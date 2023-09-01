What is the Market Cap of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd.? The market cap of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹43.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is 77.75 and PB ratio of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is 3.66 as on .

What is the share price of Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is ₹41.75 as on .