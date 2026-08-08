Here's the live share price of Sharp Investments along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sharp Investments
|0
|-5.41
|-22.22
|-31.37
|-44.44
|-20.63
|-13.19
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sharp Investments has declined 44.44% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharp Investments has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.35
|0.35
|10
|0.35
|0.35
|20
|0.36
|0.36
|50
|0.37
|0.37
|100
|0.38
|0.38
|200
|0.41
|0.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sharp Investments saw a drop in promoter holding to 19.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 80.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Sharp Investments - Submission Of Corrigendum To The Notice Of 49Th Annual General Meeting.
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Sharp Investments - Corrigendum To The Notice Of The 49Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 7Th August'' 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Sharp Investments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Sharp Investments - Intimation Of Closure Of Register Of Members & Share Transfer Books Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of SEBI (Li
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Sharp Investments - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Sharp Investments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1977 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1977PLC031241 and registration number is 031241. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharp Investments is ₹0.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sharp Investments is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sharp Investments is ₹8.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharp Investments are ₹0.36 and ₹0.34.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharp Investments stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharp Investments is ₹0.66 and 52-week low of Sharp Investments is ₹0.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sharp Investments has shown returns of 5.88% over the past day, -2.7% for the past month, -20.0% over 3 months, -42.86% over 1 year, -19.88% across 3 years, and -12.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharp Investments are 57.38 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global