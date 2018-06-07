Shares in news today: Syndicate Bank, Videocon Industries, Canara Bank, McLeod Russel, IEX

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading up 0.45% at 10,743.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday. (Image: Wiki)

The domestic share market is likely to open higher on Thursday following the uptick in the regional Asian markets on the back of strong fundaments while the market participants’ focus shifts to G7 and US-North Korea meetings. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading up 0.45% at 10,743.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

These shares will be in news/focus today

Syndicate Bank: Syndicate Bank will raise Rs 5,000 crore through issuance of equity shares.

Videocon Industries: The NCLT has admitted Videocon Industries under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and the debt-ridden firm is hopeful that its lenders will be able to recover up to 80% of the Rs 20,000-crore debt. According to a PTI report, Videocon Industries’ chairman Venugopal Dhoot said, “We hope that the banks will recover nearly 70-80% of total loan of Rs 20,000 crore. We would like to have a situation where the entire process is seamless and within the stipulated time frame of 180 days.”

Canara Bank: The UK financial sector regulator FCA today imposed a fine of 896,100 pounds (about Rs 8 crore) on the London branch of Canara Bank and also stopped it from accepting deposits for nearly 5 months for not adhering to anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, PTI report said.

IEX: Societe Generale and Morgan Stanley (France) SAS has sold their stake worth over Rs 51 crore in Indian Energy Exchange (IEX).

McLeod Russel: McLeod Russel India has decided to sell eight of its tea gardens in Upper Assam, manufacturing 10.5 million kilos annually, to M K Shah Exports Limited (MKSEL).