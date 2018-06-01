Shares in news today: RInfra, Idea, ONGC, PNB, DLF, Power Finance, Dilip Buildcon, RNaval

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.14% at 10,731 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday. (Image: Wiki)

Indian stock markets are likely to open marginally higher on Friday tracking the upbeat Asian peers as Japanese Nikkei, South Korean Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced up to 0.8% despite Wall Street plunge. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.14% at 10,731 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

These shares will be in focus today

ONGC: The government may ask state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) to bear fuel subsidy to help cut petrol and diesel prices, PTI reported citing unidentified sources.

Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon has won Rs 1,750-crore highway project in Maharashtra for construction of access-controlled Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway.

PNB: Punjab National Bank revised upwards the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) for select tenors by 0.05-0.10%, effective today.

Reliance Infrastructure: Reliance Infrastructure will raise up to Rs 385 crore via an issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Idea Cellular: Idea Cellular has completed the sale of approximately 9,900 mobile towers to ATC’s Indian arm for Rs 4,000 crore.

Power Finance Corporation: Power Finance Corporation is aiming to get a provision write-back of over Rs 800 crore through the upgradation of distressed government assets in the current financial year, PTI reported.

DLF: SEBI had imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on realty major DLF for making “wrong disclosures” with regard to utilisation of funds raised through the IPO.

Reliance Naval and Engineering: Exchanges have revised circuit filter on Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd to 20%.