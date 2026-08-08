Here's the live share price of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shashwat Furnishing Solutions
|14.70
|14.70
|-18.79
|-18.93
|13.05
|41.43
|11.42
|Sheela Foam
|-14.25
|-10.27
|17.14
|10.56
|-0.23
|-16.54
|-10.67
|Responsive Industries
|-1.75
|-20.34
|-8.08
|-11.48
|-17.61
|-7.60
|5.62
|Wakefit Innovations
|1.96
|1.67
|-3.33
|-31.28
|-33.57
|-12.74
|-7.85
|BirlaNu
|22.50
|21.88
|2.97
|-4.83
|-16.59
|-19.37
|-22.63
|Stanley Lifestyles
|-5.84
|-4.99
|-15.03
|-17.84
|-52.51
|-32.22
|-20.81
|Tirupati Foam
|-4.21
|37.18
|2.54
|12.34
|0.44
|-4.25
|-2.10
|Milestone Furniture
|0
|-4.97
|-12.47
|-8.46
|165.05
|67.95
|-2.24
|Golden Carpets
|-0.17
|-1.83
|-9.10
|7.78
|-14.58
|6.51
|15.50
|Magenta Lifecare
|0
|4.10
|-8.64
|-23.05
|-23.74
|-40.11
|-26.48
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shashwat Furnishing Solutions has gained 13.05% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-0.23%), Responsive Industries (-17.61%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Shashwat Furnishing Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.67%) and Responsive Industries (5.62%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|77.83
|77.52
|10
|84.72
|81.35
|20
|87.67
|86.42
|50
|98.36
|89.25
|100
|80.46
|81.49
|200
|60.55
|61.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shashwat Furnishing Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Shashwat Furnishing - Intimation Of Book Closure
|Aug 06, 2026, 02:15 AM IST IST
|Shashwat Furnishing - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:27 AM IST IST
|Shashwat Furnishing - Intimation Of Appointment Of Internal Auditor And Secretarial Auditor Of The Company Pursuant To Regula
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Shashwat Furnishing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 02:59 AM IST IST
|Shashwat Furnishing - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And D
Source: Dion Global
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U20299RJ2021PLC073899 and registration number is 073899. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is ₹77.80 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is ₹16.24 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions are ₹77.80 and ₹63.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shashwat Furnishing Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is ₹143.46 and 52-week low of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is ₹63.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Shashwat Furnishing Solutions has shown returns of 14.7% over the past day, 14.7% for the past month, -18.79% over 3 months, 13.05% over 1 year, 41.43% across 3 years, and 11.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions are -45.74 and 4.89 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global