What is the share price of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is ₹77.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Shashwat Furnishing Solutions? The Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions? The market cap of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is ₹16.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions are ₹77.80 and ₹63.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shashwat Furnishing Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is ₹143.46 and 52-week low of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is ₹63.00 as on .

How has the Shashwat Furnishing Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Shashwat Furnishing Solutions has shown returns of 14.7% over the past day, 14.7% for the past month, -18.79% over 3 months, 13.05% over 1 year, 41.43% across 3 years, and 11.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions are -45.74 and 4.89 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global