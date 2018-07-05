Shares of RIL, Titan, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Vijaya Bank, Future Lifestyle Fashions in focus today

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.03% at 10,770 on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

Indian equity markets are likely to open flat on Thursday as most of the Asian stocks inched lower in the early session today ahead of the trade tariff deadline due later tomorrow. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.03% at 10,770 on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

Shares in news on Thursday, 5 July 2018

RIL: The Mukesh Ambani-controlled oil-to-textile-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is all set to hold its 41st AGM (Annual General Meeting) today. Check RIL AGM details here

Yes Bank: Yes Bank has received approval from capital markets regulator SEBI to start mutual fund business.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank has said its mortgage loan portfolio crossed the Rs 1.5-trillion milestone, making it the largest private player in the segment, and the lender is targeting to grow it to Rs 2 trillion by FY20, PTI reported citing Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank.

Vijaya Bank: Vijaya Bank has raised the marginal cost of the funds-based lending rate for select tenors by up to 0.5%.

Future Lifestyle Fashions: Future Lifestyle Fashions will be acquiring 29.9% stake in London-listed e-commerce fashion firm Koovs for GBP 15.3 million.

Titan: Titan has said that its watches and eyewear divisions businesses have shown good growth in the first quarter of FY19 but the reported revenue growth will look optically subdued due to GST transition.