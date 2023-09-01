Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|22.97
|23.34
|22.79
|14.60
|115.76
|54.63
|59.55
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Sep, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2007PLC052114 and registration number is 052114. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹43.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is 77.75 and PB ratio of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is 3.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹41.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹14.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.