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Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Share Price

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BSE

SHASHWAT FURNISHING SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Theme
Water Management

Here's the live share price of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.80 Closed
14.70₹ 9.97
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.00₹77.80
₹77.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.00₹143.46
₹77.80
Open Price
₹63.00
Prev. Close
₹67.83
Volume
19,500

Source: Dion Global

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions		14.7014.70-18.79-18.9313.0541.4311.42
Sheela Foam		-14.25-10.2717.1410.56-0.23-16.54-10.67
Responsive Industries		-1.75-20.34-8.08-11.48-17.61-7.605.62
Wakefit Innovations		1.961.67-3.33-31.28-33.57-12.74-7.85
BirlaNu		22.5021.882.97-4.83-16.59-19.37-22.63
Stanley Lifestyles		-5.84-4.99-15.03-17.84-52.51-32.22-20.81
Tirupati Foam		-4.2137.182.5412.340.44-4.25-2.10
Milestone Furniture		0-4.97-12.47-8.46165.0567.95-2.24
Golden Carpets		-0.17-1.83-9.107.78-14.586.5115.50
Magenta Lifecare		04.10-8.64-23.05-23.74-40.11-26.48

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shashwat Furnishing Solutions has gained 13.05% compared to peers like Sheela Foam (-0.23%), Responsive Industries (-17.61%), Wakefit Innovations (-33.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Shashwat Furnishing Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Sheela Foam (-10.67%) and Responsive Industries (5.62%).

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
577.8377.52
1084.7281.35
2087.6786.42
5098.3689.25
10080.4681.49
20060.5561.64

Source: Dion Global

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shashwat Furnishing Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.95%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTShashwat Furnishing - Intimation Of Book Closure
Aug 06, 2026, 02:15 AM IST ISTShashwat Furnishing - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 05, 2026, 05:27 AM IST ISTShashwat Furnishing - Intimation Of Appointment Of Internal Auditor And Secretarial Auditor Of The Company Pursuant To Regula
Jul 31, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTShashwat Furnishing - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 02:59 AM IST ISTShashwat Furnishing - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And D

Source: Dion Global

About Shashwat Furnishing Solutions

Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U20299RJ2021PLC073899 and registration number is 073899. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Furniture, Furnishing & Flooring. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hitesh Karnawat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Lalit Ghewarchand Karnawat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mayuri Karnawat
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Neelabh Gotecha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Bokariya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Adesh Bhansali
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is ₹77.80 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shashwat Furnishing Solutions?

The Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions?

The market cap of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is ₹16.24 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions are ₹77.80 and ₹63.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shashwat Furnishing Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is ₹143.46 and 52-week low of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions is ₹63.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Shashwat Furnishing Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shashwat Furnishing Solutions has shown returns of 14.7% over the past day, 14.7% for the past month, -18.79% over 3 months, 13.05% over 1 year, 41.43% across 3 years, and 11.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions are -45.74 and 4.89 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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