SHASHWAT FURNISHING SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.00₹28.00
₹28.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.50₹49.00
₹28.00
Open Price
₹28.00
Prev. Close
₹28.00
Volume
0

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R128
  • R228
  • R328
  • Pivot
    28
  • S128
  • S228
  • S328

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.2729.19
  • 1043.0931.42
  • 2041.5534.64
  • 5031.180
  • 10015.590
  • 2007.790

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
01.82-6.67-7.44-31.71-38.19-38.19
3.764.3322.1635.172.67351.28209.38
3.6311.0917.2933.43-16.04721.06839.80
-2.45-3.290.6518.38-14.8881.04-20.28
10.2535.74128.38218.57215.14929.87268.08
-0.7231.309.6834.3316.6719.32-62.68
-1.07-7.55-14.9341.201.23526.7869.79
0.56-5.03-2.3816.89-31.69151.4018.41
0.535.6230.3012.95-17.59824.81891.94
-0.64-5.477.8733.028.32183.09183.09
0-4.55-10.10-25.0331.58374.45225.00
21.1411.9111.05-11.16-36.26-22.57-80.87
2.9627.3954.1459.0551.5233.56-1.36
0.098.8011.11-4.88-30.2235.61-51.17
17.1648.5421.9943.7252.36-77.24-90.11

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
08 Oct, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.
29 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd.

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U20299RJ2021PLC073899 and registration number is 073899. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hitesh Karnawat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Lalit Ghewarchand Karnawat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mayuri Karnawat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Adesh Bhansali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Bokariya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Neelabh Gotecha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is ₹5.85 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is 1.41 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is ₹28.00 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is ₹27.50 as on Aug 24, 2023.

