Shares in news today: IFCI, Asian Paints, Idea, Biocon, SBI, Bombay Dyeing, Axis Bank

India’s stock markets opened marginally lower on Monday following the subdued trade among most of the Asian stock markets in the early session today. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading down 0.42% at 10,810 on the Singapore Exchange on Monday.

These shares will be in focus today

IFCI: IFCI is planning to raise Rs 3,000 crore from debt, including bonds, during the current fiscal to aid expansion of its loan book.

Asian Paints: Asian Paints is investing Rs 4,000 crore at its Visakhapatnam and Mysuru facilities to add 1.1 million kilolitres to its present output.

Idea: The mega-merger deal of Idea Cellular and Vodafone India may not meet the expected June 30 timeline as the telecom department is looking to raise a fresh demand of around Rs 4,700 crore, PTI reported citing an unidentified source.

Biocon: Biocon has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US health regulator on the closure of inspection of its sterile drug product manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

SBI: The government has appointed Arjit Basu as managing director of the country’s largest lender State Bank of India.

Bombay Dyeing: Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company has announced that it will wind up loss-making joint venture PT. Five Star Textile Indonesia (PTFS) in due course.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank has put up for sale Lanco Kondapalli Power as the power producer failed to pay dues.