Shares in the news on 13 June 2018: RIL, TCS, Yes Bank, PNB, Page Industries

Indian share market opened on a positive note on Wednesday with BSE Sensex index rising about 150 points despite most of the Asian shares dipped in the early session ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.2% at 10,824.5 on Wednesday.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank has received shareholders’ approval for raising $1 billion from various instruments, including Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs). Further, the shareholders of India’s fifth-largest private sector lender Yes Bank also approved the re-appointment of Rana Kapoor as MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of 3 years, with effect from 1 September 2018 which is subject to the RBI nod.

PNB: Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded Counterparty Risk Rating (CRR) of PNB to Baa3 from Ba1 following the bank’s strong recovery and the government’s continued support.

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd has completed the acquisition of nearly 73% stake in AI-based education technology provider Embibe. Meanwhile, the telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm has started offering 1.5 GB additional data per day to customers on all pre-paid plans priced in the range of Rs 149 to Rs 499

TCS: The board of India’s largest IT company TCS will consider buyback proposal at the board meeting scheduled on 15 June.

Page Industries: The Bengaluru-based innerwear maker Page Industries has said that its license to manufacture apparels under the name of Jockey has been extended till December 2040.