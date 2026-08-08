What is the share price of Sharp Investments? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharp Investments is ₹0.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Sharp Investments? The Sharp Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharp Investments? The market cap of Sharp Investments is ₹8.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharp Investments? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharp Investments are ₹0.36 and ₹0.34.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharp Investments? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharp Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharp Investments is ₹0.66 and 52-week low of Sharp Investments is ₹0.29 as on .

How has the Sharp Investments performed historically in terms of returns? The Sharp Investments has shown returns of 5.88% over the past day, -2.7% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -42.86% over 1 year, -19.88% across 3 years, and -12.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharp Investments? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharp Investments are 57.38 and 0.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global