Shares of Hero MotoCorp, ICICI Securities, ONGC, Tata Power, Central Bank of India in focus today

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Tuesday following a subdued trading activity in Asian markets with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng falling nearly 2%. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.15% at 10,634 on Singapore Exchange on Tuesday.

These stocks will be in the news today, 3 July 2018

Central Bank of India: Central Bank of India will raise up to Rs 8,000 crore of equity capital.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp posted a 13% rise in the vehicle sales for the month of June at 7,04,562 units as compared to the corresponding month last year, while its first-quarter sales crossed 2.1 million units. Further, Hero MotoCorp has increased product prices by up to Rs 500 with immediate effect in order to partially offset rising input costs.

ICICI Securities: SEBI is believed to have found ICICI Prudential MF in violation of rules during the last day bidding for IPO of the group firm ICICI Securities and has asked the fund house to pay back Rs 240 crore, with 15% interest, to its five schemes from which the money was taken for the shares, PTI reported citing unidentified sources.

Tata Power: Tata Power will be seeking shareholders’ nod to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore.

ONGC: ONGC’s board has given in-principle approval for exploring options for a restructuring of the group firms including the merger of subsidiaries MRPL and HPCL.