MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|08 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|29 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U20299RJ2021PLC073899 and registration number is 073899. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is ₹5.85 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is 1.41 as on Aug 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is ₹28.00 as on Aug 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd. is ₹27.50 as on Aug 24, 2023.