Shares of Airtel, ICICI Prudential, RInfra, MOIL, IDFC Bank, Hindustan Copper, Reliance Naval in focus today

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.16% at 10,605 on Singapore Exchange on Tuesday. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock markets are likely to open flat on Tuesday as most of the Wall Street indices ended in negative territory with Dow Industrials finishing losing about 14 points. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.16% at 10,605 on Singapore Exchange on Tuesday. Amid the ongoing earnings season, India’s largest telecom company Bharti Airtel is all set to announce its financial results for the quarter and the year ended 31 March 2018 later today. Other major companies which are also scheduled to report the Q4 results for FY18 include GIC Housing Finance, IDFC Bank, ICICI Prudential Life, Reliance Home Finance, Raymond, HUDCO, Zensar Tech, Coromandel International, Network18 Media, Oberoi Realty, Persistent Systems, Tinplate, TV18 Broadcast, Bharat Immunologicals, DCM Shriram, India Grid Trust, Pioneer Distilleries, Sadbhav Engineering, Tejas Networks, Supreme Petrochem and TRF.

These stocks will be in focus today

Hindustan Copper & MOIL: Hindustan Copper has signed a MoU with Manganese Ore (India) Ltd (MOIL) for the Malanjkhand Copper Project, with an objective to create long-term business synergy for both the companies.

Bharti Airtel: Airtel has announced network expansion plans for Gujarat to strengthen its mobile broadband footprint in the region with the rollout of 6,000 new sites and 2,000 kilometres of the optic fibre in the current financial year.

Reliance Infrastructure: Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) today reported a 291% rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March at Rs 160.14 crore on the back of higher revenues.

LIC Housing Finance: LIC Housing Finance reported a little rise of 2% in its net profit at Rs 539.33 crore in the quarter ended March, due to rise in bad loans.

Reliance Naval and Engineering: Reliance Naval and Engineering standalone loss widened to Rs 408.6 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 as against a loss of Rs 139.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel’s consolidated net profit rose 2% to Rs 606 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018, impacted by some telecom operators closing or merging their businesses.