Shares in news today: Karnataka Bank, Cyient, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies, Fortis Healthcare

Indian equity markets are likely to open in green today tracking recovery in Asian markets. Asian markets consolidated after the previous day’s big tumble, Reuters reported. The early indicator of Nifty, the Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) traded at 10,979 points, up 31.50 points or 0.29% on Thursday.

These stocks will be in focus on July 12, 2018:

Karnataka Bank, Cyient: PSU bank Karnataka Bank and IT firm Cyient will announce their quarterly numbers on Thursday.

Sun Pharma: The pharmaceutical company’s arm DUSA has filed trade secret misappropriation and tortious interference claims in an ongoing patent infringement lawsuit against Biofrontera.

HCL Technologies: The company’s board will consider share buyback proposal on July 12, Thursday.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday said its board will meet on July 13 to consider raising funds through issue of securities on a preferential allotment basis, PTI reported.

OMCs: Global benchmark Brent crude oil had its biggest one-day drop in two years on Wednesday as escalating U.S.-China trade tensions threatened to hurt oil demand, Reuters reported.

RIIL: Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Limited (RIIL), a Reliance Group company, reported a 4% rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 1.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the company said in a BSE filing.

Satin Creditcare: The company’s board has approved the proposed transfer of the company’s MSME business to the wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS).