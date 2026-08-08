What is the share price of Shashijit Infraprojects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shashijit Infraprojects is ₹2.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Shashijit Infraprojects? The Shashijit Infraprojects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shashijit Infraprojects? The market cap of Shashijit Infraprojects is ₹20.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shashijit Infraprojects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shashijit Infraprojects are ₹3.17 and ₹2.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shashijit Infraprojects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shashijit Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shashijit Infraprojects is ₹6.64 and 52-week low of Shashijit Infraprojects is ₹1.92 as on .

How has the Shashijit Infraprojects performed historically in terms of returns? The Shashijit Infraprojects has shown returns of -4.35% over the past day, 34.91% for the past month, 1.78% over 3 months, -53.27% over 1 year, -25.09% across 3 years, and -14.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shashijit Infraprojects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shashijit Infraprojects are 42.43 and 1.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global