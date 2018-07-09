Shares of PNB, JP Associates, Fortis Healthcare, Ashok Leyland, Tata Steel, United Bank of India in news today

The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 0.69% higher at 10,840 on the Singapore Exchange on Monday. (Image: Reuters)

The domestic share markets surged higher in the morning deals on Monday after starting in positive territory with BSE Sensex rising more than 250 points tracking the upbeat Asian stock markets. The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 0.69% higher at 10,840 on the Singapore Exchange on Monday.

PNB: Dues from big wilful defaulters of Punjab National Bank fell by 0.87% to Rs 15,354.52 crore on 30 June compared to previous month.

Ashok Leyland: Ashok Leyland is planning to expand its light commercial vehicle business, international operations and defence mobility segment, PTI reported citing Dheeraj G Hinduja, Chairman.

Jaiprakash Associates: Jaiprakash Associates has bagged Rs 2,850-crore contract from Chenab Valley Power Projects to construct diversion tunnel and concrete face dam for a hydro-electric project in Jammu and Kashmir, taking its order book to about Rs 14,000 crore, PTI reported citing unidentified sources.

Fortis Healthcare: Independent auditor of the Fortis Healthcare, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP has said the Board of Fortis Healthcare are unable at present to determine whether a fraud has occurred on the company.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel has reported 7.82% rise in domestic production at 3.17 million tonne and 8% increase in sales at 2.97 mt in the June quarter.

United Bank of India: United Bank of India is expecting to recover around Rs 3,000 crore out of a total of Rs 5,951 crore, by way of resolutions through the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), a PTI report said citing Pawan Bajaj, MD and CEO, United Bank of India.