Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sharp Investments Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHARP INVESTMENTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.80 Closed
3.90.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sharp Investments Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.79₹0.80
₹0.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.62₹2.45
₹0.80
Open Price
₹0.80
Prev. Close
₹0.77
Volume
6,03,337

Sharp Investments Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.8
  • R20.81
  • R30.81
  • Pivot
    0.8
  • S10.79
  • S20.79
  • S30.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.820.74
  • 101.840.73
  • 201.860.72
  • 501.890.79
  • 1001.930.94
  • 2002.651.19

Sharp Investments Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.118.11-30.43-33.88-55.31280.95321.05
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sharp Investments Ltd. Share Holdings

Sharp Investments Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sharp Investments Ltd.

Sharp Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1977PLC031241 and registration number is 031241. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sagr Mal Nahata
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sujit Kumar Panda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anushri Pal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip Kumar Bej
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Malti Jaiswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishi Kant Tiwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sharp Investments Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sharp Investments Ltd.?

The market cap of Sharp Investments Ltd. is ₹19.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sharp Investments Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sharp Investments Ltd. is -250.0 and PB ratio of Sharp Investments Ltd. is 0.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sharp Investments Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharp Investments Ltd. is ₹.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharp Investments Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharp Investments Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharp Investments Ltd. is ₹2.45 and 52-week low of Sharp Investments Ltd. is ₹.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data