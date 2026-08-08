Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Shashijit Infraprojects Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHASHIJIT INFRAPROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Shashijit Infraprojects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.86 Closed
-4.35₹ -0.13
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shashijit Infraprojects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.80₹3.17
₹2.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.92₹6.64
₹2.86
Open Price
₹2.99
Prev. Close
₹2.99
Volume
24,869

Source: Dion Global

Shashijit Infraprojects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shashijit Infraprojects		13.9434.911.78-10.06-53.27-25.09-14.75
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shashijit Infraprojects has declined 53.27% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Shashijit Infraprojects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Shashijit Infraprojects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shashijit Infraprojects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.552.75
102.512.64
202.382.52
502.372.47
1002.532.66
2003.23.22

Source: Dion Global

Shashijit Infraprojects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shashijit Infraprojects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 62.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Shashijit Infraprojects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTShashijit Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The C
Jul 27, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTShashijit Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Update On Ongoing Matter Before The Hon''ble High Court Of
Jul 15, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTShashijit Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTShashijit Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Update On Ongoing Matter Before The Hon''''ble High Court
Jun 20, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTShashijit Infra. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) - Update On Ongoing Matter Before The Hon''ble High Court Of

Source: Dion Global

About Shashijit Infraprojects

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ2007PLC052114 and registration number is 052114. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Aakruti Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Shashi Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dheeraj Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chintan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shashijit Infraprojects Share Price

What is the share price of Shashijit Infraprojects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shashijit Infraprojects is ₹2.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shashijit Infraprojects?

The Shashijit Infraprojects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shashijit Infraprojects?

The market cap of Shashijit Infraprojects is ₹20.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shashijit Infraprojects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shashijit Infraprojects are ₹3.17 and ₹2.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shashijit Infraprojects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shashijit Infraprojects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shashijit Infraprojects is ₹6.64 and 52-week low of Shashijit Infraprojects is ₹1.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shashijit Infraprojects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shashijit Infraprojects has shown returns of -4.35% over the past day, 34.91% for the past month, 1.78% over 3 months, -53.27% over 1 year, -25.09% across 3 years, and -14.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shashijit Infraprojects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shashijit Infraprojects are 42.43 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Shashijit Infraprojects News

More Shashijit Infraprojects News
Market Pulse