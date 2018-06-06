Shares of United Spirits, Bank of Baroda, Idea, RCom, Infosys, Hindustan Copper, Yes Bank in focus today

The early indicator of NSE Nifty was trading little changed, down 0.19% at 10,586.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

Indian share markets are likely to open lower on Wednesday as market participants seemed to have turned cautious ahead of the outcome of second bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which is due at 2:30 pm today, 6 June 2018. The early indicator of NSE Nifty was trading little changed, down 0.19% at 10,586.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. Meanwhile, most of the Asian stocks traded higher in the early session after Nasdaq closed at the record high on tech boost. The concerns about Italy’s debt prompted investors to move into lower-risk government debt elsewhere, pushing US Treasury yields down from recent highs, Reuters said in a report.

These shares will be in focus today

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda has increased the (MCLR) marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 5 basis points across various tenors.

United Spirits: United Spirits has received the shareholders’ nod for the stock split of equity and preference shares in ratio 1:5.

Hindustan Copper: Hindustan Copper was aiming Rs 2,000 crore revenue in the current fiscal while, efforts to create wealth from waste will add to Rs 50 crore directly to its bottom line.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank has launched a deposit scheme which could fetch up to 8% for a tenure of little over 18 months.

Infosys: Infosys has deployed its Finacle core banking and analytics solutions at Bank Sohar, one of the fastest growing banks in Oman.

Idea & RCom: India’s sharemarket saw heavy sell-off in most of the mid-cap and small-cap stocks on Tuesday with scrips of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group’s telecom firm RCom plunging more than 8% and Aditya Birla Group’s telecom venture Idea Cellular slipping 10% intraday. Shares of Idea (down 9.96%) and RCom (down 7.94%) were the top five losers among ‘A’ of BSE on Tuesday.