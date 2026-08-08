Here's the live share price of Shashijit Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shashijit Infraprojects
|13.94
|34.91
|1.78
|-10.06
|-53.27
|-25.09
|-14.75
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shashijit Infraprojects has declined 53.27% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Shashijit Infraprojects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.55
|2.75
|10
|2.51
|2.64
|20
|2.38
|2.52
|50
|2.37
|2.47
|100
|2.53
|2.66
|200
|3.2
|3.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shashijit Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 62.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Shashijit Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The C
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|Shashijit Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Update On Ongoing Matter Before The Hon''ble High Court Of
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Shashijit Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Shashijit Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Update On Ongoing Matter Before The Hon''''ble High Court
|Jun 20, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Shashijit Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Update On Ongoing Matter Before The Hon''ble High Court Of
Source: Dion Global
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2007PLC052114 and registration number is 052114. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shashijit Infraprojects is ₹2.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shashijit Infraprojects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shashijit Infraprojects is ₹20.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shashijit Infraprojects are ₹3.17 and ₹2.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shashijit Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shashijit Infraprojects is ₹6.64 and 52-week low of Shashijit Infraprojects is ₹1.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shashijit Infraprojects has shown returns of -4.35% over the past day, 34.91% for the past month, 1.78% over 3 months, -53.27% over 1 year, -25.09% across 3 years, and -14.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shashijit Infraprojects are 42.43 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global