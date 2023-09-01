Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sharp Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1977PLC031241 and registration number is 031241. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sharp Investments Ltd. is ₹19.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sharp Investments Ltd. is -250.0 and PB ratio of Sharp Investments Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharp Investments Ltd. is ₹.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharp Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharp Investments Ltd. is ₹2.45 and 52-week low of Sharp Investments Ltd. is ₹.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.