biotech is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sheel Biotech?

The market cap of Sheel Biotech is ₹112.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sheel Biotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sheel Biotech are ₹56.05 and ₹54.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sheel Biotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sheel Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sheel Biotech is ₹95.55 and 52-week low of Sheel Biotech is ₹54.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sheel Biotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sheel Biotech has shown returns of -7.94% over the past day, -12.27% for the past month, -30.1% over 3 months, -42.39% over 1 year, -16.79% across 3 years, and -10.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sheel Biotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sheel Biotech are 0.00 and 1.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 6.56 per annum.

Sheel Biotech News

More Sheel Biotech News
icon
Market Pulse