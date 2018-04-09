Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels zoom 28% in debut trade

Shares of hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotels surged nearly 28 percent in debut trade today against the issue price of Rs 56. The stock listed at Rs 61.60, a sharp gain of 10 percent over the issue price on BSE. Intra-day, it soared 31.96 percent to Rs 73.90. The stock finally ended at Rs 71.60, up 27.85 per cent.On NSE, it zoomed 27.94 percent to settle at Rs 71.65 .
In terms of equity volume, 88 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 6 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.The company’s market valuation stood at Rs 5,630.71 crore.Its initial public offer was opened during March 26-28 and was subscribed 1.2 times.
The price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 54-56.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India and J P Morgan India were the global co-ordinators and book running lead managers to the offer.