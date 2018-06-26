Shares of Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Gujarat NRE Coke, KRBL, Jet Airways in focus today

The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures dropped 0.23% to 10,735.5 at Singapore Exchange on Tuesday. (Image: Wiki)

India’s share markets opened lower on Tuesday but recovered partly within minutes following the surge in share prices of heavyweight companies such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Infosys, TCS. The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures dropped 0.23% to 10,735.5 at Singapore Exchange on Tuesday.

Karur Vysya Bank: Karur Vysya Bank is planning to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore through a mix of equity and debt.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda is planning to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore through various instruments, including preference issue of shares, rights issue or a follow-on public offer.

Gujarat NRE Coke: Shareholders of Gujarat NRE Coke, which is facing liquidation, will meet on July 16 to vote on company’s revival plans.

ICICI Bank: A preliminary examination by regulator Sebi has favoured adjudication proceedings against ICICI Bank and its CEO Chanda Kochhar for alleged violation of listing disclosure norms regarding ‘conflict of interest’ in business dealings of her husband with Videocon group, PTI reported. Further, ICICI Bank may face a penalty of up to Rs 25 crore under the relevant Sebi regulations for such lapses, while the fine for Kochhar may go up to Rs 1 crore, besides other penal actions, a PTI report said citing an unidentified senior official.

KRBL: KRBL shares tanked 20% on Monday amid concerns over its alleged involvement in the Agusta Westland helicopter scam.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways has entered into an agreement with Boeing to purchase 75 more 737 MAX aircraft.