SHASHIJIT INFRAPROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.75 Closed
-0.71-0.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.75₹43.78
₹41.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.35₹44.00
₹41.75
Open Price
₹43.44
Prev. Close
₹42.05
Volume
99,053

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.1
  • R244.46
  • R345.13
  • Pivot
    42.43
  • S141.07
  • S240.4
  • S339.04

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.5639.93
  • 1017.4337.84
  • 2016.7536.15
  • 5017.2634.86
  • 10017.8634.05
  • 20022.3732.2

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.9723.3422.7914.60115.7654.6359.55
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. Share Holdings

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Sep, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2007PLC052114 and registration number is 052114. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shashi Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Aakruti Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dheeraj Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd.?

The market cap of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹43.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is 77.75 and PB ratio of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is 3.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹41.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹44.00 and 52-week low of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹14.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

