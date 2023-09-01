What is the Market Cap of Sharp Investments Ltd.? The market cap of Sharp Investments Ltd. is ₹19.37 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sharp Investments Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sharp Investments Ltd. is -250.0 and PB ratio of Sharp Investments Ltd. is 0.68 as on .

What is the share price of Sharp Investments Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharp Investments Ltd. is ₹.80 as on .