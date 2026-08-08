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Sharp Investments Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHARP INVESTMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sharp Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.35 Closed
2.94₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sharp Investments Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.34₹0.36
₹0.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.29₹0.66
₹0.35
Open Price
₹0.36
Prev. Close
₹0.34
Volume
2,79,204

Source: Dion Global

Sharp Investments Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sharp Investments		0-5.41-22.22-31.37-44.44-20.63-13.19
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sharp Investments has declined 44.44% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharp Investments has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Sharp Investments Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sharp Investments Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.350.35
100.350.35
200.360.36
500.370.37
1000.380.38
2000.410.43

Source: Dion Global

Sharp Investments Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sharp Investments saw a drop in promoter holding to 19.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 80.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sharp Investments Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTSharp Investments - Submission Of Corrigendum To The Notice Of 49Th Annual General Meeting.
Jul 30, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTSharp Investments - Corrigendum To The Notice Of The 49Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 7Th August'' 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTSharp Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTSharp Investments - Intimation Of Closure Of Register Of Members & Share Transfer Books Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of SEBI (Li
Jul 15, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTSharp Investments - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Sharp Investments

Sharp Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1977PLC031241 and registration number is 031241. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sagr Mal Nahata
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sujit Kumar Panda
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjib Dutta
    Director
  • Mrs. Basanti Roy
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay Pratap Singh
    Director

FAQs on Sharp Investments Share Price

What is the share price of Sharp Investments?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharp Investments is ₹0.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sharp Investments?

The Sharp Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharp Investments?

The market cap of Sharp Investments is ₹8.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharp Investments?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharp Investments are ₹0.36 and ₹0.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharp Investments?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharp Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharp Investments is ₹0.66 and 52-week low of Sharp Investments is ₹0.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sharp Investments performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sharp Investments has shown returns of 5.88% over the past day, -2.7% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -42.86% over 1 year, -19.88% across 3 years, and -12.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharp Investments?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharp Investments are 57.38 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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